Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Best of 2022: Our favorite Cincinnati Zoo moments
The Cincinnati Zoo brought us many memorable moments in 2022, including the arrival of new hippo Fritz, the penguins choosing their projected winner of Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Rams and a man rescuing ducklings that fell into a storm drain!. Check out these and many more of...
WLWT 5
Thursday weather planner: Melting snow away before showers end the year
CINCINNATI — What a difference a week makes! This time last week, the winter storm was heading in. This week into the weekend, most of the leftover snow will melt away as very mild temperatures dominate the forecast into the new year. We're starting the day with temperatures that...
WLWT 5
OSP and bars staying on high alert this New Year's Eve
CINCINNATI — As we ring in the new year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to drive responsibly and plan ahead. This comes as plenty of people will be out and about celebrating the end of 2022. "We are going out with a bunch of friends to...
WLWT 5
'It's a New Year, baby!' onesies welcome Cincinnati's newest arrivals
CINCINNATI — Babies born on New Year's Day of 2023 at the Christ Hospital are in for a special treat. The Mount Auburn and Liberty birthing locations are sending newborn babies home in a limited-time "It’s A New Year, Baby!" onesies. How adorable is this photo of baby...
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
It's back! Cincinnati restaurant selling 'fishbowls' full of spiked hot chocolate
CINCINNATI — A restaurant at The Banks is hoping to warm people up on as the days get cooler with spiked Hot Chocolate "fishbowls." Fishbowl at the Banks is now selling its spiked hot chocolate for another year after its popularity last year. The drink combines Hershey's chocolate with whipped cream-flavored vodka and is topped with marshmallows.
WLWT 5
Archives: Riverfront Stadium imploded after 3 decades
CINCINNATI — 20 years ago, Riverfront Stadium - where the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals called home for three decades - was imploded. The Reds were the sole tenants of Riverfront for three seasons before moving next door, to Great American Ballpark. The Bengals played in Riverfront until 1999, before moving to Paul Brown Stadium (now Paycor) for the 2000 season.
WLWT 5
'This is a nightmare scenario': 1 dead, 1 critically injured after boat fire along Ohio River
DAYTON, Ky. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a boat fire in a marina along the Ohio River on Friday afternoon. According to Bellevue-Dayton Fire Chief Chris Atkins, just after 11 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of a boat fire at the Manhattan Harbor marina in Dayton, Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Memorial service to be held for renowned Cincinnati Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel
CINCINNATI — Arrangements have been made for a memorial service for Cincinnati chef Jean-Robert de Cavel. The chef died last Friday at 61 after a battle with soft tissue cancer. He owned and worked in several iconic Cincinnati restaurants, maintaining a five-star rating as chef at La Maisonette. His...
WLWT 5
Gucci store now open inside Cincinnati's Kenwood Towne Center
CINCINNATI — Luxury fashion retailer Gucci is now open inside the Kenwood Towne Center. The new boutique shop joins several other new stores at the mall, including Psycho Bunny, Squishable, See's Candies and Charm Planet. The other closest Gucci store is located in Columbus at the Easton Towne Center.
WLWT 5
LIST: New Year's Eve parties, events across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — 2022 has come and gone and our sights are set on 2023!. Several places across Cincinnati are hosting parties and events to help ring in the new year. Check out the list below. New Year's Eve Blast - Fountain Square. 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Fountain Square...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Fire: 1 person injured in crash on Bank Street in the West End
CINCINNATI — Firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle trapped under a semi-trailer after a crash, early Saturday morning. When fire crews arrived to the 800 block of Bank Street, they found a vehicle that had collided with a parked semi-trailer. One man was trapped inside the vehicle.
WLWT 5
4 people injured, including 1 firefighter in fire on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Multiple people were injured, including one firefighter, as Cincinnati fire crews battled a blaze on Harrison Avenue in Westwood, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crews were called to a fire on the 2700 block of...
WLWT 5
Search for missing man with autism shifts to recovery in Clermont County
As a soaking rain fell on the final day of the year, searchers fanned out through Pierce Township as they have for the four weeks since 72-year-old Tommy Mills went missing. Jeff Shari, Chief of Cincinnati Search and Recovery, said the mission is ongoing but is shifting in scope. “Our...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Melbourne Street in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Melbourne Street in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Multiple interstate crashes causing traffic delays across Cincinnati
XENIA, Ohio — Crashes on multiple portions of major interstates are causing backups Thursday morning across Greater Cincinnati. I-71 southbound is shut down near US 68 in Clinton County due to an overturned semi. U.S. 52 eastbound has reopened at Eight Mile Road after a crash. Lanes have reopened...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman celebrates 100th birthday after retiring at 99
A Cincinnati woman just celebrated her 100th birthday Monday. Ann Kohstall celebrated with friends and family at one of her favorite restaurants – Cancun. Kohstall has quite the story. She helped raise her grandchildren after her daughter died from cancer. She says it was her daughter's wish that she would take care of them, so she did.
WLWT 5
Missing Butler County man, fiancé last seen dining at restaurant Christmas day
HAMILTON, Ohio — Rarely will you see Jose Gutierrez without a smile. After all, his family said the 36-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, has everything going for him. He earned a master's degree from Miami University, is currently working as a project coordinator at Champlin Architecture in Cincinnati and recently asked his girlfriend to marry him.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Morning View on Madison Pike for reported crash with injuries
MORNING VIEW, Ky. — Crews responding to Morning View on Madison Pike for reported crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-71 near Red Bank Road
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on south I-71 near Red Bank Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a crash blocking a lane on the interstate near Madisonville, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of...
Comments / 0