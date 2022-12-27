ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Southwest Airlines improves service after issues

AAA to provide "Tow to Go" service New Year's weekend. AAA is making sure impaired drivers stay off the roads this weekend by activating its free "Tow 2 Go" service. Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TVA in the hot seat after rolling blackouts

A federal utility's decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority's recent decision to double down on fossil fuels.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water issues reported across Tennessee

Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville

Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Southbound Tequila coming 2023

This bakery owner is shaking it up with a brand new reposado tequila and accompanying drink recipes this coming year.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Giving back on New Year's Eve

While you're at Nashville's Big Bash Saturday night, you can check out food and beverage vendors, as well as give back to the community.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

BNA issues statement for airport confrontation

The airport has apologized following the viral video of a police officer threatening to arrest passengers at a Southwest gate.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Southwest flights continue to be canceled

More and more travelers have been stranded at Nashville International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel flights this week.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van

The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of an Iowa pedestrian whose grandson was playing in the Music City Bowl.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Union: 'Perfect storm' exposed Southwest problems

Union: 'Perfect storm' exposed Southwest problems. Raquel Martin reports from Washington, D.C., on Dec. 29, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Downtown businesses bustling with jam-packed events in Music City

Businesses in downtown Nashville are already bustling with visitors, while the biggest night is yet to come.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening to arrest customers

A video has now gone viral on social media, after a family documented their encounter with a Nashville International Airport Police Officer Sunday night, threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting to find final details about their Southwest Airlines flight.
NASHVILLE, TN

