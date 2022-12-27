Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Related
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Mobley is dealing with right ankle soreness and is questionable to face the Bulls on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against Chicago. Mobley's Saturday projection includes 13.2...
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (quad) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Martin's availability is currently in the air after Miami's guard missed Friday's game with a left quadriceps strain. Expect Haywood Highsmith to see more minutes on Saturday if Martin remains out. Martin's current...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (injury management) available, starting for Nuggets on Friday; Bones Hyland to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will start Friday in the the team's game against the Miami Heat. Murray sat last time out due to left knee injury management. After entering today with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll also immediately start, sending Bones Hyland back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson appears to be heading for another absence, setting up Tyler Huntley for a fourth straight start in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson have dominated targets and catches over the past three weeks with Huntley at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Hawks starting Trae Young (calf) on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (calf) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Young will make his 32nd start this season after he missed one game with a calf contusion. In 35.8 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 46.7 FanDuel points. Young's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland coming off Nuggets' bench on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Jamal Murray sat last time out due to left knee injury management. After entering today with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll also immediately start, sending Hyland back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Caleb Martin (ankle/quad) on Friday
Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Highsmith will make his third start this season after Caleb Martin was held out with ankle and quad injuries. In a matchup against a Denver team ranked 24th in defensive rating, Highsmith's FanDuel salary stands at $4,800.
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (injury management) probable Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Oladipo is listed probable due to left knee injury management. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff, though it's safe to assume he'll play. Our...
numberfire.com
Nets' Edmond Sumner (thumb) probable on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (thumb) is probable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner is dealing with a right thumb contusion and is probable to face the Hornets on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 8.9 minutes against Charlotte. Sumner's Saturday projection includes 4.2 points, 0.9...
numberfire.com
James Harden (injury management) questionable for Philadelphia's Saturday matchup
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden's status is currently in question after Philadelphia's guard logged 35 minutes in the first half of their back-to-back. Expect Joel Embiid to play a lead offensive role on Saturday if Harden is out.
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy (ankle) questionable Saturday night for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murphy suffered a sprained right ankle in the team's win over Philadelphia Friday night. Now, he has officially been listed questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Coby White (knee) questionable on Friday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. White is dealing with left knee soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against Detroit. White's Friday projection includes 8.1...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) available for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Brown has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Heat on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against Miami. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.6 points, 4.8...
numberfire.com
Pistons starting Saddiq Bey for suspended Killian Hayes on Friday
Detroit Pistons small forward Saddiq Bey is starting in Friday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Bey will make his 18th start this season after Killian Hayes was suspended on Friday. In 38.9 expected minutes, our models project Bey to score 34.4 FanDuel points. Bey's Friday projection includes 19.5 points, 5.9...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable on Friday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Smith continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 12.0 minutes against Brooklyn. Smith's Friday...
numberfire.com
Nets list Ben Simmons (illness) as questionable on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons is on track to play on Saturday despite coming down with an illness. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Simmons to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Simmons' current projection includes 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Kevin Knox (knee) questionable for Detroit on Saturday
Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Knox is dealing with a right knee contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Josh Okogie on Friday, Jock Landale to bench
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Okogie will make his first start for the Suns after Jock Landale was sent to the bench. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 367.3 minutes this season, Okogie is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
Comments / 0