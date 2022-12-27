ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Winter storm recap: Snowfall 'lived up to' expectations, power outages avoided

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
OTTAWA COUNTY — A predicted massive winter storm delivered heavy snowfall, strong winds and poor travel conditions in Ottawa County over the holiday weekend.

According to the National Weather Service’s Grand Rapids office, the estimated snowfall for Holland was around 15 inches. Because of the strong winds and drifting snow, exact measurements for the storm are difficult to know, NWS said.

The storm produced blizzard conditions — defined as snow falling or blowing with winds of 35 miles per hour or greater, reducing visibility to a quarter mile or less for at least three hours — for 11 hours in Holland, according to WOOD TV-8.

Ottawa County Director of Emergency Management Lou Hunt said there were two main areas of concern during the storm — travel conditions and power outages.

Hunt said the storm delivered on the anticipated poor travel conditions. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night issued an urge to the public to stay home and not drive unless it was an emergency due to the deteriorating condition and difficulty in responding.

“Those probably lived up to our fears. It was pretty bad out there,” he said. “We had a lot of impassable roads. We had an 8-foot drift on 80th Avenue out by Cleveland (Street). The backroads were in rough shape.”

Despite the poor conditions, and plenty of cars sliding off the roads, few major crashes were reported.

Although the county’s roads are all passable as of Tuesday morning, Hunt said it “will probably be the end of the week before we get everything rectified.” He noted that tow trucks will be out pulling cars out of snow banks, and recommends anyone needing to pull a car out contact a tow service instead of attempting to do so themselves.

Another concern during the storm was homes losing power amid the high wind gusts, which reached over 40 miles per hour. Those issues “really never translated” over the weekend, Hunt said.

“It was really cold outside, if the power goes out homes start to lose their interior temperatures,” he said. “At the height of the storm, I think we only had 36 or so customers without power on our Consumers Energy map in Ottawa County.”

Hunt added that he felt Consumers Energy was “really on top of it to get people energized” and worked to restore power quickly to homes that did see outages. He also said he wasn’t aware of any outages with municipal power companies in Holland, Zeeland and Grand Haven.

Although the snow appears finished for now, projected warm weather could bring a different problem to the area. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-40s near the end of this week with rain possible Thursday through Sunday.

The rising temperatures could cause the heavy snow from last weekend to melt, presenting a flooding risk. Hunt advises clearing snow away from homes as much as possible before the warm up.

“Definitely clear snow away from the house so it stays away from the foundation as much as possible,” he said.

Additionally, rain is possible from Thursday through Sunday. Hunt said drivers should look out for puddles of water on the roads, which can cause hydroplaning. The Ottawa County Road Commission advises residents to keep storm drains clear of ice and snow to minimize flooding as well.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

