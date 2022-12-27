GREENVILLE – Geoffery “Geoff” Surber is suing Greenville Township for failing to perform their official duties. Surber filed a complaint for a writ of mandamus, injunctive, and other relief in November of this year. This means there are allegations a public officer failed to perform his or her official duties or something which forms a part of his or her duties. The case is a matter of grace and not right.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO