ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas Car Wash Undergoes CRAZY Transformation Thanks To Freezing Temps

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeOSN_0jviulJm00
Photo: Getty Images

A car wash in Texas is nearly unrecognizable thanks to freezing temperatures.

One of San Antonio's H-E-B car washes is completely frozen and covered in icicles, as seen in several posts making the rounds on social media. Reddit user imakebarrels shared a photo and said a pipe broke at the location at the intersection of Babcock and Huebner. An Instagram user @guthrie.atx also shared a video of the mesmerizing winter wonderland after going "hunting for icicles."

Another Reddit user bp1008 shared an update Monday (December 26) about the icicle-y car wash and it seems like most of it is starting to melt away.

Temperatures in the region dipped into the low teens over the weekend, but they're finally on the up and up. San Antonio, in particular, will start to see highs in the 70s starting Wednesday.

Take a look at the crazy transformation the H-E-B car wash went through thanks to freezing temperatures in Texas below!!!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flicksandfood.com

New NE Side Location for this Popular Food Truck is Now Open

New NE Side Location for “What the Waffle” Food Truck is Now Open in San Antonio. What The Waffle Food Truck has a new NE side location in San Antonio and is open to the public. They are also available for delivery on Grubhub!. What The Waffle (WTW)...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Kerrville police identify man found dead in Nimitz Lake

KERRVILLE, Texas – Update (9:50 a.m. Thursday): Police have identified a man whose body was found in Nimitz Lake at the Guadalupe River dam in Kerrville. He has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Police said that Tally was reported missing from his home in the...
KERRVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

12 high-profile trials to watch in 2023 in San Antonio

The year finished with a very busy docket and it won’t slow down in 2023. Below is a look at 12 cases we will be following next year. As is always the case in the criminal justice system, court dates can always change if a motion for continuance is granted or a plea deal is made.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Multiple people injured in multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple people were hospitalized after a major multiple-vehicle crash on EB Highway 90 at WT Montgomery on Wednesday night in west Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office. According to BCSO, occupants in both vehicles were taken to area hospitals but their conditions are unknown.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot in back of head while sitting in SUV on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the people who opened fire on an SUV on Sunday night, shooting a passenger in the back of the head. The 25-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while sitting in a gray SUV in the 300 block of Henry Street, near Culebra Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man arrested, charged in West Side murder case, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for shooting and killing a man in September, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to a shooting on Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Westward Drive. Upon police arrival, officers found a body. Detectives were able to locate...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy