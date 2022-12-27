ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Daily Advocate

County approves nearly $115 million in appropriations

GREENVILLE — Commissioner Mike Stegall attended his final commission meeting prior to his retirement at the end of the year. Prior to leaving, Stegall joined Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes in preparing the county for 2023. On the agenda for the Thursday meeting was the approval of appropriations...
GREENVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns local Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
VANDALIA, OH
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Looking back at the year in food

With a new year comes new opportunities and a seemingly unlimited list of possibilities. It’s a rebirth of the cycle that allows for fresh starts, novel innovations and the nurturing of growing endeavors and veteran ventures. When it comes to dining and our region’s restaurant scene, there is a...
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Surber files lawsuit against township

GREENVILLE – Geoffery “Geoff” Surber is suing Greenville Township for failing to perform their official duties. Surber filed a complaint for a writ of mandamus, injunctive, and other relief in November of this year. This means there are allegations a public officer failed to perform his or her official duties or something which forms a part of his or her duties. The case is a matter of grace and not right.
GREENVILLE, OH
beckersdental.com

Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire

An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
CELINA, OH
WDTN

Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood

After functioning without a brick-and-mortar location for more than three years, Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center has found a new home in Trotwood at the site of the former Salem Mall. The multipurpose facility is a major part of the Sears Redevelopment Project in partnership with the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton.com

4 food-based businesses coming soon to Dayton Arcade

This year has been filled with lots of new restaurant and business news with several stories focusing on the Dayton Arcade. Megan Dunn Peters, arcade community manager for Cross Street Partners, said in November they have leased the vast majority of the South Arcade, which includes first floor restaurant and food-based retail space. She said this totals around 20,000-square-feet with more operators to be announced.
DAYTON, OH

