Payday 3 - Official Logo Reveal Trailer
Payday 3 is the explosive sequel to one of the most popular co-op shooters of the past decade. Payday 3 will be available on PC and consoles in 2023.
Fury Fight: Gangsters of City - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
In Fury Fight: Gangsters of City, violent crime lords have taken over the city. Defeat them and bring their underlings to justice in an excellent beat-em-up action game. Fury Fight: Gangsters of City is releasing on Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2023.
UnderDungeon - Official Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer
UnderDungeon it’s an astonishing and clever mix of classic RPG games with mechanics and levels from other genres. You’ll traverse the dungeons, fight enemies, acquire new, powerful items and solve puzzles. Check out the gameplay trailer for UnderDungeon launching on January 13, 2023.
Frozen Flame - Official Holiday Update Trailer
Frozen Flame is a Survival RPG set in the vast world of Arсana, an ancient land once governed by the Dragons. Ravenage Games presents Frozen Flame's latest holiday update! Frozen Flame's latest holiday update is available now on PC.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl — Official 'Come to Me' Gameplay Trailer (4K)
Enjoy the first new gameplay trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in nearly six months as its Ukrainian developers show us their progress on the upcoming first-person shooter. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is "a huge, borderless open-world" with a non-linear story, powered by Unreal Engine 5. It will be available in 2023 on PC and as a console exclusive on Xbox Series X/S. It will also launch into Xbox Game Pass on day one.
M6-1 - Looking for Items
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M6-1 series of Missions, titled "Looking for Items". For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough page, Tips and Tricks, How Tos, and Essential Side Quest Missions!
The Canyons - Shop 1
Whether managed by Brok, Lunda or Sindri, dwarven workshops allow you to purchase various items that'll prove invaluable during your journey through God of War Ragnarok's Nine Realms. At every shop, you can buy Weapon Upgrades, Armor, and Special Items and you can also sell off any unwanted Artifacts, Gear, or Resources.
M5 - Hojos Laboratory Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M5 series of side-quest Missions, called Hojo's Laboratory. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!. Only one Mission in the M5 series actually has Chests; the rest don't due to how...
Will Vampire Survivors Ever Have an Actual Vampire? We Asked the Creator
The success of 2022 roguelike shoot-em-up Vampire Survivors took everyone by surprise, but no one so much as its creator, Luca ‘poncle’ Galante. Galante began development of Vampire Survivors while unemployed in 2020, deriving inspiration from mobile game Magic Survival and Galante’s past experience developing flashy graphics for slot machines. He never intended Vampire Survivors to make it big — he just wanted to make something fun and manage a little community around it.
Bahumut Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 02: Betrayal?'s Bahamut Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Bahumut itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Boss Battle - Bahamut. HP. 11470. MP. 424. STEAL. Hi-Potion. DROP. Force Bracelet. The battle with Bahamut...
God of War Ragnarök: Blind Gamer Helps Santa Monica Studio to Make Game More Accessible
God of War Ragnarök has received attention for having extensive accessibility options. One legally blind gamer, Ben, known as SightlessKombat online, even played the entire game largely on his own due to these accessibility features. Ben has never had any usable vision, and in the past he required help...
BGMI: Hector Reveals That the Banned Battle Royale Mobile Game Could Make a Comeback by January 15, 2023
Battleground Mobile India is one of the most beloved gaming titles in India, and that is for a reason. The game entered and filled the void that was created when PUBG was banned, it was also monumental in shaping the esports scene in India. Naturally, many players have been upset since it was banned, and they are hoping for a prompt comeback for the popular battle royale title.
Looking Back: 3 Most WTF Entertainment News Stories of 2022 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
We’re taking a look back at three news stories from the last year that made us collectively go “oh, what the ****?!” From the Academy Awards to The Flash to Batgirl, these are the biggest WTF stories of 2023. Presented by Star Trek: Fleet Command.
Alchemy Stars - Official Special 1.5 Year Anniversary Winter Festival Trailer
2022 is coming to a close, and to celebrate, several special events are now available in Alchemy Stars and run until January 19, 2023, for select events. This includes the return of the Queen of the North to the limited summons pool, an all-new challenge mode that will truly test the limit of your Aurorians, sign-in events, and plenty of exclusive cosmetics bonuses. Alchemy Stars is available on iOS and Android.
Looking Back: 3 Craziest Elden Ring Stories of 2022 - IGN Daily Fix
One of the biggest hits in gaming this year was FromSoftware's Elden Ring, the latest in the soulsborne genre directed by the genre's founder, Hidetaka Miyazaki, with world building from one of the fantasy genre's brightest authors, George R. R. Martin. The game was beautiful, punishing, and completely engrossing, sucking up hundreds—even thousands—of hours of playtime from individual gamers. We've gone back and collected the three craziest Elden Ring stories, from players beating the game using a DDR dance mat, to the legendary folk hero Let Me Solo Her. We also have a special message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. What was your favorite Elden Ring headline from this year? Let is know in the comments! Presented by NHTSA.
Red Magic Spells
In Forspoken, you will need to use magic in order to survive your time in Athia. Luckily, Frey can learn up to four different types of magic that will help her move around and defeat enemies. On this page, we go over Red Magic and all the spells available for that type of magic.
Destiny 2: Xur Rings in the New Year with Lasers - Xur Location & Inventory (Dec. 30-Jan 3)
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Prometheus Lens, Shards of Galanor, Doom Fang Pauldron, and Skull of Dire Ahamkara.
Digital Images Show the Incredible Size Difference Between Prehistoric Animals and Today's Descendants
Paleoartist Roman Uchytel has created a gallery of size-comparison images that highlight the radical evolutionary journey that modern day animals have undergone when compared to their long-extinct ancestors. The comparisons came to be when Uchytel — who grew up near a zoo sketching animals — sought to combine his knowledge...
