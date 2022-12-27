Read full article on original website
Related
Website Ranks Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp. #2 in NJ For 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the cut. Coming in...
One of NJ’s most delicious steak houses is at the Jersey Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner...
The Best Milkshakes In Atlantic County, New Jersey (Photos)
We took on a very sweet assignment in 2022, as we reviewed and compiled our list of The Best Milkshakes In Atlantic County, New Jersey. Our list was the byproduct of a collaboration of friends and family, including our best “Foodie Fanatics,” who love saving “room” for dessert.
The Best Lobster We’ve Ever Had Is From Atlantic City, NJ
There’s an old expression that “you’re never a Hero in your own hometown.”. Former Atlantic City golfing legend, Leo Fraser, a former President of The Professional Golf Association (PGA) of America has his own interpretation of this misnomer. Fraser had a memorable saying, "you’re only an expert...
Bacon Brothers: Ocean City, NJ & Philadelphia Story About Their Father
Here’s another very cool thing that happened in 2022. The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer in recent years. This 2022 year was no exception. They last performed in New Jersey in Ocean City...
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Possible Solutions to the Ocean City, NJ Teen Problem
Local lawmakers are working on ways to respond to residents' complaints that the teen scene in Ocean City is out of control. This past summer, residents complained to council members that a large number of non-resident teens were using Green Acres land to throw large, loud, rowdy parties. According to resident James Kane,
2022 Saw Increase In Shark Activity In Atlantic City & NJ: Here’s Why
Make no mistake about it, 2022 is a year that we saw a distinct increase in shark activity in The Garden State. Earlier this year, we looked into this undeniable situation. It’s not anecdotal, it’s true there is a noticeable increase in shark activity in New Jersey (overall), as well as Southern New Jersey and the Atlantic City region.
EHT’S Adventure Village: The Story & Never Before Seen Photos
Adventure Village was an iconic amusement park that was open (during the summer months) for 10 years (1959-1969) on The Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. It was located between Storybook Land and Zaberers Restaurant. Before I go a moment further into this project, I want to...
Burials At Sea: Are They Really A Thing In Atlantic And Cape May Counties?
How many funerals have you attended in your lifetime? Really personal question, but most likely, they all played out relatively the same way. Pardon the morbidity, but I saw an article come up on my Facebook feed, and it really got me questioning something specifically pertaining to those of us who reside in the southeastern part of Jersey.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Kohrs Brothers on Wildwood Boardwalk Demolished
The Kohr Bro on the Wildwood Boardwalk at Morey’s Adventurer Pier has been demolished. A new Kohr Bros will be built by the summer of 2023. Stay with us for updates on this story!. Back in 1919, three brothers of Swiss descent could be found going door to door...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Wildwood Crest Couple Finds a Pearl in a Clams Casino at Rick’s Seafood
Lisa Demiduke Rippo and he husband John found a pearl in a Clams Casino at Rick’s Seafood in North Wildwood. See her post below:
More Jobs Under Spencer’s Egg Harbor Township, NJ Expansion Proposal
Spencer Gifts has announced plans to expand its Egg Harbor Township headquarters and, in the process, add jobs. According to the Egg Harbor Township Planning Board Agenda, Spencers Gifts has proposed a 27,322 SF addition to the existing Spencer’s Black Horse Pike Gifts headquarters building. Spencers Gifts has also proposed building a 4,700 SF bank with drive-thru lanes.
Gruesome: 10 People Were Murdered in This One South Jersey House
This is one of those things that as a life-long resident of South Jersey, I knew absolutely nothing about. But the more I read about it, I became more and more intrigued about what happened inside this rather innocent-looking house. Truth be told, I have driven past this house numerous...
nomadlawyer.org
04 Best Places to Live in Atlantic City
Best Places to Live in Atlantic City: Enjoy a stroll on the Atlantic City Boardwalk as you relish a saltwater taffy while watching street artists give outstanding performances. This is one of many benefits of being a resident in the beach playground of the country. For the Web-Story of this...
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
After 30 Years, This Burlington County Hallmark is Shutting Its Doors in 2023
It's been a decades-long run for this beloved store in Marlton, New Jersey, but now it's coming to an end. Joy's Hallmark, located in the Crispin Square in Marlton NJ (230 N Maple Ave C1), has announced that after 30 years, they'll be shutting their doors for good come Jan 25, 2023, according to Facebook community page A View from Evesham.
This NJ town successfully blocked a new Wawa
Amongst the hustle and bustle of the holidays, a quiet victory for a neighborhood in a large New Jersey municipality. Residents and neighbors of the Barclay Farms development in Cherry Hill have been fighting developers trying to put another Wawa on Route 70 at the Barclay Shopping Center site. The...
Why This Kohr Brothers Ice Cream on the Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Got Torn Down
The Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk is down one Kohr Brothers Frozen Custard. Here's why. When summer hits, I make a BEELINE for the nearest Kohr Bros. I can't get enough of their ice cream, particularly chocolate/peanut butter swirl. So, be still my heart when I saw that one of the...
Here Are The Best Hot Dogs In Atlantic County, New Jersey
In 2022, we went in search of the best hot dogs in the Atlantic County, New Jersey area. We found 10. Many of them are available right now. Some you will have to wait until this spring and summer to once again enjoy. Our list was compiled by friends, family,...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1