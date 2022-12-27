Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Southwest Airlines improves service after issues
AAA to provide “Tow to Go” service New Year’s weekend. AAA is making sure impaired drivers stay off the roads this weekend by activating its free “Tow 2 Go” service. Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area.
I-65 in Nashville reopens after death investigation
Alternate routes were needed early Saturday morning as Metro Police investigated a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway and the I-65/I-24 merger.
WKRN
TVA in the hot seat after rolling blackouts
A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority's recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. TVA in the hot seat after rolling blackouts. A federal utility’s decision...
WKRN
Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year's Eve weekend in Nashville
The countdown has officially started, and as the City of Nashville inches closer to the new year, police agencies are also getting prepared. Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year’s …. The countdown has officially started, and as the City of Nashville inches closer to the new year,...
WKRN
Water issues reported across Tennessee
Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
WKRN
TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville
Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
WKRN
Southbound Tequila coming 2023
This bakery owner is shaking it up with a brand new reposado tequila and accompanying drink recipes this coming year. This bakery owner is shaking it up with a brand new reposado tequila and accompanying drink recipes this coming year. TVA in the hot seat after rolling blackouts. A federal...
WKRN
Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported in Williamson County
First responders said they found one person dead while battling a blaze at a Williamson County home Thursday, less than 24 hours after two other fatal fires in Middle Tennessee. Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported …. First responders said they found one person dead while...
WKRN
Giving back on New Year's Eve
While you're at Nashville's Big Bash Saturday night, you can check out food and beverage vendors, as well as give back to the community. While you're at Nashville's Big Bash Saturday night, you can check out food and beverage vendors, as well as give back to the community. TVA in...
WKRN
‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to arrest Southwest customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family flying out of Nashville International Airport (BNA) documented their encounter with an airport police officer who was threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting for details about their delayed Southwest Airlines flight. “I thought that it would be best to start recording...
Lost luggage debacle continues at BNA
Mayhem at airports across the country continued Wednesday as we approach day seven of canceled flights, originally sparked by winter weather.
WKRN
BNA issues statement for airport confrontation
The airport has apologized following the viral video of a police officer threatening to arrest passengers at a Southwest gate. The airport has apologized following the viral video of a police officer threatening to arrest passengers at a Southwest gate. TVA in the hot seat after rolling blackouts. A federal...
WKRN
“Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities claim the lives of atleast 9 people in TN this month
On Thursday, the Nashville Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in a Hermitage neighborhood. As the sound of first responders working filled the air, it was the tears that steadily flowed that stood out the most. “Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities …. On Thursday,...
WKRN
Southwest flights continue to be canceled
More and more travelers have been stranded at Nashville International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel flights this week. More and more travelers have been stranded at Nashville International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel flights this week. 2022 a quiet year for tornadoes. After a record 46 tornadoes struck...
WKRN
Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of an Iowa pedestrian whose grandson was playing in the Music City Bowl. Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit …. The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating...
WKRN
Union: 'Perfect storm' exposed Southwest problems
Union: ‘Perfect storm’ exposed Southwest problems. Raquel Martin reports from Washington, D.C., on Dec. 29, 2022. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect arrested …. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect arrested in connection with murders of four students. Newsmaker: Jack Daniel’s NYE Nashville Bash. Newsmaker: Jack Daniel's...
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
WKRN
Downtown businesses bustling with jam-packed events in Music City
Businesses in downtown Nashville are already bustling with visitors, while the biggest night is yet to come. Downtown businesses bustling with jam-packed events …. Businesses in downtown Nashville are already bustling with visitors, while the biggest night is yet to come. Giving back on New Year’s Eve. While you're...
WKRN
BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening to arrest customers
A video has now gone viral on social media, after a family documented their encounter with a Nashville International Airport Police Officer Sunday night, threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting to find final details about their Southwest Airlines flight. BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening …. A...
WKRN
GasBuddy predicts prices to drop nearly 50 cents in 2023; Tennessee at an advantage
After a year of pumping out major money for gas, some relief could be in sight as GasBuddy predicts prices to decrease almost $0.50 per gallon in 2023. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop nearly 50 cents …. After a year of pumping out major money for gas, some relief could...
Comments / 0