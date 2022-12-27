ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas Car Wash Undergoes CRAZY Transformation Thanks To Freezing Temps

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A car wash in Texas is nearly unrecognizable thanks to freezing temperatures.

One of San Antonio's H-E-B car washes is completely frozen and covered in icicles, as seen in several posts making the rounds on social media. Reddit user imakebarrels shared a photo and said a pipe broke at the location at the intersection of Babcock and Huebner. An Instagram user @guthrie.atx also shared a video of the mesmerizing winter wonderland after going "hunting for icicles."

Another Reddit user bp1008 shared an update Monday (December 26) about the icicle-y car wash and it seems like most of it is starting to melt away.

Temperatures in the region dipped into the low teens over the weekend, but they're finally on the up and up. San Antonio, in particular, will start to see highs in the 70s starting Wednesday.

Take a look at the crazy transformation the H-E-B car wash went through thanks to freezing temperatures in Texas below!!!

SAN ANTONIO, TX
