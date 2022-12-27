GILLETTE, Wyo. – Marine Pvt. Justin Dennison walks a little taller, straighter, and more confidently these days than he did before. With a purpose-driven gait and close-cropped hair, Dennison offered a firm handshake while his mother, Jude Baumert, observed with a proud smile as he sat next to Marine Sgt. Stephen Williams with whom her son shared quiet comments laden with inside humor akin to brothers at City Brew Coffee.

