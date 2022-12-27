Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions results for 12/30/22; did anyone win the $685 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Several players came within one number of winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $685 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Dec. 30. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 will be worth $785 million with a...
Live Mega Millions numbers for 12/30/22; jackpot worth $685 million
LANSING, MI -- The final Mega Millions drawing of the year is also the fourth largest in the history of the game as the estimated grand prize for the drawing on Friday, Dec. 30 is worth $685 million. There have been 21 consecutive drawings without a winner. The cash option...
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $785 million
The first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 will be a big one. The jackpot increased to an estimated $785 million after no one matched the winning numbers drawn Friday, Dec. 30 — 1, 3, 6, 44 and 51, Mega Ball 7. The cash option is $395 million. It someone...
Michigan man wins $4M after buying last two instant game tickets
(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County man who bought the last two Diamond 7s tickets at a Meijer store won $4 million.According to Michigan Lottery, the 42-year-old bought the tickets at the store on Pigeon Road in Bad Axe."I like playing the $20 and $30 instant tickets and I had a few of them to cash when I was at the store one day," he said. "When I got up to the counter, I saw there were only two Diamond 7s tickets left, so I purchased them both. I scratched the barcodes and had the clerk scan them right away. When one of them gave a message to file a claim, I started scratching it off at the counter with the clerk."The man, who requested to remain anonymous, said he ran out of the store when he saw the winning symbol and that he won $4 million."I was in complete shock," he said.The man recently went to Lottery headquarters and chose to receive the one lump sum of $2.5 million. He said he plans to purchase a home and save the rest."Winning is such a blessing. I still can't believe it's real," he said.
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $685 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing
LANSING, MI -- The current Mega Millions jackpot is now the fourth largest in the game’s history as the grand prize for the drawing on Friday, Dec. 30 has increased to $685 million. Ticket sales have outpaced expectations leading into tonight’s drawing causing an increase in the estimated jackpot.
Powerball results for 12/28/22; jackpot worth $222 million
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan was one number away from winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $222 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Dec. 28. That means the drawing on Saturday, Dec. 31 will be worth $246 million with...
86-year-old Michigan man wins $569K lottery prize; ' I was in such disbelief’
LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has played the Lottery for years finally got the win of a lifetime after he won a $569,366 Fantasy 5 jackpot earlier this year. “I have been playing the Lottery for a long time and I mostly play Fantasy 5,” said the 86-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I was checking my ticket the day after the drawing, and I didn’t believe it when I saw I’d matched all five numbers. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
abc12.com
Michigan Lottery mints 52 millionaires in 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Fifty-two Michiganders moved into an exclusive income bracket in 2022 thanks to the Michigan Lottery. Lottery players claimed 52 prizes of more than $1 million this year. Their $98 million in winnings are part of more than $3 billion worth of prizes passed out to thousands of players since Jan. 1.
Should Indoor Smoking Be Banned at Detroit and Other Michigan Casinos?
Whether you like it or not, indoor smoking is once again allowed at some casinos in Detroit. Smokers still can't smoke on the casino floor but at least they can smoke inside. Obviously, not everyone is happy about the change, especially non-smokers. Many non-smokers would like to see smoking banned at all Michigan casinos.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Funky toppings are key at Peace Love and Little Donuts in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Ann Arbor doughnut shop is getting funky. Peace, Love and Little Donuts serves three tiers of doughnuts, ranging from the sugared or powdered “groovy” doughnuts to candy-topped “funkadelic” doughnuts. The shop also offers “far-out” doughnuts, which have frosting but no toppings.
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples
The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
Michigan vs. TCU live updates: Trick play TD gets Michigan close in 3rd
Donovan Edwards runs the ball twice for a first down. He gets the ball again, but pitches back to McCarthy, who throws to a wide-open Ronnie Bell. Bell caught the pass at the 8 and took it the rest of the way for a touchdown. Just like that, Michigan is fully back in this game.
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week
Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
Future emergency order limitations, extra judgeships: Whitmer’s last bills signed in 2022
Should a governor issue another emergency epidemic order in the future, the head of Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services would be capped in how long they could limit patients or residents of health or assisted living facilities from receiving visitors. That’s after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into...
24-hour diners are getting rarer – but a few hold strong in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, MI - A couple huddles in their favorite booth after finishing their shift at a nightclub. An overnight gas station clerk orders a cherry Coke under warm lights. And a group of retired men trade jokes over plates of buttered toast and hot mugs of coffee. This is...
