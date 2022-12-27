ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

Dartmouth Downed by No. 6 Merrimack in Overtime

HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's hockey team fell to No. 6 Merrimack, 3-2, in overtime on Friday evening at Thompson Arena on the opening night of the 33rd Ledyard Classic. Dartmouth moves to 1-11-1 while Merrimack is now 14-4-0 on the season. Tyler Campbell led the way for...
Big Green Meet Big Red for Ivy League Opener

Dartmouth (2-12, 0-0 Ivy League) vs. Cornell (7-6, 0-0 Ivy League) Date: Sunday, Jan. 1 | 2 p.m. Last Meeting: Feb. 18, 2022 (W, 67-64 OT) Dartmouth battles Cornell in the 2022-23 Ivy League opener on New Year's Day in Ithaca, New York. It's the first meeting of the conference foes since Dartmouth edged Cornell on the road last season for its first conference win.
Dartmouth Welcomes Cornell for Ivy Opener on New Year’s Day

Dartmouth (4-10, 0-0 Ivy) vs. Cornell (10-3, 0-0 Ivy League) Date: Sunday, January 1, 2023 – 2 p.m. The Dartmouth men's basketball team is set to return to the court for the first time in more than two weeks when the Big Green open Ivy League play on New Year's Day, hosting Cornell at 2 p.m. in Leede Arena. Dartmouth was scheduled to face New Hampshire on Thursday, but the game was postponed due to COVID safety protocols within the UNH program.
Women’s Hockey Returns to the Ice for Non-Conference Tilt at Stonehill

HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's hockey team travels for its final non-conference matchup of the 2022-23 season this Friday. The Big Green return from a 19-day break to take on the Stonehill Skyhawks in Bridgewater, Massachusetts to close out the 2022 calendar year. LAST TIME OUT. The Big...
Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Referee struck by player during high school basketball game in Cohasset

COHASSET – A basketball referee was allegedly assaulted by a player from Excel High School during a game in Cohasset Wednesday night. The game between Cohasset High and Excel High School in South Boston was immediately canceled after the incident. Cohasset Police said the 17-year-old player allegedly punched a referee in the face during the game. There was no further altercation, and no Cohasset players were involved in the incident. The referee did not require medical attention."There is no place for violence of any kind in a school and we are thankful that the victim in this incident was not seriously injured," Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said. Police have identified the student-athlete who allegedly hit the referee. The incident remains under investigation. Boston Public Schools said the student could face discipline from his school and law enforcement. 
The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College

By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
High School Hoopster Punched Referee In Face During Game Against Cohasset: Police

Police say a 17-year-old Boston basketball player punched a referee in the face during a game at Cohasset High School Wednesday night, Dec. 28. Cohasset High was facing off against South Boston's Excel High School when one of the Excel players attacked the ref around 6:45 p.m., Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a news release. He did not say what sparked the alleged assault.
The 9 Best New England Road Trip Destinations

Taking a road trip through New England offers a look at beautiful landscapes and a chance to learn about American history. What are the best New England road trips?. New England has numerous drives and places to visit, including Boston, Salem, Gloucester, Rockport, and many other cities that are worth both a long or short drive and a day or two stays. The northeast has plenty of history and sightseeing to be done – you’ll have a hard time picking where to spend your time.
Ted's Favorites: Return to Rt. 4 in New Hampshire

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Often referred to as New Hampshire’s “hidden coast,”Great Bay is one of the most deeply recessed salt water marine estuaries on the East Coast. Varied marine life, open glassy water and little development, it’s a hidden gem to kayak or canoe on. https://greatbay.org/
The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
