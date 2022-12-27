Read full article on original website
1011now.com
DEA Omaha reports 4.7 million fentanyl doses seized in 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The DEA’s Omaha division reported that it had seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl throughout all of 2022, an increase over last year. According to a Thursday news release, the seized doses were in both pill and powder form, contributing to a national total of more than 379 million potentially deadly doses seized by the DEA during the year — “enough to kill every American.”
1011now.com
A pleasant finish to 2022 with an unsettled start to 2023?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a topsy-turvy month of December, the weather looks to be pretty pleasant as we finish out the year as mild and dry conditions look to dominate the weekend forecast. Enjoy the quiet weather while we have it, because it looks like more unsettled weather is on tap as we head through early next week as wind, heavy snow, rain, and maybe even some isolated thunderstorms look possible early next week.
1011now.com
Polygamist cult leader accused of trafficking women and girls in Lincoln enters not guilty plea
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A polygamous leader accused of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border. Samuel Bateman, 46, is accused of moving minors across...
1011now.com
Keystone pipeline fully operational following oil spill
TOPEKA, Kan. (KOLN) - TC Energy announced it has restarted the section of the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border that ruptured on Dec. 7. The oil spill resulted in roughly 14,000 barrels of crude oil being dumped in a northeastern Kansas creek in Washington County. TC Energy said it...
1011now.com
Mild and dry weather for Friday and the weekend; wet weather looming early next week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we head into the day on Friday, quieter weather is on tap across the state as we should see mild and dry conditions to finish the week and into the last weekend of the year. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with the potential for areas of fog across parts of central and eastern Nebraska through the morning hours. Winds should turn from the west to the south into the afternoon at 5 to 15 MPH.
1011now.com
Cloudy with the chance for rain/snow mix
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A large system moving in from the southwest will bring rain, mixed precipitation and snow to the state throughout the day. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from the southwest and stretching to the northeast and will continue until this afternoon and evening depending on location.
