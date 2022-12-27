Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Ifrit Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 01: Embrace Your Dreams' Ifrit Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Ifrit, and the best way to make swift work of this boss battle. Before fighting Ifrit, if you have not already, complete the Approaching the Outskirts mission to obtain a Fire Armlet.
IGN
M6-1 - Looking for Items
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M6-1 series of Missions, titled "Looking for Items". For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough page, Tips and Tricks, How Tos, and Essential Side Quest Missions!
IGN
Frozen Flame - Official Holiday Update Trailer
Frozen Flame is a Survival RPG set in the vast world of Arсana, an ancient land once governed by the Dragons. Ravenage Games presents Frozen Flame's latest holiday update! Frozen Flame's latest holiday update is available now on PC.
IGN
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl — Official 'Come to Me' Gameplay Trailer (4K)
Enjoy the first new gameplay trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in nearly six months as its Ukrainian developers show us their progress on the upcoming first-person shooter. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is "a huge, borderless open-world" with a non-linear story, powered by Unreal Engine 5. It will be available in 2023 on PC and as a console exclusive on Xbox Series X/S. It will also launch into Xbox Game Pass on day one.
IGN
Alchemy Stars - Official Special 1.5 Year Anniversary Winter Festival Trailer
2022 is coming to a close, and to celebrate, several special events are now available in Alchemy Stars and run until January 19, 2023, for select events. This includes the return of the Queen of the North to the limited summons pool, an all-new challenge mode that will truly test the limit of your Aurorians, sign-in events, and plenty of exclusive cosmetics bonuses. Alchemy Stars is available on iOS and Android.
IGN
We Are The Caretakers - Official Xbox Launch Trailer
We Are The Caretakers is a 3D grand strategy JRPG set in a post-apocalyptic afro-futurist world. Recruit, upgrade & manage a secret faction of 100 high-tech protectors to defend the endangered creatures you rely on. Confront a mysterious alien civilization as the massive energy barrier protecting Shadra falls. We Are The Caretakers is releasing on Xbox Series S|X and Steam on January 6, 2023.
IGN
Pommels of the True Flame
"Pommels forged in the fires of Muspelheim using flames that have burned as long as the realm itself." This weapon attachment boosts STRENGTH, RUNIC, and COOLDOWN. When upgraded and equipped, they grant the Runic Immolation perk. This increases the damage of the Blades' Runic Attacks when the Immolation skill gauge is fully charged.
IGN
M5 - Hojos Laboratory Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M5 series of side-quest Missions, called Hojo's Laboratory. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!. Only one Mission in the M5 series actually has Chests; the rest don't due to how...
IGN
Bahumut Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 02: Betrayal?'s Bahamut Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Bahumut itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Boss Battle - Bahamut. HP. 11470. MP. 424. STEAL. Hi-Potion. DROP. Force Bracelet. The battle with Bahamut...
IGN
Cinderace Tera Raid Event Guide
The Cinderace event Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet is a special Tera Raid battle event available for a limited time. Use this guide to learn how to unlock the 7-star Cinderace Tera Raid event and how to beat it. This Guide Includes:. Cinderace Tera Raid Start Time and Details. According...
IGN
Rond of Expedition
"A shield rond that hastens recovery when used to ward off impending doom." This shield attachment boosts DEFENSE and COOLDOWN. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Riposte Refresh perk. It grants a Blessing of COOLDOWN when interrupting double Blue ring attacks (Double Tap L1) or Parrying.
IGN
Battle-Scarred Sauroter
"A sauroter that has seen many battles, felled many foes, and fuels that rage within." This weapon attachment boosts DEFENSE and VITALITY. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Seized Rage Burst perk. Stun Grabbing an (R3) grants a Rage Burst.
IGN
Looking Back: 3 Craziest Elden Ring Stories of 2022 - IGN Daily Fix
One of the biggest hits in gaming this year was FromSoftware's Elden Ring, the latest in the soulsborne genre directed by the genre's founder, Hidetaka Miyazaki, with world building from one of the fantasy genre's brightest authors, George R. R. Martin. The game was beautiful, punishing, and completely engrossing, sucking up hundreds—even thousands—of hours of playtime from individual gamers. We've gone back and collected the three craziest Elden Ring stories, from players beating the game using a DDR dance mat, to the legendary folk hero Let Me Solo Her. We also have a special message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. What was your favorite Elden Ring headline from this year? Let is know in the comments! Presented by NHTSA.
IGN
Vajradhara Tai and Vajradhara Wu Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 01: Embrace Your Dreams' Vajradhara Tai & Vajradhara Wu Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Vajradhara Tai & Vajradhara Wu, and the best way to make swift work of this duo boss battle. Boss Battle - Vajradhara Tai & Vajradhara Wu. HP. 2900.
IGN
Will Vampire Survivors Ever Have an Actual Vampire? We Asked the Creator
The success of 2022 roguelike shoot-em-up Vampire Survivors took everyone by surprise, but no one so much as its creator, Luca ‘poncle’ Galante. Galante began development of Vampire Survivors while unemployed in 2020, deriving inspiration from mobile game Magic Survival and Galante’s past experience developing flashy graphics for slot machines. He never intended Vampire Survivors to make it big — he just wanted to make something fun and manage a little community around it.
IGN
Biggest News Stories of 2022
In early October, nearly two years after the release of PS5, a modder was able to jailbreak Sony’s new-gen console, providing access to the console’s debug menu and the ability to install unauthorized software. This quickly led to people installing P.T., Konami’s delisted “playable teaser” for the now-canceled Silent Hills.
IGN
Looking Forward: 3 New Games We're Excited For in 2023 - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s Daily Fix, we’ll reveal IGN’s top three most-anticipated games of 2023. The first half of the year is completely PACKED with big games arriving every month. Even if some are delayed (which is entirely possible) 2023 is looking to be full of exciting games. These are the three IGN is most excited for.
IGN
God of War Ragnarök: Blind Gamer Helps Santa Monica Studio to Make Game More Accessible
God of War Ragnarök has received attention for having extensive accessibility options. One legally blind gamer, Ben, known as SightlessKombat online, even played the entire game largely on his own due to these accessibility features. Ben has never had any usable vision, and in the past he required help...
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for Jan 2023 Include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and More
All players are now used to free titles each month to matter what subscription they are on. The determining factor right now is what free titles is the subscription service providing. PlayStation Plus has just made a solid case for themselves, as it has been announced that PlayStation Plus January Monthly Games will include, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76 and Axiom Verge 2. These games can be downloaded for by players subscribed to any of the tiers.
IGN
Elden Ring Dominates Awards Season With Most Game of the Year Wins in 2022
It's currently the gaming awards season, as major media outlets like us publish our End of Year lists to reveal our picks for the best games of the year. 2022 saw the release of several amazing titles that captured our hearts and our imaginations, with their scintillating gameplay and mesmerizing visuals. However, one game stood out from the rest in becoming the top dog, and that's none other than Elden Ring.
Comments / 0