$69k lottery prize unclaimed in McDonald County

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $69,000 in Pineville, Missouri.

The game was Show Me Cash. The winning ticket was purchased at The Stateline Store at 29 Missouri Lane in Pineville on Dec. 26.

The winning numbers were 3-9-18-19-21.

Whoever won the prize has until June 24, 2023, to claim it. If it goes unclaimed, the money returns to the state.

