Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Police Warns Kroger Customers in OhioBryan DijkhuizenMoraine, OH
Bring in the New Year, by enjoying First Friday, January 6, in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
IRS Delays New Tax Restrictions for Venmo and Paypal Business PaymentsC. Heslop
Related
Deadline approaching to apply for Homestead Exemption program
The Homestead Exemption program provides homeowners ages 65 and older, or those who have a permanent and total disability, a credit on their annual real estate taxes.
Daily Advocate
County approves nearly $115 million in appropriations
GREENVILLE — Commissioner Mike Stegall attended his final commission meeting prior to his retirement at the end of the year. Prior to leaving, Stegall joined Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes in preparing the county for 2023. On the agenda for the Thursday meeting was the approval of appropriations...
Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
wyso.org
Clark County commissioners open to large scale renewable energy projects
Clark county commissioners rejected a proposal to restrict where large solar farms can be constructed last month. The commission's president, Melanie Flax Wilt, said the decision to do so came down to landowner property rights. Some context: Ohio Senate Bill 52 passed last year. It gave county commissioners the ability...
wyso.org
Holidays, pandemic stressing kids; Clark County rejects solar restrictions; Animal welfare bill passes
Children Stressed Out - The holidays may seem like the happiest time for kids. But child therapists say stress and lingering effects of the pandemic are impacting child wellbeing this year. For the Ohio Newsroom Ideastream Public Media’s Taylor Wizner has more. Solar Farm Restrictions Rejected - Clark county...
Dayton Public Schools ‘highly’ recommending masks for students, staff
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is “highly” recommending that all students and staff mask-up after the winter break. The district posted the announcement on its website Thursday night. >> Southwest Airlines officials: We plan to resume normal operations Friday. “Due to an increase in sickness in Montgomery...
New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023
While the legislation is mostly on the state level, many of these laws will have major impacts across the country.
Fire burns local Vandalia business
VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
wyso.org
Student Lunch Debt; Cold Weather and Deadly Fires; Free RTA Rides; Miami County Blighted Buildings
School Lunch Debt Returns - Ohio students are once again racking up school lunch debt after a pandemic era waiver, that provided free meals for all students, expired. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports some policymakers want to tackle child hunger next year. Winter Storm-Related House Fires - Cold weather may...
Dayton Public Schools heavily advising students, staff to wear masks; local doctor weighs in
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is heavily advising all staff and students to wear masks again. News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked with health officials who agree with the recommendation because there are multiple illnesses currently spreading. Masks haven’t been required in DPS schools since, March but next...
Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Looking back at the year in food
With a new year comes new opportunities and a seemingly unlimited list of possibilities. It’s a rebirth of the cycle that allows for fresh starts, novel innovations and the nurturing of growing endeavors and veteran ventures. When it comes to dining and our region’s restaurant scene, there is a...
AES Ohio crews turn focus to investigating cause of Montgomery County outage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:52 p.m.: The number of reported outages for AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County now stands at 19. Crews are continuing their investigation in an attempt to pinpoint the probable cause of the outages. UPDATE @ 7:18 p.m.: The number of reported outages for...
Daily Advocate
Surber files lawsuit against township
GREENVILLE – Geoffery “Geoff” Surber is suing Greenville Township for failing to perform their official duties. Surber filed a complaint for a writ of mandamus, injunctive, and other relief in November of this year. This means there are allegations a public officer failed to perform his or her official duties or something which forms a part of his or her duties. The case is a matter of grace and not right.
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
These Ohio cities are among the top 10 loneliest in America: study
According to a new study, Cleveland is ranked in the top 10 as one of the loneliest cities in America.
dayton.com
Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood
After functioning without a brick-and-mortar location for more than three years, Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center has found a new home in Trotwood at the site of the former Salem Mall. The multipurpose facility is a major part of the Sears Redevelopment Project in partnership with the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
dayton.com
4 food-based businesses coming soon to Dayton Arcade
This year has been filled with lots of new restaurant and business news with several stories focusing on the Dayton Arcade. Megan Dunn Peters, arcade community manager for Cross Street Partners, said in November they have leased the vast majority of the South Arcade, which includes first floor restaurant and food-based retail space. She said this totals around 20,000-square-feet with more operators to be announced.
Xenia High School to change cell phone policy
The school is making this change in order to help students be less distracted in the classroom during class times, according to a release sent out by Principal David Torrence to student families Dec. 28.
Comments / 0