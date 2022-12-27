ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

City of Jackson: Water pressure ‘largely recovered’ at plants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson released an update to its water system Friday. In a press release, the City said that pressures at the plants have largely recovered and that pressure recovery to the full system is anticipated Saturday going into Sunday. The City said it will...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water notice lifted for some areas in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the City of Jackson. Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said progress with the recovery from the winter storm is being made. The city lifted the boil water notice from the well system and a portion of the surface water system, which is […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Dozens of tires illegally dumped on empty lot in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of the Jackson’s water crisis, a Fondren neighborhood is dealt another blow, illegal dumping. To the surprise and disappointment of residents, this week many woke to find more than 50 tires scattered on an empty lot on their street. “I hope they...
WLBT

As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis. “We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors line up for more water giveaways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still under a precautionary boil water notice, so neighbors have been scrambling to stock up on water since the weekend. The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition have joined together to hold water giveaways. Cars line up hours early for the giveaways. On […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Local restaurants adapting amid Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From low water pressure to undrinkable water, to no way to keep proper hygiene, the city of Jackson’s water system has thrown everything at the local restaurant. ”I’d like to say, being a Jackson restaurant guy, we’ve pretty much faced everything that you can face,”...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

COJ officials seeing improvement in water system

The city of Jackson announced Friday that they are anticipating a full recovery over the weekend as conditions continue to improve and recover at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. "More water is needed in the system to ultimately fill tanks - that happens over time. We need to put...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbor shares how water issues affect her life

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Frustration is running high for many Jackson neighbors who are still without water. One Jackson household has been without water for nearly a week. Some parts of Jackson have had little to no water. The entire Wayfair neighborhood has been without water since December 25. “I don’t know why I turn […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
