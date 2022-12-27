Miami can't shake 'same old Dolphins' narrative after winless December

The Dolphins have been a streaky team so far this season. They won their first three games, lost their next three, and are now in danger of matching their five-game winning streak after their fourth-straight loss on Sunday. This was an ugly one that reminded some Dolphins fans of years past.

Miami held leads of 3-0, 10-3, 17-10, and 20-10 in the first half against Green Bay. But the Dolphins couldn’t hold onto them. The Packers shut out the Dolphins in the second half – with some help from Tua Tagovailoa’s three interceptions – as Miami lost 26-20 at home.

It looked like the Dolphins could be a team to watch out for in the playoffs after keeping up with the Bills last week, but Sunday’s loss has Miami on a slippery slope.

Brendan Tobin and Alejandro Solana of the Audacy Original Podcast “ The Porpoise Pod ” talked about the “same old Dolphins” demons showing up again in Miami on Christmas Day.

“This is the game that the Miami Dolphins have lost for two decades. My entire life,” Solana said (3:15 in player above). “(Sunday) should’ve been when they went out and proved to us that they’re not the ‘same old Dolphins’ because people have been saying that. ‘Oh, same old Dolphins. They’ll lose in Week 16 and they’ll get bounced in the first round of the playoffs.’ This was the game to finally put that narrative to rest for all of us who have PTSD and here we go, how can you not say same old Dolphins?”

The Dolphins got out to a great start against the Packers. They scored on four of their first five drives – including an 84-yard touchdown to Jaylen Waddle on the first play of their second drive.

However, it all went downhill from there. Miami’s next – and final – possessions ended in a fumble, missed field goal, and three interceptions.

“I think the thing that’s frustrating about it is for it to just happen like this,” Tobin said. “For it to get off to the start that it did (on Sunday) and for the wheels to come off like that, that, to me, is what is faith-shattering. That, to me, is what is scary. Because I never thought watching the first three drives of this game – four drives of this game – it would end like this.”

The Dolphins still hold a playoff spot after Sunday’s collapse but it’s getting dicey. Miami will travel to New England for a game on New Year’s Day before hosting the Jets in Week 18.

