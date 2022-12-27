Read full article on original website
Related
How the Suncor shutdown will affect gas prices
The Suncor refinery will be closed for months after a fire that hurt two employees, and it will also have an impact on what you pay at the pump.
Suncor refinery closure likely to impact your fuel costs
Suncor announced this week it is temporarily shuttering refining operations in the Denver area, and the move will likely affect your pocketbook. That's according to the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association.Last week's cold snap damaged equipment at the Commerce City plant and Suncor said it could take weeks to bring the refinery back online.CWPMA's Grier Bailey compared the refinery shutdown to Xcel Energy saying 40% of its energy grid was offline. Suncor is the largest supplier of transportation fuel in Colorado, with a capacity to refine 103,000 barrels of crude oil every day, making up to 40% of the state's...
New law could spike egg costs amid shortage
DENVER — The executive director of Colorado Egg Producers says customers at the grocery store will likely see some sort of increase in the price of eggs, relating to a new law that begins Sunday, that will move Colorado towards 100% ‘cage free’ eggs. On January 1,...
Colorado sees surge in requests for home heating help
Soaring energy prices and the deep freeze last week have brought a surge of calls for help to pay heating bills.The state's LEAP, or Low Income Energy Assistance Program, is reporting an 8% increase in applications as 2022 comes to an end. And that's after two consecutive years of 10% growth in requests for help.LEAP is also reporting a surge of up to 20% in its furnace repair and replacement program. Part of that demand for support is due to higher costs for parts and labor in order to maintain home heating systems.LEAP's Manager Theresa Kullen told CBS News Colorado...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: What’s The Deal With 85 Octane Gasoline? Safe To Use Or Not?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Debate erupted in the Cowboy State Daily office over Wyoming’s gasoline. A contingent said that 85 octane gasoline is terrible and should never be used. Another said it’s fine and that they use it all the time. Arguments about how long-lived various people’s vehicles were, what nefarious organizations must be behind the push for higher octane fuels, and vaguely coherent ideas about what the octane rating actually means were abundant.
5 new Colorado laws and what they mean for your wallet
The new year will bring new laws for Coloradans, and some may have an impact on the average resident's wallet.
Check Out This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale
Many home buyers in Colorado are seeking newly built properties with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's something to be said about older homes in the area - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. This home offers luxury log cabin...
pagosadailypost.com
OPINION: Renewables Moving Forward in Colorado… But Not in Wyoming
This story by Allen Best appeared on Colorado Newsline on December 29, 2022. Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits.
Colorado’s egg supply strained; new law to allow cage-free eggs only
Colorado's poultry and egg industry is facing challenges and changes — and shoppers are likely to notice. Here's a closer look at those changes and challenges and what shoppers should know as we enter the new year. What will change in 2023 regarding egg production and sales?. Starting Sunday,...
These were the most-read stories in 2022
COLORADO, USA — Suspect COVID-19 test results, an unprecedentedly close midterm race and one member of our staff's health scare. There was a lot that happened in 2022. These are the news stories you read the most over the last year. #10: Winter storm set to hit Plains with...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Expensive eggs: Avian flu hampers Colorado supply chain
Egg supplies in grocery stores across Steamboat Springs have been hit or miss the past several weeks, causing confusion for some consumers. Plus, the price of eggs has increased substantially the past few months due to continued problems across the U.S. from the highly pathogenic avian influenza, which recently spiked in Weld County in northeastern Colorado.
The Daily Planet
Efforts to save Gunnison sage-grouse continue
In the days of the Wild West, the Gunnison sage-grouse roamed free. The birds were so abundant that they were nicknamed “prairie chickens.” Today, some of the environmentalists fighting to protect their dwindling populations have never set eyes on the now-elusive grouse. Historically, the bird’s habitat spanned across...
kdnk.org
The New Year brings new laws for Colorado
Several new laws are going into full or partial effect in January in Colorado. Twenty of these are as a result of laws passed by the state legislature, and others have been approved by voters through ballot measures. Cage-free eggs. Starting January 1, 2023, egg producers who have more than...
Time to reduce water use, Nevada tells upper Colorado River basin states
The organization managing Nevada's share of the Colorado River water suggested the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River basin neighbors to contribute water to help alleviate the looming disasters at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a Dec. 20 letter to Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for...
Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state
CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Stimulus Payment Are Already Sent To Residents In Colorado Until 2023
Up to $1,500 stimulus payments will be received by residents of Colorado until 2023. The payments were originally $400 per recipient, but due to Colorado’s developing economy, the amount increased, says Notheis. The government of Colorado is obliged to give any excess of the collected revenues back to its...
Colorado State Park passes drop in price next year
COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado State Park passes will be cheaper and easier to access, just in time for the New Year. The pass will allow access to state parks through your vehicle's license plate. Beginning in January, drivers will be able to purchase park passes for only $29, compared The post Colorado State Park passes drop in price next year appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado road conditions: Roads improve, icy spots stick around
DENVER — A round of rain and snow caused slick and sometimes dangerous conditions on Colorado roads Thursday morning prompting the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to warn drivers to delay their morning commute or telework if possible. CDOT called driving conditions treacherous along the Front Range and the...
3 changes that could impact Coloradans' lives in 2023
Policy changes that may impact the daily lives of some Coloradans are set to be ushered in once 2023 hits. House Bill 1343 passed in 2020, banning the sale of non-cage-free eggs in the state. Beginning on January 1, egg producers will have two years to comply with the new policy.
The new year will ring in plastic and paper bag fees for Colorado shoppers
Colorado shoppers will discover big changes in the new year at groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies and other retailers. Beginning Sunday, a new state law will require shoppers to pay a 10-cent fee for every single-use plastic and paper bag they carry out of most retail outlets. The measure, approved by Colorado lawmakers last year, is a major first step by the state toward a ban on single-use plastic bags and polystyrene food containers, which takes effect in 2024.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0