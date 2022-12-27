ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRLD News Radio

Americans will return $170B in gifts starting today

By Lauren Barry
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hx98m_0jvirbF300

Now that Christmas and Hanukkah are over, the U.S. has moved into the “returning gifts” phase of the holiday season. This year, Americans are expected to return hundreds of billions worth of merchandise.

A recent survey by Inmar Intelligence found that more than one-third of retailers expect the return rate this year to be between 11-20% and 16% of retailers are bracing for a return rate between 21-30%.

News Nation said some estimates put the dollar figure for returned gifts at around $170 billion.

The National Retail Federation’s holiday spending projections for the 2022 holiday season included a low-end estimate of $942.6 billion and a high-end estimate of $960.4 billion. These projections paired with Inmar’s survey findings indicate overall returns as low as $103.7 billion or as high as $288 billion.

Earlier this month, another survey from Phelps United found that 52% of its 600 respondents said they planned to return at least one gift they receive this holiday season. Some plan to return even more.

However, Phelps noted that those planning to return gifts may encounter challenges they haven’t experienced before.

“With inflation hitting a 40-year high this year and retailers concerned about rising costs narrowing margins, roughly 60% have said they are making changes to return policies, such as reducing return windows and adding shipping or restocking fees,” said the company.

According to Inmar, 44% of retailers are expected to offer free shipping for all returns.

Around 86% of shoppers surveyed by Phelps said they would buy at least three gifts from online merchants. Along with the prevalence of online shopping, a majority of consumers (62%) expect to return a gift because it is the wrong size or type. Additionally, 40% expect to return a gift because they already have one; 28% to exchange it for what they like more; 20% because expect not to like a gift at all; and 13% say it’s because they would rather exchange a gift for cash.

Clothing (71%) and shoes (53%) are what people expect to return most and gifts from parents (41%) are expected to be returned more than gifts from friends and neighbors (36%), a sibling (25%), an in-law (24%), a co-worker (23%), and their grandparents (17%).

Nearly 70% of consumers who plan to return their gifts said they expect to do so this week.

This summer, Inmar found that while the majority of consumers (68%) care about practicing sustainability in their everyday life, 55% “have little to no knowledge about what happens to the items they return to a retailer.”

More than 40% of respondents said they believed returns go back to stock to be resold.

“However, experts estimate retailers throw away about a quarter of their returns, and many more are resold through alternative channels rather than going back on store shelves,” said the company. “At Inmar, the largest retail returns processor in the U.S., 99% of returns processed go back into commerce, donation programs and energy-from-waste programs instead of landfills, a fact that escapes many consumers.”

Most consumers surveyed by Inmar (76%) said they would be more inclined to shop with a retailer that has more sustainable return practices if provided information about how their returns contribute to their carbon footprint.

Comments / 0

Related
smallbiztrends.com

A Different Kind of Lender Can Get You the Loan You Need

One of the toughest things for small business to find especially in a recession is capital. A lot of fintech organizations will lend money at a very high rate, but then you spend your profits paying the interest off and never get ahead. On The Small Business Radio Show this...
CBS News

Best after-Christmas deals at Walmart: Save on smart TVs, Apple iPads, toys and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Christmas 2022 has officially passed. Fortunately, there are still a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. The...
techvisibility.com

Can you Get Financing With no employment? Here’s All you have to Understand

Getting that loan will help with techniques when you find yourself when you look at the a financially distressing disease, not, for almost all delivering financing is not as easy as it is for others. We who want that loan do not get a better contract on one due to their credit history, if you don’t getting out of work.
Teressa P.

“Free Money” from PA Treasury Is Real — The Catch is It’s Your Unclaimed Money

How I Received Some Christmas Cash When I Paid My EZ Pass. Money in an envelopePhoto bymicheile dot comonUnsplash. We’ve all seen ads about how you can find free money, but there are legitimate government sites that will send you money. However, state treasuries aren’t making it rain cash and coins it’s returning money you forgot or someone left you. This is how paying tolls and ordering an EZ Pass resulted in me getting an old refund and some Christmas cash.
ktalnews.com

Best cool mist humidifier

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If there isn’t enough moisture in the air of your home or office, you could face the consequences of nosebleeds, static shocks and dry skin. They can also be incredibly helpful to alleviate the symptoms of colds and dry sinuses. Thanks to the range of different types and models within those types, it can be very difficult to select the right humidifier for you, but you simply can’t go wrong if you opt for any Cool Mist option.
anash.org

4-Day Warehouse Sale Offers Unreal Seforim Deals

Besides the annual Hei Teves sale at SeforimDeals.com, site owners will be opening their Crown Heights warehouse for a once-a-year sale to mark the ‘Yom Tov of the Seforim’. A free gift will be given to Anash.org readers. Lubavitchers across the globe are preparing for Hei Teves with...
Queen City News

Your guide to the best after-Christmas clearance sales

KSNF/KODE — It’s beginning to look a lot like clearance! After-Christmas clearance sales offer mega discounts on holiday décor, gifts, toys, and so much more. If you thought the holiday shopping season ended on Christmas Eve, think again. You won’t find deals like these any other time of year, and the discounts get better and […]
CNET

How to Cash a Check Without a Bank Account

Cashing a check is often as easy as visiting the nearest bank or ATM associated with your checking or savings account. But the most recent Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation survey estimated that more than 4.5% of US households -- about 5.9 million -- are "unbanked," meaning no one in the home has a checking or savings account. Still, cashing a check without a bank account isn't impossible, and there are a few cost-effective options available.
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy