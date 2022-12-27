ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Family of South Omaha fire victim remembers 7-year-old Jaya Moore

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Softened ashes show crayons and flashcards she played with her PawPaw. A piggy bank that should be filled with coins. A frame, meant to hold a photo from her 8th birthday party Jan. 6. Two days after Christmas, 7-year-old Jaya Moore was visiting her grandfather, Michael...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Gravel Truck Crashes, Spills Load On Interstate-680 In Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- A big cleanup on Interstate-680 in Omaha this morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a gravel truck rolled over and spilled its load in the northbound lanes of I-680 to the north of Dodge Street around 9:00 a.m. The crash resulted in lane closures for over an hour.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas

Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after $15,000 of engineering equipment was stolen from a work truck. Police said sometime between Dec. 22-27, someone entered an Olsson truck parked near 70th and X streets and stole surveying equipment. An Olympus 38DL Plus steel measuring device valued at $5,000...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured after incident in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was critically injured after an incident Thursday night in west Omaha. At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in a neighborhood near 156th and Pacific streets. After investigation, authorities said the caller was "extremely intoxicated and possibly fell,"...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Yankee Hill Road between South 40th-56th Streets now open

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced Thursday the reopening of Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th streets. According to a news release from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department, this Lincoln on the Move growth project will promote private sector investment into the community by improving the safety and capacity of the transportation system. The project will help serve 1,547 multi-family housing units, 216 single-family housing units, and about 300,000 square feet of potential commercial space.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

7-year-old girl dies from injuries after Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. — The 7-year-old girl hurt in an Omaha house fire on Tuesday morning has died, Omaha police confirmed to KETV NewsWatch 7. The fire started around 5:27 a.m. near 23rd and S streets. Fire investigators said crews found one person outside the house and two people inside...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - Three extra hours in Hawaii with the view around Christmas doesn’t sound like the worst thing, but for John Kinney and his wife, it was the start of a long trek home to Nebraska. “We saw that we were going to be delayed and that...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

The City of Lincoln’s progress turning wastewater into fuel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It isn’t the most glamourous job, but it’s one powering engines by taking one type of gas, and converting it to another. Crews at the City of Lincoln wastewater plant are taking methane from wastewater, and turning it into fuel for city buses and beyond.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha crews battle fire atop Westroads Mall parking garage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Post-Christmas returns and shopping didn’t go as planned for someone at the Westroads Mall Monday. A vehicle apparently caught fire on the top floor of the parking garage on the east side of the building. The fire sent a plume of smoke into the air....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Water's pouring on the bed': Flooding, water shut off at apartments across the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas spirits were dampened by burst pipes at apartment complexes across the Metro. The Metropolitan Utilities District confirms it is working with management to fix the issues at a building on Cottonwood Place and 108th. It also said there have been reports of water woes with at least two other complexes. MUD blames burst pipes in the cold.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thousands in surveying equipment stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area said that surveying equipment was stolen from an Olsson Engineering employee's vehicle sometime within a six day time period. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched on a larceny call to an address near 70th St. and X St. for items that were stolen from a vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Family memorializes Omaha woman killed in hit-and-run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is remembering their loved one nearly two months after her life was taken in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. “This is our last, I won’t say goodbye, but this is our last chance to memorialize her.”. Dale Schuman lost his 29-year-old daughter, Jerica,...
OMAHA, NE

