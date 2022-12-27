Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
2023 Historic Edmonds calendar now available
The popular Historic Edmonds Calendar is back for 2023, and available now in several downtown locations. A production of the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission, this year’s calendar features a potpourri of stories, photos and historical information on topics including the early days of ferry service, the first automobiles in Edmonds, Fourth of July through the years, and the notorious — and according to some still unsolved — 1912 murder of Mayor James Brady.
myedmondsnews.com
2022 Bolt Creek Wildfire sparks an Edmonds-related history lesson
The skies above Edmonds during the later part of September and early October of 2022 were filled with smoke and particulates from a rare wildfire burning in the western Cascades between Index and Skykomish. As it turned out, a part of the combustible material that was burning was from trees that had been harvested for cedar shingles 100 years ago, and processed in Edmonds’ numerous shingle mills.
myedmondsnews.com
Robert DeLeo: Active at St. Thomas More Parish, he loved to fish, hike and travel
Robert “Bob” Doyle DeLeo, passed away on Christmas Eve morning, December 24, 2022, in Lynnwood, Washington. He was the first baby born at the new hospital in Port Townsend, Washington on January 24, 1930, to John and Caryl DeLeo. During High School in Port Townsend, he served in...
myedmondsnews.com
August (Gus) Lehman: Founding member of St. Thomas More Parish was known for his kindness
Gus Lehman, age 91, passed away in his sleep on December 26 at Flowerview Adult Family Home. Gus was born and raised in Valley City North Dakota, 7th of 9 children. He served in the Navy 1950-1954. Gus married Sheila Marie Sullivan on July 9,1956 in Regina Saskatchewan. They moved to Seattle, then to Lynnwood in 1958. Gus worked for Veca Electric for 25 years. He was a member of the IBEW. After retiring in 1994 Gus split his time between Lynnwood and Mesa, Arizona for the winters where he enjoyed the company of his North Dakota friends and numerous new friends. He was a founding member of St. Thomas More Parish in Lynnwood, active during the years of the parish growth.
myedmondsnews.com
DUI crash injures two on 212th St SW Saturday morning
An Edmonds Police Department traffic unit was on the scene Saturday morning investigating a DUI crash that occurred at 7 a.m. in the 7000 block of 212th Street Southwest. According to police, a 25-year old Lynnwood man was arrested for DUI, and witnesses reported he was speeding before the crash. The other driver was a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 20-27, 2022
23000 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment parking lot. 7800 block 191st Street Southwest: A woman who assaulted her mother was arrested and booked into jail. 24100 block Highway 99: A theft from a department store was reported. The suspects fled prior to police arrival.
myedmondsnews.com
Clay Siegall won’t face charges related to April arrest at his Woodway home
Clay Siegall, co-founder and former CEO of the Seagen biotechnology company, won’t face charges related to his arrest earlier this year in Woodway. That’s according to The Seattle Times, which reported Thursday that an attorney on contract as Woodway’s municipal prosecutor would not pursue charges against Siegall due to “evidentiary reasons.”
