Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
Family of South Omaha fire victim remembers 7-year-old Jaya Moore
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Softened ashes show crayons and flashcards she played with her PawPaw. A piggy bank that should be filled with coins. A frame, meant to hold a photo from her 8th birthday party Jan. 6. Two days after Christmas, 7-year-old Jaya Moore was visiting her grandfather, Michael...
iheart.com
Gravel Truck Crashes, Spills Load On Interstate-680 In Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A big cleanup on Interstate-680 in Omaha this morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a gravel truck rolled over and spilled its load in the northbound lanes of I-680 to the north of Dodge Street around 9:00 a.m. The crash resulted in lane closures for over an hour.
WOWT
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
1011now.com
$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after $15,000 of engineering equipment was stolen from a work truck. Police said sometime between Dec. 22-27, someone entered an Olsson truck parked near 70th and X streets and stole surveying equipment. An Olympus 38DL Plus steel measuring device valued at $5,000...
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
KETV.com
One person critically injured after incident in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was critically injured after an incident Thursday night in west Omaha. At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in a neighborhood near 156th and Pacific streets. After investigation, authorities said the caller was "extremely intoxicated and possibly fell,"...
1011now.com
Yankee Hill Road between South 40th-56th Streets now open
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced Thursday the reopening of Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th streets. According to a news release from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department, this Lincoln on the Move growth project will promote private sector investment into the community by improving the safety and capacity of the transportation system. The project will help serve 1,547 multi-family housing units, 216 single-family housing units, and about 300,000 square feet of potential commercial space.
klkntv.com
Man spray-painted hearts, ‘I love you’ on Lincoln buildings, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man spread messages of affection with spray paint on two Lincoln buildings Wednesday, police say. The first report of graffiti was at an apartment complex near 11th and H Streets around 9 a.m. Hearts and the words “love” and “I love you” were spray-painted...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
WOWT
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
KETV.com
7-year-old girl dies from injuries after Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — The 7-year-old girl hurt in an Omaha house fire on Tuesday morning has died, Omaha police confirmed to KETV NewsWatch 7. The fire started around 5:27 a.m. near 23rd and S streets. Fire investigators said crews found one person outside the house and two people inside...
1011now.com
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - Three extra hours in Hawaii with the view around Christmas doesn’t sound like the worst thing, but for John Kinney and his wife, it was the start of a long trek home to Nebraska. “We saw that we were going to be delayed and that...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
1011now.com
The City of Lincoln’s progress turning wastewater into fuel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It isn’t the most glamourous job, but it’s one powering engines by taking one type of gas, and converting it to another. Crews at the City of Lincoln wastewater plant are taking methane from wastewater, and turning it into fuel for city buses and beyond.
WOWT
Omaha crews battle fire atop Westroads Mall parking garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Post-Christmas returns and shopping didn’t go as planned for someone at the Westroads Mall Monday. A vehicle apparently caught fire on the top floor of the parking garage on the east side of the building. The fire sent a plume of smoke into the air....
klkntv.com
Memorial ceremony set for man who was shot to death in Lincoln before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A memorial ceremony is officially scheduled for the man who was shot to death in Lincoln last Friday. Channel 8 learned earlier this week that several events were in the works, as many in our community are looking for ways to help Kupo Mleya’s family.
KETV.com
'Water's pouring on the bed': Flooding, water shut off at apartments across the Metro
OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas spirits were dampened by burst pipes at apartment complexes across the Metro. The Metropolitan Utilities District confirms it is working with management to fix the issues at a building on Cottonwood Place and 108th. It also said there have been reports of water woes with at least two other complexes. MUD blames burst pipes in the cold.
News Channel Nebraska
Thousands in surveying equipment stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area said that surveying equipment was stolen from an Olsson Engineering employee's vehicle sometime within a six day time period. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched on a larceny call to an address near 70th St. and X St. for items that were stolen from a vehicle.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
WOWT
Family memorializes Omaha woman killed in hit-and-run
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is remembering their loved one nearly two months after her life was taken in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. “This is our last, I won’t say goodbye, but this is our last chance to memorialize her.”. Dale Schuman lost his 29-year-old daughter, Jerica,...
