Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Best of 2022: Our favorite Cincinnati Zoo moments

The Cincinnati Zoo brought us many memorable moments in 2022, including the arrival of new hippo Fritz, the penguins choosing their projected winner of Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Rams and a man rescuing ducklings that fell into a storm drain!. Check out these and many more of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

OSP and bars staying on high alert this New Year's Eve

CINCINNATI — As we ring in the new year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to drive responsibly and plan ahead. This comes as plenty of people will be out and about celebrating the end of 2022. "We are going out with a bunch of friends to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Riverfront Stadium imploded after 3 decades

CINCINNATI — 20 years ago, Riverfront Stadium - where the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals called home for three decades - was imploded. The Reds were the sole tenants of Riverfront for three seasons before moving next door, to Great American Ballpark. The Bengals played in Riverfront until 1999, before moving to Paul Brown Stadium (now Paycor) for the 2000 season.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Gucci store now open inside Cincinnati's Kenwood Towne Center

CINCINNATI — Luxury fashion retailer Gucci is now open inside the Kenwood Towne Center. The new boutique shop joins several other new stores at the mall, including Psycho Bunny, Squishable, See's Candies and Charm Planet. The other closest Gucci store is located in Columbus at the Easton Towne Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

LIST: New Year's Eve parties, events across Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — 2022 has come and gone and our sights are set on 2023!. Several places across Cincinnati are hosting parties and events to help ring in the new year. Check out the list below. New Year's Eve Blast - Fountain Square. 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Fountain Square...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple interstate crashes causing traffic delays across Cincinnati

XENIA, Ohio — Crashes on multiple portions of major interstates are causing backups Thursday morning across Greater Cincinnati. I-71 southbound is shut down near US 68 in Clinton County due to an overturned semi. U.S. 52 eastbound has reopened at Eight Mile Road after a crash. Lanes have reopened...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati woman celebrates 100th birthday after retiring at 99

A Cincinnati woman just celebrated her 100th birthday Monday. Ann Kohstall celebrated with friends and family at one of her favorite restaurants – Cancun. Kohstall has quite the story. She helped raise her grandchildren after her daughter died from cancer. She says it was her daughter's wish that she would take care of them, so she did.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on south I-71 near Red Bank Road

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on south I-71 near Red Bank Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a crash blocking a lane on the interstate near Madisonville, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of...
CINCINNATI, OH

