Hear David Lee Roth’s new take on the Van Halen classic ‘Everybody Wants Some’

By Joe Cingrana
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIyAv_0jvivSOE00

Everybody wants some Van Halen and famed frontman David Lee Roth is well aware -- sharing a brand new solo version of the band’s 1980 Women and Children First hit ‘Everybody Wants Some.’

While he's already stated firmly that "there's always a tomorrow for a singer," today we get something old made new again from legendary Van Halen and solo singer David Lee Roth .

This is probably as close to a reunion as fans will ever get, as late-VH guitarist Eddie Van Halen 's son, Wolfgang , has revealed that due to some people being "hard to work with," nothing is likely to materialize. Wolfie explained over the summer: “What I can say is that there was an attempt at doing something,” adding, "but, you know, I don’t like to speak negatively about people."

Put to tape earlier this year at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with studio musicians Al Estrada on guitar, Ryan Wheeler on bass, and Francis Valentino on the drums, Roth's new/old track arrives just a few months after he shared another Van Halen-related throwback.

“We laughed, we cried, we threw the television off that balcony,” DLR sings on the track "Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway," originally recorded in 2007, looking back fondly on his Halen heydays.

