‘American Horror Story’: 25 famous actors you forgot appeared on ‘AHS,’ including Lena Dunham, Adam Levine …

Some of the biggest names in the industry have had starring roles on “ American Horror Story ” through the years, including Jessica Lange , Sarah Paulson , Evan Peters , Kathy Bates and Lady Gaga … we could go on. But there are also numerous recognizable faces that have appeared in smaller capacities on FX ’s anthology series, either as guest stars or in special cameos, that didn’t get the same amount of media coverage. Do you remember all of them? Scroll through our “American Horror Story” gallery above ( or click here for direct access ) that shines a spotlight on the 25 famous actors you forgot appeared on “AHS.”

The spooky TV program was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk in 2011 and is famous for reinventing itself every season with a fresh theme and new cast members. The 11 seasons of “AHS” to date are “Murder House,” “Asylum,” “Coven,” “Freak Show,” “Hotel,” “Roanoke,” “Cult,” “Apocalypse,” “1984,” “Double Feature” and “NYC.” FX has also renewed “American Horror Story” for two additional cycles, Season 12 and Season 13, which will likely air in the Fall of 2023 and 2024, respectively. And there’s also the “American Horror Stories” spin-off that airs every summer on Hulu.

Among the notable A-listers who have appeared in blink-and-you-miss-them roles include “Girls” star Lena Dunham as real-life feminist Valerie Solanas in “American Horror Story: Cult” and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine as newlywed Leo Morrison in “American Horror Story: Asylum.” Rock stars Stevie Nicks and Rick Springfield also make our list of forgotten “AHS” actors.

Several Emmy winners have popped up in guest roles, including Darren Criss as hipster victim Justin (“American Horror Story: Hotel”), Neil Patrick Harris as Chester Creb (“American Horror Story: Freak Show”), Billy Porter as Behold Chablis (“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”), Eric Stonestreet as psychiatry patient Derrick (“American Horror Story: Murder House”) and Mare Winningham as four different characters.

And of course there’s the late Leslie Jordan , who appeared in “American Horror Story: Coven” as Quentin Fleming, “American Horror Story: Roanoke” as Cricket Marlowe and “American Horror Story: 1984” as Courtney. Did we leave anyone off of our list? Let us know down in the comments section.

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions