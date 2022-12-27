LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we head into the day on Friday, quieter weather is on tap across the state as we should see mild and dry conditions to finish the week and into the last weekend of the year. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with the potential for areas of fog across parts of central and eastern Nebraska through the morning hours. Winds should turn from the west to the south into the afternoon at 5 to 15 MPH.

