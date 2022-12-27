ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutz, FL

observernews.net

Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council

Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
RUSKIN, FL
10NEWS

Shelters on watch for dog illnesses, especially as people and animals travel

TAMPA, Fla. — Flu season is at its peak, and humans aren’t the only ones dealing with coughing and sneezing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, canine influenza viruses originated in horses and then spread to dogs. The CDC says it has been detected in dogs across much of the United States.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips From Tampa

Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Missing Manatee County woman found safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing in Manatee County Friday morning. Deputies said Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight, and her car was found in Sarasota County. Hours later, deputies said McGrath had been found and was safe. Further information about her disappearance was not available.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland server gets massive $1,000 tip from local non-profit

LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland server Stacey White just got the biggest tip of her life because of a non-profit. White, who works at Reesecliff Family Diner on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, is a single mother of three little kids, so every penny she brings home counts. A few days...
LAKELAND, FL
hernandosun.com

Hernando County animal shelter resumes dog intake, adoptions

The Hernando County Animal Services in Brooksville has resumed all dog related services after an outbreak of Pneumovirus shut down canine services there last month. Canine Pneumovirus is a highly infectious condition that can cause fever, rapid breathing, coughing and sneezing in dogs. Hernando County Animal Services suspended its canine...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Longboat Observer

Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties

The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

New York visitor caught with marijuana at golf course in The Villages

A visitor from New York was caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted 21-year-old Naya Kamree Boyd and another woman by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFLA

Plant City strawberries survive Christmas weekend cold snap

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The livelihoods of local farmers were on the line throughout the frigid Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay. “It was a long cold weekend, got to enjoy Christmas like normal,” said Matt Parke from Parkesdale Farm. Parke’s family has harvested strawberries in Plant City for seven decades. “Times have changed,” Parke […]
PLANT CITY, FL

