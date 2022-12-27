ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man breaks leg in e-scooter crash

By Sir Milo Loftin
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A man was injured Monday night after he was hit by a driver while crossing an intersection on an electric scooter, the San Diego Police Department said.

The collision happened around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Elm Street near the Oak Park neighborhood, SDPD Watch Commander John Buttle said in a news release.

According to police, the man on the e-scooter attempted to cross the intersection against a red light when a driver heading south on Euclid Avenue crashed into him.

The e-scooter rider, identified only as a 54-year-old man, suffered a broken leg and was taken to a nearby hospital, Buttle said.

Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to have been a factor in the crash, according to police.

The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the collision.

