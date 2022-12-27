ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit

Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
A.V. Club

A Christmas Story's Scut Farkussays the role sparked public antagonism for years

Starring in one of the most iconic holiday films comes with its own rewards. However, when you’re playing the snot-nosed bully who terrorizes the lead character, the reputation you end up with may be less than savory. For Zack Ward, who at 13 appeared in A Christmas Story as the villainous Scut Farkus, the role has been a mixed bag of encounters with fans, from pleasantries to attempts at drunken brawls.
INDIANA STATE
A.V. Club

Jason Blum hopes James Wan can help him make a sequel to The Invisible Man

Jason Blum, head of hit-making horror studio Blumhouse, is in talks to merge his company with Atomic Monster, the production company run by hit-making horror director James Wan. It’s not quite DC and Marvel teaming up, but it is sort of like Superman and Batman becoming official partners after teaming up a bunch of times in the past—Blum has been a producer on Wan’s Insidious movies, and the two clearly have a good relationship. They’re also working together again on the upcoming M3GAN, which Wan worked on with Akela Cooper, who wrote his 2021 cult hit Malignant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy