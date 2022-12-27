Effective: 2022-12-31 13:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall; Spink DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Brown, Marshall, Day and Spink Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

BROWN COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO