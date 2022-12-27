Mantua Mayor Pete Scirrotto and Deputy Mayor Robert Zimmerman will switch positions in a surprise leadership change that will make the latter mayor in 2023. “I will no longer be the mayor (of Mantua),” said Scirrotto. “Bob (Zimmerman) will be sworn in as mayor on Jan. 2. I will be deputy mayor. This is something Bob always wanted to do, so I am stepping aside.”

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO