(OPINION) Letter: Enroll Wyoming provides free assistance and information to remove confusion
County 17 publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of County 17 or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by emailing tips@county17.com. Dear Gillette,. I have worked in public health for almost 20 years, and one of...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, December 31, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by at Keyhole State Park by Dave Dawson of Gillette, Wyoming. Dave writes: “This epitomizes the beauty that is Wyoming and captures our first national monument facing a new day.”. To submit your Wyoming...
Wyoming Person Missing, Last Seen on Dec. 15 in Campbell County
Destiny Harrison, 17, was last seen on December 15, 2022, in Campbell County Wyoming. She is a white female, approximately 5'11", 150 lbs. with green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon vest with a pink hoodie, blue jeans and Hey Dude shoes . Anyone with...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/30/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Dec. 30:. At 8:59 a.m. to the 700 block of Express Drive for an activated fire alarm. At 11:00 a.m. to East 7th Street for an emergency medical response. At 11:21 a.m. to Tanner...
Mid-December storm more than doubles city snow removal costs this season
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The most significant storm of December in terms of snowfall and related clean-up costs outpaced all other storms this season, according to snow event reports compiled by the City of Gillette. Earlier this month, a winter storm dumped an estimated 21 inches of snow on Gillette...
Gillette library to host Wyoming Medicare seminar Jan. 7
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Library will host a free informational session from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 7 to answer residents’ questions regarding Wyoming Medicare coverage. Senior Health Insurance Information Program counselor Vicky Schlidt and licensed health insurance agents Susan Burke and Carol Maras will...
Drunk Campbell County Man Threatens, Points Loaded Gun At Deputy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A drunk 65-year-old man who threatened to shoot a Campbell County deputy Thursday is lucky he wasn’t shot himself. Roger McLean was intoxicated when the deputy responded to his home about 40 minutes north of Gillette to a report he’d...
Gillette may see some snow in New Year’s winter storm
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A New Year’s holiday weekend blast of winter weather is likely to remain south of Campbell County, but some snow is possible, the National Weather Service said. A 20% chance for snow showers begins this afternoon as the high reaches 38 degrees under a mostly...
TBHS graduate, now Marine, returns home for Christmas
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Marine Pvt. Justin Dennison walks a little taller, straighter, and more confidently these days than he did before. With a purpose-driven gait and close-cropped hair, Dennison offered a firm handshake while his mother, Jude Baumert, observed with a proud smile as he sat next to Marine Sgt. Stephen Williams with whom her son shared quiet comments laden with inside humor akin to brothers at City Brew Coffee.
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Dec. 27
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Happy Girls Don’t Do That will hold gala fundraiser Saturday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An organization focused on fostering positivity and happiness among youth is holding a fundraiser New Year’s Eve at Gillette College Technical Education Center, 3251 S. 4-J Road, Gillette. Happy Girls Don’t Do That’s gala fundraiser will feature games and dancing, along with a midnight champagne...
