Roadway closed due to sinkhole, water main break in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville roadway was closed after a water main break and sinkhole appeared Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Rockville City Police Department, the sinkhole and water main break is near E. Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. Crews became first aware of the damage just before 1:30 p.m.
3 people shot to death around DC within hours
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 2022 is ending on a violent note for D.C. — three homicides happened within eight hours of each other. Metro Police responded to the alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest around 2:30 a.m. Friday. They found the body of 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He […]
WJLA
Looking back: 7News' top 10 most-read local stories of the year
WASHINGTON (7News) — Many of the biggest local trending stories this year include a snowstorm debacle, supply chain disruptions, a small plane crash and a celebrity defamation lawsuit. Here are the 10 biggest news stories of the year across the DMV. 1. Plane crash in Gaithersburg, Maryland. A nightmare...
fox5dc.com
Concerns grow over safety, failing businesses at Union Station
WASHINGTON - Union Station is grappling with safety concerns and failing businesses with no clear pathway for improvement going into 2023. The landmark train station is nearly 115 years old. For many stepping out of the station and into the city, it's their first glance at the nation's capitol. Union...
fox5dc.com
DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
USPS Offers $50K Reward After Maryland Letter Carrier Is Robbed In Downtown Silver Spring
A lucrative reward has been offered in Maryland for information that leads to the apprehension of a suspect who targeted a United States Postal Service letter carrier in downtown Silver Spring. Up to $50,000 is up for grabs for tipsters that help identify and locate a man wanted for robbing...
Hundreds of Illegally Dumped Tires Found in Ward 8 Park
A large number of tires illegally dumped in Anacostia Park in D.C.'s Ward 8 has gotten the attention of city residents and officials. The post Hundreds of Illegally Dumped Tires Found in Ward 8 Park appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Alert Issued For Compromised Montgomery County Man Not Seen in Months
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing 27-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his home in late October. The Rockville City Police Department in Montgomery County issued an alert late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 29 regarding Yerayel Ben Yehuda, of Piccard Drive, who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, Oct. 23 and is still missing.
Doctors warn residents about the dangers of radon gas
Health officials are urging people to get their homes tested for radon gas. The deadly fume is often found in homes during the winter months.
Busted Serial Bank Robber Facing Fresh Charges In Prince William County
Officials say that a Maryland man picked up by police this week for a bank robbery in Fairfax County has been implicated in at least two others in Prince William County as the investigation unfolds. Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, of Landover, is now facing two additional robbery charges in Virginia...
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
rockvillenights.com
Armed carjacking in Derwood area of Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking at a gas station in Derwood early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The carjacking was reported at a gas station in the 15800 block of Frederick Road at 1:19 AM.
WJLA
Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile
WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Washington
Within an hour or two of Washington, DC, there are numerous picturesque lakes and watering holes that are ideal for a summer day trip. These swimming holes are your greatest option for summertime entertainment in socially isolating times. Even if you want to swing on a rope like Tarzan in Maryland, swim around in a freshwater lake, or get wet beneath a hidden waterfall in Virginia.
fox5dc.com
Family displaced, 1 pet dead after fallen tree sparks house fire in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Silver Spring family was forced from their home Tuesday after a fallen tree sparked a fire in their basement. Authorities now believe the homeowner's pet cat has died as well. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the incident took place at a single-family house located on Haw Lane.
Prince William County Police arrest three-time Virginia bank robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department has arrested the man suspected of being connected to three bank robberies in northern Virginia in the past few months.
Residents of Virginia city to receive $500 every month for two years
A relatively small number of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, have been selected for a program that will give them $500 every month over the course of two years.
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
Residents of Forestville apartment complex frustrated by lack of heat
FORESTVILLE, Md. — Residents of a Prince George's County apartment complex say they are frustrated by the lack of heat for days. Among the people who raised concerns is 73-year-old Ruth Scott, who claimed her unit lost heat since Friday when temperatures dropped. The winter storm also caused many...
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Fairfax County House Fire Described as ‘Inferno' By Neighbors
The person reported missing after a fire destroyed a home in Fairfax, Virginia, was killed in that fire, authorities say. The fire happened in the area of Goodview Court off Prosperity Avenue on Monday evening, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said. Firefighters said the flames were so intense that when...
