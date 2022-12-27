Read full article on original website
WNYT
Vermont State Trooper accused of stealing $14,000 Rolex from evidence
A Vermont state trooper is accused of stealing a $14,000 Rolex from evidence. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova is under investigation for grand larceny, after allegedly stealing the watch from the storage room, reports the Bennington Banner. The paper says DiGenova had the watch appraised at a Burlington jewelry store. He has...
Eyewitness News
More overdoses in CT involving mix of animal drug and fentanyl
Canton High School soccer team honors teammate killed in crash Christmas day. Nelson died in a car accident along with his mother on Christmas morning, shocking a team and community that embraced him from the start. Community steps up to help Luigi’s Restaurant in Old Saybrook after flood. Updated:...
Man who pleaded guilty to hay scam is facing new fraud-related charges
Richard Blackmer, who has ongoing criminal charges in Bennington County, is accused of taking close to $100,000 from two New York women in violation of court orders. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man who pleaded guilty to hay scam is facing new fraud-related charges.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Animal drug more common in CT overdose deaths
Off-duty New Haven officer accused of chasing trick or treaters. A fundraiser is being held to help the family of Raheim Nelson, who died in a crash on Christmas morning. New Haven officer arrested after argument with trick-or-treaters Halloween night. Updated: 23 hours ago. A New Haven officer has been...
Investigation underway after Massachusetts man dies while in police custody in Connecticut
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man died while in police custody in Connecticut on Monday afternoon. Kevin Doherty, 55, suffered a medical emergency and was found unresponsive while in the custody of the South Windsor Police Department, according to the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.
Haunting Snapshots of Abandoned Connecticut Asylum Fairfield Hills
Fairfield Hills Psychiatric Hospital was open from 1931 until 1995 and housed criminally insane patients from all over the state of Connecticut. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Below is the new video...
artvoice.com
Fraud? CT Atty Edward Nusbaum Billed for Scores of Phone Calls and Emails That Don’t Match GAL Hurwitz Billings –Criminal Charges May Result
CT Attorney Edward Nusbaum’s retainer agreements do not permit clients to have discovery. If they later end up in a legal dispute over his billings, there may be little they can do. This unusual retainer agreement has come front and center in the lawsuit Nusbaum v. Riordan. Nusbaum claims...
newscentermaine.com
Two NH residents face drug trafficking charges
Brandon Corliss and Danielle Lemay were arrested Tuesday after a search of their vehicle turned up suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. Corliss also faces an OUI.
Highway fees, cannabis convictions, and criminal justice: Here are the new Connecticut laws for 2023
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's a new year, so new laws will be in effect beginning January 1. Some pave the way to clear cannabis convictions, while others pave the way for truck drivers to pay more for driving through the state. Here's a breakdown of the new state laws...
Eyewitness News
CDC recommends masks for four CT counties
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC is recommending four Connecticut counties mask up after they reached the High/Orange category of its COVID-19 Community Levels Map. The COVID-19 Community Levels map was introduced earlier this year to inform residents on the latest CDC recommendations to keep themselves safe. Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex...
News 12
Man with a dozen prior arrests charged in random N.Y. slashing deaths
NEW YORK (AP) — Two seemingly isolated and random outdoor murders at the height of the holiday season and of the kind New Yorkers have increasingly feared since the pandemic began were blamed by police officials Monday on a city resident with a criminal record. James Essig, chief of...
Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft
Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave on Dec. 19, according to the Vermont State Police. The agency said it was conducting a criminal investigation into alleged theft in the temporary evidence storage room in the Williston Barracks. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
NBC Connecticut
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating death of man found in truck in Walden
WALDEN, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a driver was found dead in a pickup truck in Walden. Investigators said they received a call at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday about an unresponsive 52-year-old man in a truck on the side of Route 15. The man's name was...
NBC Connecticut
NBC CT Responds Recoups More Than $55K for Viewers in 2022
As we near the end of the year, we hope you and yours have something to celebrate. Here at NBC Connecticut, we continue to cheer for our NBC CT Responds team, which works tirelessly to resolve your consumer complaints. Since 2016, we’ve had a producer helping viewers solve your consumer...
Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
