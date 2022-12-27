Read full article on original website
Ludlow Sons of Am. Legion Post #36 make donation to FML
LUDLOW, Vt. – A check for $500 was presented to Fletcher Memorial Library from The Sons of the American Legion Post #36, Ludlow. This generous donation is in support of the “Love Your Library” fund raising campaign in tandem with the first online auction Feb. 2 – 16th. We are soliciting now for auction donations of new items, antiques, collectibles, gift certificates, getaways (lodging, or food), and wonderful donations by our locally talented individuals etc. All funds raised are used to sustain our enhanced services such as; Pass loan program, downloadable e-Content, online catalog and more. None of these items are in our operating budget, rather funded by FML Staff’s Annual Auction Proceeds.
Charles M. Racicot, 1943-2022 🇺🇸
LUDLOW, Vt. – Charles M. Racicot passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2022 at the age of 79 in North Port, Fla., after a hard-fought battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Charles is survived by his loving wife Joanie of 55 years, their daughter Lisa and Bruce Schmidt, their son Shon and Alex Racicot, their four beautiful grandchildren Noah and Abigail Schmidt, and Haley and Luke Racicot, all of Ludlow, Vt., and whom he dearly loved.
HCRS recognizes 70 staff with year-end awards
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s non-profit community mental health agency, announced today the year-end awards for many of their 500+ employees. These awards, including 60 awards for years of service along with numerous other recognitions, were presented during the agency’s annual meeting held in November. Service awards were presented to:
Plymouth voters head back to the polls on Jan. 17, 2023
PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Plymouth residents are being asked to come to the Plymouth Municipal Building on Jan. 17, 2023 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to vote on three articles. Article 1 pertains to the $800,000 municipal bond for the completion of the weatherization and refurbishment project. If the bond is not passed, the project will move forward with the original budget, which has already been approved by the town voters. Article 2 would authorize the selectboard to appoint a Town Clerk, and Article 3 will allow the board to appoint a Town Treasurer. Voters will cast a “Yes” or “No” vote on each article.
Expanded role for Deputy Sheriff and looking ahead to 2023
CAVENDISH, Vt. – On Monday, Dec. 19, the Cavendish Selectboard meeting began with the appointment of Josh Temple to the Town Auditor position. Temple volunteered to serve as auditor after the last selectboard meeting, and has already begun the job. Bob Glidden moved, and Stephen Plunkard seconded the motion to make the appointment official through the next election in March 2023.
