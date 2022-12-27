Possible explosive device found near business in Colorado

Update 2:04 PM: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has rendered the device safe. They report that there is no known threat to the public continuing. No further information has been made available.

Officials from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are asking people to avoid Air Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, as crews investigate a potential explosive device that was found near a business.

The office alerted the public to the situation at about 10:15 AM in a tweet.

"A cordon has been established of several hundred yards. STAY AWAY," the tweet from the sheriff's office reads.

No further information has been made available at this time.

This is a developing story and may be updated as more information becomes available.

