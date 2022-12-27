ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

CBS Detroit

Michigan man wins $4M after buying last two instant game tickets

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County man who bought the last two Diamond 7s tickets at a Meijer store won $4 million.According to Michigan Lottery, the 42-year-old bought the tickets at the store on Pigeon Road in Bad Axe."I like playing the $20 and $30 instant tickets and I had a few of them to cash when I was at the store one day," he said. "When I got up to the counter, I saw there were only two Diamond 7s tickets left, so I purchased them both. I scratched the barcodes and had the clerk scan them right away. When one of them gave a message to file a claim, I started scratching it off at the counter with the clerk."The man, who requested to remain anonymous, said he ran out of the store when he saw the winning symbol and that he won $4 million."I was in complete shock," he said.The man recently went to Lottery headquarters and chose to receive the one lump sum of $2.5 million. He said he plans to purchase a home and save the rest."Winning is such a blessing. I still can't believe it's real," he said.  
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

86-year-old Michigan man wins $569K lottery prize; ' I was in such disbelief’

LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has played the Lottery for years finally got the win of a lifetime after he won a $569,366 Fantasy 5 jackpot earlier this year. “I have been playing the Lottery for a long time and I mostly play Fantasy 5,” said the 86-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I was checking my ticket the day after the drawing, and I didn’t believe it when I saw I’d matched all five numbers. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan Lottery mints 52 millionaires in 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Fifty-two Michiganders moved into an exclusive income bracket in 2022 thanks to the Michigan Lottery. Lottery players claimed 52 prizes of more than $1 million this year. Their $98 million in winnings are part of more than $3 billion worth of prizes passed out to thousands of players since Jan. 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples

The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week

Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

