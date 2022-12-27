Suncor announced this week it is temporarily shuttering refining operations in the Denver area, and the move will likely affect your pocketbook. That's according to the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association.Last week's cold snap damaged equipment at the Commerce City plant and Suncor said it could take weeks to bring the refinery back online.CWPMA's Grier Bailey compared the refinery shutdown to Xcel Energy saying 40% of its energy grid was offline. Suncor is the largest supplier of transportation fuel in Colorado, with a capacity to refine 103,000 barrels of crude oil every day, making up to 40% of the state's...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO