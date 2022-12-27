Read full article on original website
WLBT
City of Jackson: Water pressure ‘largely recovered’ at plants
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson released an update to its water system Friday. In a press release, the City said that pressures at the plants have largely recovered and that pressure recovery to the full system is anticipated Saturday going into Sunday. The City said it will...
Burst pipes in Jackson, Mississippi, are just the latest of the city's water woes
Officials have been struggling for months to patch up an "old, crumbling system" while planning for a more permanent fix.
Boil water notice lifted for some areas in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the City of Jackson. Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said progress with the recovery from the winter storm is being made. The city lifted the boil water notice from the well system and a portion of the surface water system, which is […]
WLBT
Residents at Lake Serenity View seeing little to no water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson remains in a water crisis. Part of the city’s boil water notice is lifted, but it’s only for some areas. If you get your water from the Jackson Maddox Road Well system, you no longer have to boil your water.
WLBT
Dozens of tires illegally dumped on empty lot in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of the Jackson’s water crisis, a Fondren neighborhood is dealt another blow, illegal dumping. To the surprise and disappointment of residents, this week many woke to find more than 50 tires scattered on an empty lot on their street. “I hope they...
WLBT
‘Forget bottled water’: Jackson councilman says city should have prepared more for current crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The tiny stream of water coming out of Catina Baldridge’s kitchen faucet may not look like much, but it beats what has had since last Friday: barely a drop. Baldridge, who lives off McDowell Road, is one of many South Jackson residents dealing with little...
WLBT
City of Jackson provides water distribution sites for Friday, December 30
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents can get bottled water at these sites on Friday, December 30:. Metrocenter Mall near the old Dillard’s loading dock (2:00 p.m.) Candlestick Plaza off Cooper Road (5:00 p.m.) Corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road near Smilow Prep (5:00 p.m.) If you are elderly...
WLBT
‘My mental tank hit an overload’: Jackson lawmaker opens up about stress of latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When Jackson’s main water treatment plant failed in late August, Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr. was ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. He’d been through it all before. As a local lawmaker and the son of a prominent pastor, he’s led...
WLBT
As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis. “We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”
Neighbors line up for more water giveaways in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still under a precautionary boil water notice, so neighbors have been scrambling to stock up on water since the weekend. The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition have joined together to hold water giveaways. Cars line up hours early for the giveaways. On […]
WLBT
Local restaurants adapting amid Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From low water pressure to undrinkable water, to no way to keep proper hygiene, the city of Jackson’s water system has thrown everything at the local restaurant. ”I’d like to say, being a Jackson restaurant guy, we’ve pretty much faced everything that you can face,”...
WLBT
Isolated outages, fluctuating pressure continue nearly a week into latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A week after an arctic front ripped across the metro area crippling Jackson’s fragile water system, many residents are still without running water, while others are seeing pressures fluctuate when they turn on the tap. Thursday, work crews slowed production at the O.B. Curtis Water...
WAPT
COJ officials seeing improvement in water system
The city of Jackson announced Friday that they are anticipating a full recovery over the weekend as conditions continue to improve and recover at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. "More water is needed in the system to ultimately fill tanks - that happens over time. We need to put...
Jackson neighbor shares how water issues affect her life
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Frustration is running high for many Jackson neighbors who are still without water. One Jackson household has been without water for nearly a week. Some parts of Jackson have had little to no water. The entire Wayfair neighborhood has been without water since December 25. “I don’t know why I turn […]
WLBT
‘Things are looking up’: Jackson mayor says system recovering days into latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water treatment plants are producing around 55 million gallons a day, and water pressure throughout the system is up, a sign the city could be coming out of its latest water crisis. Even so, Jackson remains under a city-wide boil water notice, and several...
WLBT
Residents facing several challenges, some people without power due to busted pipes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents say they are frustrated and overwhelmed as they continue to battle water woes in the capital city. I spoke with a mother of three, who says she’s been without power and water since Friday night. “Everything is going to be all right. Y’all know...
WLBT
Belhaven resident says main breaks have gone unrepaired for a year, despite being reported to the city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the city of Jackson grapples to restore water pressure as part of yet another water crisis, one Belhaven resident says several major leaks on her street have gone unrepaired for at least a year. “You can come by and see it bubbling up. It’s not...
WLBT
Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
Contractor at Mississippi construction site shoots at thieves who robbed workers, stole truck
Mississippi police say a contractor shot at thieves who robbed workers at a Mississippi construction site and stole a truck Wednesday. Police believe at least one robbery suspect was struck by a bullet in the incident. Officials with the Jackson Police Department say two plumbers were robbed at the worksite...
Alert issued for missing Mississippi man last seen in September
Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a Mississippi man last seen on Sept. 8. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year Robert Earl Smith of Jackson, in Hinds County. He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black...
