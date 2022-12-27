I Swapped My Micellar Water for a $7, Acne-Friendly ‘Micellar Jelly’—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Read full article on original website
For the past year, I've been shouting "OLE HENRIKSEN'S DEWTOPIA" to anyone who has asked me for a skin care recommendation. The lemony, sorbet-like Dewtopia 20% Acid Night Treatment ($59) has been a cornerstone of my skin-care routine as of late, brightening and toning my skin with its mega-blend of acids overnight to leave me as dewy as glazed donut by morning. It's one of my all-time favorite products, but now, it's going to have to share the glory—Ole Henriksen just released a new night cream that's just as good as the OG treatment, if not better (and just as lemony.)
It's that time of the season, folks. While it's yet to snow in some cities, others are already blanketed in a white flurry, and temps are in the negatives. The combo of cold, dry weather is especially bad for our lips. New York City’s winds have been especially brutal to my lips these past few weeks, causing me to go through several different lip balms over the course of a month and ruin some very *romantic* moments (rude). But thanks to one lip treatment, I’ve been able to get my juicy and kissable pout back.
Whether for parties, planning, or gift wrapping, we all tend to stay up way past our bedtime this time of year. And we’re not mad about it, making memories with friends and loved ones is what the holidays are all about—we just might need an extra shot of espresso the morning after. While we love a cup of coffee to put a little pep in our step (provided it's not the very first thing you drink in the morning), in reality, it’s the topical forms of caffeine that’ll help give sleepy eyes a refreshed, well-rested look—which is why we’re all about caffeine-infused eye creams and concealers after a long night. Scroll on for some of our absolute favorites that'll help make dark circles and puffiness a thing of the past.
Deodorant is (hopefully) something you use on a regular basis if you’re an adult, but if you’re a teen or the parent of a teen, you might be trying to figure out when is the right time to start using this odor-reducing product. As its name suggests, deodorant helps minimize the body odor that our body naturally creates as a result of sweat and bacteria buildup. By making the skin’s surface slightly more acidic, deodorant helps prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria, explains Dendy Engelman, MD, cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at the Shafer Clinic in New York City.
Skin care is our bread and butter here at Well+Good. We're constantly trying new things, scouring the internet for viral products that actually work, and tapping experts like dermatologists and estheticians for their recommendations. Out of the many (many) skin-care items we shared this year, there were 10 that our readers could not get enough of.
Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
With some reflection on a current or past relationship, you might be able to guess a few of the worst things to say or do to a partner—like name-call or criticize them in an argument, or offer up an ultimatum. But many of the bad habits that can break down a relationship over time are far less obvious or intentional in action.
The only thing we love more than a good end-of-year recap is shoes, and to say we've covered a lot of them in 2022 would be a major understatement. If you can think it, chances are we've written about it (or are planning to very soon.) From the most supportive slippers and the comfiest clogs, to orthopedic sandals and sneakers that address foot pain, we've worn 'em all, and won't settle for anything less than comfortable and supportive.
When it comes to celeb-owned beauty brands, I really thought I had seen and tested enough. From luxe fragrances and skin-care goodies to fancy blushes and makeup kits, the market is admittedly pretty saturated with the creations of Hollywood’s elite. So when I found myself going back to this specific, celeb-formulated mascara, I made a note to myself. This stuff wasn't just hyped because it got the celeb stamp of approval—it was hyped because it's really impressive.
As a Colorado resident, I live in one of the coldest and driest places in America. Our winters are long and replete with mercurial weather that includes snowstorms, intense winds, and sub-zero temps. And as if that wasn't enough to wreak havoc on a person's skin, the fact that the elevation here sits at 8,000 feet above sea level means that the sun beats down a little extra on the mountains... even in the middle of December.
Finding a cozy blanket that can turn me into a human burrito is tough for a 6-foot-2-inch tall woman like myself. So many times, when I get a standard-sized blanket, I’m left choosing between whether or not I want my lower or upper half covered. And, even when a blanket claims to be made, “longer than average”, my toes are still left out in the cold for the imaginary monsters under my bed to catch. So, when I was sent the Original Stretch™ Blanket ($159) from Big Blanket Co., I was curious to see if it would be successful in transforming me into a true human burrito.
Skin care "advice" is everywhere and comes from everyone. But we know that not all the information out there is factual, and the sources aren't always trustworthy—which is why we constantly turn to dermatologists to get their expert-backed insight. And this year, they gave us some amazing tips. For...
Almost any bath towel will do the job, but the best bath towels are absorbent, soft to the touch, and dry quickly, which makes all the difference between a routine and luxurious shower experience. Bath towels come in different materials, weights, and styles—and browsing through the various options online can be challenging.
You can likely intuit some of the ways that thinking about the future can benefit your life. Consider, for instance, how future-you might thank present-you if you were to save money for a bucket-list trip or even just prepare enough food on a Sunday to have lunches all week long. But according to research in the realm of positive psychology, the benefits of a certain type of future-focused thinking called prospection can extend to how you feel right now, leaving you more optimistic and empowered on the path toward your future goals.
From reducing everyday pain and allowing for more enjoyable workouts, to helping manage stress and boosting your mood, the benefits of stretching are simply undeniable. Stretching lengthens tight muscles and loosens fascia, which allows you to move more freely; it increases blood flow throughout your body and brain, which makes you feel more energized and alert; and it promotes the release of endorphins including serotonin, which just make you feel good.
Being angry is no walk in the park. Your muscles are tense, your palms are sweating, and your heart is thumping so fast it’s hard to believe the person who ticked you off can’t hear it. But for some folks, getting angry also involves a waterfall of tears, making it difficult to think or talk straight.
‘Tis the season for PTO, but even so, relaxation may not be on your radar. Feeling rested after a holiday break might even feel like a pipe dream. Maybe you have young children, some holiday hosting on your docket, or a boss who doesn’t really let off the clock. If you’re lucky enough to have a few “real” vacation days coming up, you might already be feeling pressure about how to make the most of them, which can be a stressor all on its own.
Sixty-six runs. 36 hours. 163.5 miles. That’s the time and distance I logged running in 2022, according to my Nike Run Club app. But I wasn’t alone. I had help, of course—from my running shoes. Every mile and minute I ran, my shoes were right there with me.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed our way of life in irreversible ways, but 2022 saw the return of a version of a "new normal" for many people, including going back for routine in-person doctor visits: Enter your long-lost biannual dental health check-ups and cleanings. All in all, 2022 was a big...
New Year’s might just be my favorite time of the year. Apart from swanky NYE parties and the promise of a midnight kiss, it holds opportunities to reflect on the lessons of months past while anticipating the fresh start that’s yet to come. Before we *let go* of...
