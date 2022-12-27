Read full article on original website
Related
yourcentralvalley.com
Hella Fresno announces a big giveaway
Hella Fresno, formerly Sketches Get Stitches, is a team of graphic designers and artists helping local businesses create compelling brands. They can create embroidery, custom stickers, social media graphics, and more. As part of the Hell Fresno rebrand, co-owner Roeski Doeski hosted a logo design give away and the winner...
2 killed in Yosemite rockslide at park entrance
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the rockslide took place between the Arch Rock Entrance and the town of El Portal, within the boundaries of Yosemite National Park. It happened on Tuesday and […]
goldrushcam.com
Winter Storm Watch Upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning - Begins Thursday Evening for Elevations Above 7,000 Feet – Includes Tuolumne Meadows, Wawona, Shaver Lake, Johnsondale, and Yosemite (Outside of the Valley)
December 29, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the winter storm watch has been upgraded to a winter storm warning and is issued until Sunday, January 1st 2022 at 4:00 A.M. PST. Heavy snow is forecasted for the mountains and higher elevations and travel will be difficult...
Public works and locals prepare for the latest storm in the North Valley
North Valley communities are gearing up for the latest in a series of storms to hit Central California.
sierranewsonline.com
Two People Killed In Yosemite Rockslide
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK—The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two people were killed in a rockslide in Yosemite National Park on Tuesday morning. The rockslide occurred at approximately 9:00 am on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022, on El Portal Road (continuation of Highway 140 inside Yosemite National Park), as reported here.
GV Wire
Buckets of Rain in Store for Fresno Until Mid-January
Coming days and weeks could deliver huge amounts of precipitation to the Central Valley and Sierra, according to forecast models. The Global Forecast System anticipates a blanket of participation over the next seven days for California. And, the Valley floor, foothills, and Southern Sierra are expected to get the biggest drenching.
Money returned to owner of large sum of money found at River Park Best Buy
The large sum of money that was found at Best Buy in River Park has been returned to its owner.
mercedcountytimes.com
Local standouts reach 98 and 101
It was 50 years ago during a trip on horseback through the Sierra Nevada when Ralph Busby and Henry DuPertuis first met each other. They’ve been friends ever since. The two celebrated their December birthdays together with a family and friends lunch at the Mainzer last week and reminisced about their experience in the military in World War II, as well as life in Merced after the war.
Have you seen him? 66-year-old visitor to Fresno is missing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 66-year-old man who was reported missing after Christmas Day while he was visiting Fresno. Police say Jose Edward Fonseca was last seen on Monday, December 26 around 11:30 a.m. near Peach and Church avenues. Fonseca was in Fresno […]
KMJ
Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
Fire spreads from basement to attic in southwest Fresno home
Crews say no one was living in the home and has been burned twice before.
KMPH.com
Doctor visit for flu-like symptoms turns into cancer diagnosis for 8-year-old girl
FRESNO, Calif. — Just days before the holidays, one Fresno family says they received the worst news any parent could get. Marissa McCallough, the auntie of 8-year-old Eden McMcallough, says her parents, Jeramie and Jill had taken her to the hospital for lingering flu symptoms that she had been experiencing on and off since Thanksgiving.
GV Wire
Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.
Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
goldrushcam.com
Public’s Help Needed in Locating Missing Coarsegold Mother & 6-Year-Old Son, Possibly in Fresno on Christmas Eve
December 28, 2022 - The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing adult woman and her juvenile son. 35-year-old Ashley Rose Teuton and her 6-year-old son Dylan Lucas Teuton left their Coarsegold residence on Seminole Dr. on Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) at around 4:00 P.M. to drive to the Manchester Mall in Fresno. Ashley contacted family members shortly before 6:00 P.M. on Monday, December 26 and has not been seen or heard from by their family since. Her most recent location is unknown but is believed to be Fresno.
Storm moving through Central California expected to be at peak strength during peak travel
An estimated 102 million Americans are traveling by car to their destination this holiday season.
GV Wire
After 10 Years, Local Conservative Commentator Calling It Quits
After 10 years of providing a daily radio report, Michael Der Manouel Jr.’s last “Commentary on the News” airs on KMJ radio (580 AM/105.9 FM) this Thursday. “It’s just time. I went to (program director) Blake Taylor on election night. It’s just been great and a real honor to be a part of the daily programing here,” Der Manouel said. “The day-to-day commitment was just running its course.”
sierranewsonline.com
State Of Emergency Proclaimed For Madera County
MADERA COUNTY—Madera County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting today to discuss the imminent closure of the Madera Community Hospital. After hearing testimony from the state, federal, and local leaders, as well as comments from the community, the Board gave direction to staff on the following:. 1. Review...
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Arrest after 78-year-old beaten outside Clovis store, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 37-year-old has been arrested after he allegedly beat a 78-year-old man and stole his cell phone Friday morning in front of a store near Herndon and Clovis avenues, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say 911 calls started coming into their communications center just after 8:00 a.m. regarding an […]
Four people sent to the hospital following police car crash on Highway 180
Four people, including two police officers, are in the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning in central Fresno.
Comments / 0