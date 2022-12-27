ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, MO

$69k lottery prize unclaimed in McDonald County

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rt9gC_0jvirMCG00

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $69,000 in Pineville, Missouri.

The game was Show Me Cash. The winning ticket was purchased at The Stateline Store at 29 Missouri Lane in Pineville on Dec. 26.

Arkansas online sports betting at record levels

The winning numbers were 3-9-18-19-21.

Whoever won the prize has until June 24, 2023, to claim it. If it goes unclaimed, the money returns to the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, AR
kjluradio.com

Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday

Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
ksgf.com

$69,000 Winning Show Me Cash Ticket Sold In McDonald County

(KTTS NEWS) – Someone is about to be a little bit richer. Lottery officials are looking for the winner of a $69,000 ticket that was sold in McDonald County on Monday. The Show Me Cash ticket was purchased in Pineville at The Stateline Store. The winning numbers are 3-9-18-19-21.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
5NEWS

Washington County searching for a new medical provider

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The deadline for Washington County to find a new medical provider for its jail is quickly approaching. Wednesday, officials heard from 3 possible medical providers to replace its current provider by the new year. "It's imperative that we get someone identified, on-site to provide that needed...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Pearl Bros. store in Joplin to close

JOPLIN, Mo. — A retail icon in downtown Joplin is closing, at least for a while. Pearl Brothers True Value hardware store at 716 Main Street will be closing its doors. Harold Berger has been working at the business six days a week since he graduated from college back in 1977. His father and grandfather bought the store back in 1949 and decided not to change the name of the business which first opened in 1905. He says it’s the right time for him to retire and he’ll miss the people that have supported his store over the years.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Looking ahead to 2023 for SWMO schools

KSNF/KODE — While many of us may still be recovering from the presents, food, and fun of Christmas, many local leaders are looking ahead to the new year, and what it means for schools, government, and even our digital lives. 2022 has been a busy year for the Neosho...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Republic advances to Pink & White semis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In a white division quarterfinal in the Pink & White Lady Classic, Republic took on Lebanon. And the Lady Tigers turning up the defense early, Kaemyn Bekemeier with the steal, down the floor, gets the hoop and the harm, it’s a 6-3 Republic lead. Lebanon trying to keep pace, a little hi-low game to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Miami man dies after Bagdad Rd. crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Miami man died as a result of a crash near the Kansas/Missouri border along Bagdad Road Friday morning. Asthy Zarred, 21,of Miami, Oklahoma was headed westbound on Bagdad Rd. around 11:15 Thursday night (12/29), when his car left the roadway to the north and struck a tree, Kansas Highway Patrol said. He had one passenger with him, 59-year-old Benster Syne, also of Miami, Oklahoma, who suffered no injuries.
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Freeman delivers employees through transit system

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s largest employer has an easy way to get their employees from the parking lot to the hospital, and back. It’s called “FRED” or “Freeman Rapid Employee Delivery.” A set of three buses will pick up and take freeman health system employees from the “FRED” parking lot south of the main hospital, to the hospital’s front door.
JOPLIN, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek calls out officiating in Liberty Bowl

Arkansas left Memphis Wednesday night with a victory in the Liberty Bowl. The Razorbacks sometimes felt like they were battling both Kansas and the game’s Pac-12 officiating crew. Arkansas felt that multiple calls unfairly went against the Hogs on Wednesday night. The most controversial call was a late 4th-quarter...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Suspect arrested in connection with Rogers gas station shooting

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers police arrested 28-year-old Cory Thompson in connection with a Friday night shooting at a Casey's gas station on N 2nd Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, employees at the gas station reported hearing gunshots at around 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The report said surveillance...
ROGERS, AR
Salina Post

Ottawa County Sheriff takes to Facebook to warn of property scam

From the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department Facebook page:. Citizens Of Ottawa County, it has been brought to our attention that several of you have received a letter from “Tekoa Da Silva” wanting to buy your land. I did some research on Mr. Da Silva on the internet and he has done the same thing in many different counties in Kansas where citizens have been warned about doing business with him. I called and spoke with Mr. Da Silva or someone claiming to be him, regarding the letters. I notified Edmond City PD about Mr. Da Silva and the activity we are dealing with here in our County.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy