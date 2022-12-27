Read full article on original website
Related
Dog The Bounty Hunter costar David Robinson's autopsy reveals that he died from heart disease
The late Dog's Most Wanted star David Robinson's cause of death has been released after his wife shared the results of an autopsy. She previously denied rumors of a heart attack.
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
A.V. Club
A Christmas Story's Scut Farkussays the role sparked public antagonism for years
Starring in one of the most iconic holiday films comes with its own rewards. However, when you’re playing the snot-nosed bully who terrorizes the lead character, the reputation you end up with may be less than savory. For Zack Ward, who at 13 appeared in A Christmas Story as the villainous Scut Farkus, the role has been a mixed bag of encounters with fans, from pleasantries to attempts at drunken brawls.
A.V. Club
Jason Blum hopes James Wan can help him make a sequel to The Invisible Man
Jason Blum, head of hit-making horror studio Blumhouse, is in talks to merge his company with Atomic Monster, the production company run by hit-making horror director James Wan. It’s not quite DC and Marvel teaming up, but it is sort of like Superman and Batman becoming official partners after teaming up a bunch of times in the past—Blum has been a producer on Wan’s Insidious movies, and the two clearly have a good relationship. They’re also working together again on the upcoming M3GAN, which Wan worked on with Akela Cooper, who wrote his 2021 cult hit Malignant.
Comments / 0