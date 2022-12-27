ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

2 dead after head-on collision in Manatee County

By Tyler Watkins
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died, and one person is in critical condition after a head-on collision Monday, Dec. 26, in Manatee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened along State Road 62 and Saffold Road at approximately 4:49 PM.

FHP said one vehicle, driven by an unidentified person, was traveling westbound on State Road 62 just east of Saffold Road. Another vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old Bowling Green man with a 30-year-old Bowling Green woman as a passenger, was traveling eastbound on State Road 62 just east of Saffold Road.

According to the report, the first vehicle traveled into the eastbound lane, attempting to pass other traffic in the westbound lane.

Both vehicles then collided head-on. According to FHP, the first vehicle overturned onto the eastbound shoulder, and the second vehicle rotated after the initial impact.

According to the report, the driver of the first vehicle and the woman from Bowling Green have been pronounced dead. The man from Bowling green was critically injured, FHP said. His current condition is unknown at this time.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation, and investigators are working to identify the driver who was killed in the crash.

