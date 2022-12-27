ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Possible Solutions to the Ocean City, NJ Teen Problem

Local lawmakers are working on ways to respond to residents' complaints that the teen scene in Ocean City is out of control. This past summer, residents complained to council members that a large number of non-resident teens were using Green Acres land to throw large, loud, rowdy parties. According to resident James Kane,
OCEAN CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Kohrs Brothers on Wildwood Boardwalk Demolished

The Kohr Bro on the Wildwood Boardwalk at Morey’s Adventurer Pier has been demolished. A new Kohr Bros will be built by the summer of 2023. Stay with us for updates on this story!. Back in 1919, three brothers of Swiss descent could be found going door to door...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

More Jobs Under Spencer’s Egg Harbor Township, NJ Expansion Proposal

Spencer Gifts has announced plans to expand its Egg Harbor Township headquarters and, in the process, add jobs. According to the Egg Harbor Township Planning Board Agenda, Spencers Gifts has proposed a 27,322 SF addition to the existing Spencer’s Black Horse Pike Gifts headquarters building. Spencers Gifts has also proposed building a 4,700 SF bank with drive-thru lanes.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
nomadlawyer.org

04 Best Places to Live in Atlantic City

Best Places to Live in Atlantic City: Enjoy a stroll on the Atlantic City Boardwalk as you relish a saltwater taffy while watching street artists give outstanding performances. This is one of many benefits of being a resident in the beach playground of the country. For the Web-Story of this...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This NJ town successfully blocked a new Wawa

Amongst the hustle and bustle of the holidays, a quiet victory for a neighborhood in a large New Jersey municipality. Residents and neighbors of the Barclay Farms development in Cherry Hill have been fighting developers trying to put another Wawa on Route 70 at the Barclay Shopping Center site. The...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy