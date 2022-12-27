ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

3 people shot to death around DC within hours

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 2022 is ending on a violent note for D.C. — three homicides happened within eight hours of each other. Metro Police responded to the alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest around 2:30 a.m. Friday. They found the body of 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Looking back: 7News' top 10 most-read local stories of the year

WASHINGTON (7News) — Many of the biggest local trending stories this year include a snowstorm debacle, supply chain disruptions, a small plane crash and a celebrity defamation lawsuit. Here are the 10 biggest news stories of the year across the DMV. 1. Plane crash in Gaithersburg, Maryland. A nightmare...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Concerns grow over safety, failing businesses at Union Station

WASHINGTON - Union Station is grappling with safety concerns and failing businesses with no clear pathway for improvement going into 2023. The landmark train station is nearly 115 years old. For many stepping out of the station and into the city, it's their first glance at the nation's capitol. Union...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Compromised Montgomery County Man Not Seen in Months

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing 27-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his home in late October. The Rockville City Police Department in Montgomery County issued an alert late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 29 regarding Yerayel Ben Yehuda, of Piccard Drive, who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, Oct. 23 and is still missing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Armed carjacking in Derwood area of Rockville

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking at a gas station in Derwood early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The carjacking was reported at a gas station in the 15800 block of Frederick Road at 1:19 AM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile

WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
WASHINGTON, DC
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Washington

Within an hour or two of Washington, DC, there are numerous picturesque lakes and watering holes that are ideal for a summer day trip. These swimming holes are your greatest option for summertime entertainment in socially isolating times. Even if you want to swing on a rope like Tarzan in Maryland, swim around in a freshwater lake, or get wet beneath a hidden waterfall in Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy