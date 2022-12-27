Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Related
observernews.net
Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council
Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
10NEWS
Shelters on watch for dog illnesses, especially as people and animals travel
TAMPA, Fla. — Flu season is at its peak, and humans aren’t the only ones dealing with coughing and sneezing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, canine influenza viruses originated in horses and then spread to dogs. The CDC says it has been detected in dogs across much of the United States.
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
Bay News 9
Safety Harbor community rallies around family of well-known business owner after sudden passing
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor community is rallying around the family of Whistle Stop Grill and Bar Owner Louis Kinney, who passed away unexpectedly days before Christmas. “Well, he was a staple here. I mean, Whistle Stop has been around for forever, and he was the face...
Helicopter Crashes Into Tampa Bay Near Davis Islands
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers responded to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport, Davis Islands, regarding a report of a helicopter submerged in the water. According to police, at approximately 4:00 PM, a helicopter with a pilot and three passengers departed Peter O.
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips From Tampa
Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
Missing Manatee County woman found safe
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing in Manatee County Friday morning. Deputies said Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight, and her car was found in Sarasota County. Hours later, deputies said McGrath had been found and was safe. Further information about her disappearance was not available.
fox13news.com
Lakeland server gets massive $1,000 tip from local non-profit
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland server Stacey White just got the biggest tip of her life because of a non-profit. White, who works at Reesecliff Family Diner on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, is a single mother of three little kids, so every penny she brings home counts. A few days...
hernandosun.com
Hernando County animal shelter resumes dog intake, adoptions
The Hernando County Animal Services in Brooksville has resumed all dog related services after an outbreak of Pneumovirus shut down canine services there last month. Canine Pneumovirus is a highly infectious condition that can cause fever, rapid breathing, coughing and sneezing in dogs. Hernando County Animal Services suspended its canine...
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
Neighbors concerned after another dead deer discovered near Palm Harbor
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has confirmed another deer death in the Palm Harbor area.
Longboat Observer
Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties
The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian leaves behind financial nightmare for Sarasota County snowbird
VENICE, Fla. - Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds. Janet Beardsley, 83,...
villages-news.com
New York visitor caught with marijuana at golf course in The Villages
A visitor from New York was caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted 21-year-old Naya Kamree Boyd and another woman by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.
Plant City strawberries survive Christmas weekend cold snap
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The livelihoods of local farmers were on the line throughout the frigid Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay. “It was a long cold weekend, got to enjoy Christmas like normal,” said Matt Parke from Parkesdale Farm. Parke’s family has harvested strawberries in Plant City for seven decades. “Times have changed,” Parke […]
Safety Harbor community mourns loss of well-known restaurant owner
Business owners are raising money to donate to the Kinney family following the unexpected death of Whistle Top Grill and Bar owner Louis Kinney.
wfla.com
Hidden Gems: DeCosmo Italian Market leaves a legacy in Pinellas Park
Pinellas Park is home to the pride and joy for the DeCosmo family, their authentic Italian-American grocery store and deli. Located at 6832 49th St. N., Paul, Vincent and Steven DeCosmo celebrate their heritage through the goods they keep in stock.
Experts explain Southwest meltdown, share advice for stranded passengers
Southwest Airlines continued to cancel and delay thousands of flights across the country Wednesday after a massive travel nightmare over the past few days.
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
Comments / 0