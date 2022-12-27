Read full article on original website
Related
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Downed by No. 6 Merrimack in Overtime
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's hockey team fell to No. 6 Merrimack, 3-2, in overtime on Friday evening at Thompson Arena on the opening night of the 33rd Ledyard Classic. Dartmouth moves to 1-11-1 while Merrimack is now 14-4-0 on the season. Tyler Campbell led the way for...
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Meet Big Red for Ivy League Opener
Dartmouth (2-12, 0-0 Ivy League) vs. Cornell (7-6, 0-0 Ivy League) Date: Sunday, Jan. 1 | 2 p.m. Last Meeting: Feb. 18, 2022 (W, 67-64 OT) Dartmouth battles Cornell in the 2022-23 Ivy League opener on New Year's Day in Ithaca, New York. It's the first meeting of the conference foes since Dartmouth edged Cornell on the road last season for its first conference win.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Welcomes Cornell for Ivy Opener on New Year’s Day
Dartmouth (4-10, 0-0 Ivy) vs. Cornell (10-3, 0-0 Ivy League) Date: Sunday, January 1, 2023 – 2 p.m. The Dartmouth men's basketball team is set to return to the court for the first time in more than two weeks when the Big Green open Ivy League play on New Year's Day, hosting Cornell at 2 p.m. in Leede Arena. Dartmouth was scheduled to face New Hampshire on Thursday, but the game was postponed due to COVID safety protocols within the UNH program.
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Hockey Returns to the Ice for Non-Conference Tilt at Stonehill
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's hockey team travels for its final non-conference matchup of the 2022-23 season this Friday. The Big Green return from a 19-day break to take on the Stonehill Skyhawks in Bridgewater, Massachusetts to close out the 2022 calendar year. LAST TIME OUT. The Big...
MIAA makes statement after student athlete accused of punching referee
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has issued a full statement following a high school basketball game Wednesday where a 17-year-old student athlete is accused of punching a referee. Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Cohasset Police Department responded to Cohasset High School for a report of a 17-year-old player from Excel...
Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
Referee struck by player during high school basketball game in Cohasset
COHASSET – A basketball referee was allegedly assaulted by a player from Excel High School during a game in Cohasset Wednesday night. The game between Cohasset High and Excel High School in South Boston was immediately canceled after the incident. Cohasset Police said the 17-year-old player allegedly punched a referee in the face during the game. There was no further altercation, and no Cohasset players were involved in the incident. The referee did not require medical attention."There is no place for violence of any kind in a school and we are thankful that the victim in this incident was not seriously injured," Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said. Police have identified the student-athlete who allegedly hit the referee. The incident remains under investigation. Boston Public Schools said the student could face discipline from his school and law enforcement.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Seekonk
A $1 million lottery prize was won at a convenience store in Seekonk on Friday. The winning ticket was sold at Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in the southeastern Massachusetts town. The prize, which is worth $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch-off game. The...
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
High School Hoopster Punched Referee In Face During Game Against Cohasset: Police
Police say a 17-year-old Boston basketball player punched a referee in the face during a game at Cohasset High School Wednesday night, Dec. 28. Cohasset High was facing off against South Boston's Excel High School when one of the Excel players attacked the ref around 6:45 p.m., Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a news release. He did not say what sparked the alleged assault.
addictedtovacation.com
The 9 Best New England Road Trip Destinations
Taking a road trip through New England offers a look at beautiful landscapes and a chance to learn about American history. What are the best New England road trips?. New England has numerous drives and places to visit, including Boston, Salem, Gloucester, Rockport, and many other cities that are worth both a long or short drive and a day or two stays. The northeast has plenty of history and sightseeing to be done – you’ll have a hard time picking where to spend your time.
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
WCVB
Ted's Favorites: Return to Rt. 4 in New Hampshire
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Often referred to as New Hampshire’s “hidden coast,”Great Bay is one of the most deeply recessed salt water marine estuaries on the East Coast. Varied marine life, open glassy water and little development, it’s a hidden gem to kayak or canoe on. https://greatbay.org/
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
businessnhmagazine.com
Understanding the Longevity of Merrimack Station, New England’s Last Coal-Fired Power Plant
Author Scott Merril and Jill Patel, The Granite State News Collaborative. Merrimack Station billows steam while producing electricity with coal on the morning of Dec. 18, 2019, with temperatures in the upper 20s. Annie Ropeik/NHPR. Merrimack Station in Bow, built in the 1960s, is the last coal-fired plant in New...
Mass. man wins big lottery prize after stopping on way home from game to gas up car for his wife
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man won a big lottery prize when he stopped on his way home from a men’s league hockey game to gas up the car for his wife and decided to go inside to buy a scratch ticket. Christian Kalil, or North Andover,...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Comments / 0