LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced Thursday the reopening of Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th streets. According to a news release from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department, this Lincoln on the Move growth project will promote private sector investment into the community by improving the safety and capacity of the transportation system. The project will help serve 1,547 multi-family housing units, 216 single-family housing units, and about 300,000 square feet of potential commercial space.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO