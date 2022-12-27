December 28, 2022 - The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing adult woman and her juvenile son. 35-year-old Ashley Rose Teuton and her 6-year-old son Dylan Lucas Teuton left their Coarsegold residence on Seminole Dr. on Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) at around 4:00 P.M. to drive to the Manchester Mall in Fresno. Ashley contacted family members shortly before 6:00 P.M. on Monday, December 26 and has not been seen or heard from by their family since. Her most recent location is unknown but is believed to be Fresno.

COARSEGOLD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO