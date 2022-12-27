COHASSET – A basketball referee was allegedly assaulted by a player from Excel High School during a game in Cohasset Wednesday night. The game between Cohasset High and Excel High School in South Boston was immediately canceled after the incident. Cohasset Police said the 17-year-old player allegedly punched a referee in the face during the game. There was no further altercation, and no Cohasset players were involved in the incident. The referee did not require medical attention."There is no place for violence of any kind in a school and we are thankful that the victim in this incident was not seriously injured," Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said. Police have identified the student-athlete who allegedly hit the referee. The incident remains under investigation. Boston Public Schools said the student could face discipline from his school and law enforcement.

COHASSET, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO