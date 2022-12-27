Marshall-Waterloo 2022 Year in Review

In 2022, big questions were raised in Waterloo and Marshall about EMS services, school funding and a potential new village hall. Below is an overview of the biggest stories from each month of the year.

January

The Marshall Fire Department remembers Captain Marcos Dominguez, killed in a car crash just before the new year. COVID-19 cases spike throughout Jefferson County over the holiday weekend. The Fire Departments of Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville merge as one, bringing 420 years of combined history under one roof. Waterloo City Clerk Mo Hansen announces his departure after nearly two decades of service to the city. The Marshall Lions Club holds its annual Ice Fisheree Festival at Firemen’s Park, with the new addition of a fireworks show. Waterloo receives state approval for a $975,000 sewer system serving the DeYoung Far subdivision. A shed fire started by ashes from a wood-burning stove causes more than $120,000 in damages near Richwood. The Marshall Village Board approves an agreement for the City of Sun Prairie to provide the village with EMS service beginning in 2023. St. Paul’s Church in Marshall welcomes interim pastor George Ferch. The Marshall Police Department conducts a successful search for a missing 28-year-old man. The Waterloo School District cancels fifth-grade classes twice in the span of a week due to staffing shortages and COVID-19 cases.

February

Dane County announces the transfer of Riley Deppe Park to the Village of Marshall. A garage fire on Monroe Street in Waterloo was quickly extinguished by area fire departments. A weekly “Pirate Games” at Waterloo Intermediate/Middle School aims to boost school spirit after a year of COVID-19. Crave Brothers Homestead Cheese celebrated 40 years in the dairy industry and 20 years as a cheesemaker. An alleged bank robber arrested in Waterloo makes first court appearance. The town of Medina signs an EMS agreement with Sun Prairie, making it the fourth and final municipality to leave the Marshall EMS district. After multiple mid-year resignations, the Waterloo School Board raises the contractual fee for teachers who leave their jobs during the school year. A Town of York teen, missing since late December, is found in Illinois and safely returned to her family.

March

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin visits Waterloo’s wastewater treatment plant as the city requested federal funds for an upgrade. The Marshall School District drops its mask mandate. The Town of Medina receives a price tag between $2.5 and $2.8 million for a new town hall. The Town of Waterloo begins searching for EMS service options when Lake Mills EMS gives notice of termination. Movement of poultry is restricted in Jefferson County after an outbreak of avian flu in the county.

April

Fireman’s Park Easter egg hunt is hosted by Waterloo Parks Department. A former leader of the Marshall American Legion Post pushes back against his removal from the post. Off the Rails Bar and Grill opens in the former home of Mary & Mary’s restaurant. In the April elections, Sue Quamme wins a seat on the Waterloo School Board. Marshall School District voters approve an operational referendum of $975,000 per year for three years. Austin Kul wins a write-in campaign for Waterloo’s open aldership. Plans are announced to re-open Perry Judd’s building in Waterloo as a community event, arts and office space called the Solarium. Waterloo School Board President Nancy Thomas retires from the board after three decades of service. Marshall native Jessica Boebel ran in the Boston Marathon after qualifying for the prestigious race in a prior marathon. Jeannie Ritter becomes Waterloo’s new city clerk.

May

The Waterloo City Council choses to transition the city away from using fluoride in municipal water. Marshall Trustee Scott Michalak, facing a censure from colleagues over social media comments about a potential new village hall, resigns from the village board. Waterloo Middle School students earned seven top-three finishes at the Southern Lakes Academic Bowl in Fort Atkinson. Four Marshall and Waterloo veterans are honored with Quilts of Valor for their military service. A new soccer league for kids and young adults in Waterloo takes shape after a decade without such a group. Marshall and Waterloo American Legion Posts hold tributes to fallen veterans on Memorial Day. The Village of Marshall votes to move ahead with plans for a potential new village hall, approving the hire of an architecture firm.

June

The death of a 39-year-old York woman is ruled a homicide by the Dane County Sheriff. The Marshall Public Library hostsa scavenger hunt for young ones at Converse Park. A Waterloo dentist pushes back on the city’s choice to end treating local water with fluoride. A 14-year-old girl is killed in a UTV accident in the Town of Waterloo. The junior varsity and varsity Waterloo FFA trap shooting teams took first and second place, respectively, at the clay target league state tournament. Officials announce an $80 million award to the federal Dairy Business Innovation Initiative after a breakfast hosted by Crave Brothers Homestead. The Jefferson County Humane Society celebrates its 100th anniversary. Multiple Waterloo and Marshall college students graduate or make the dean’s lists.

July

Jefferson County 4-H judging teams compete at Area Animal Science Day contest. The town board of Medina votes 3-2 against a contract to create a formal cost estimate and construction plans for a new town hall. Three Waterloo streets close throughout the month for construction. The Waterloo School Board approves language for a $700,000 annual referendum up for a vote in the November election. Discussions of a new village hall in Marshall are delayed for a second time as the village waited for floor plans from its consultant. A survey of Marshall residents show a desire to focus on residential and commercial economic development in the next five to ten years. Waterloo begins working with consultants to create a downtown development plan.

August

The annual Trek 100 bike race in Waterloo draws more than 1,500 participants in nearly 100 teams in its first in-person event since the pandemic began. U.S. census data shows that income inequality and poverty are on the rise in Marshall even as the median household income rose. The Waterloo School District continues contract negotiations with Kobussen Buses as the district resists cost increases. The 29th annual Riverfest is held at Fireman’s Park in Marshall. The Marshall Lions Club hosts its tenth annual Stuff the Bus event to benefit the school district. The Waterloo School District changes its policy to require high school students to turn over or lock away their cell phones during classes. The Marshall School District begins using a tracking app for parents to monitor their children’s school bus rides. Planning for a new Medina town hall building moves forward with a contractor that provided a cost estimate below $2 million. The Marshall School District announces the introduction of a dual-language immersion program for the 2023-24 school year. The Marshall and Waterloo school district superintendents both signed a letter from area education leaders calling awareness to public school funding and calling for increased state funding.

September

Plans are announced to add a left-turn lane to Main Street in Marshall. Pastor Tim Knipfer joins St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Marshall under a shared ministry plan with a Sun Prairie church. A full-day 4K program makes its debut in the Marshall School District as the new school year began. The Town of Portland amends Hubbleton Brewing Company’s conditional use permit after noise and safety complaints. Weiner and Kraut Day returns to Waterloo, and the Firemen’s Festival and Main Street Mania return to Marshall. Seven Marshall and Waterloo veterans are honored with Quilts of Valor. The new MentorU program at Marshall High School aims to help students find their sense of self through mentoring.

October

The Marshall-Waterloo food pantry changes its registration back to pre-pandemic rules as inflation causes an uptick in need. A young boy is hospitalized with minor injuries after being struck by a car at East Madison and North Monroe Streets, reigniting debates on the intersection’s safety. Marshall and Waterloo high school students celebrate their homecomings. Renée Jackson is sworn in as a Marshall Village Board trustee, replacing Al Pennock, who resigned from his seat. Members of the Marshall American Legion visit fifth grade students to teach about patriotism. The Waterloo City Council approves a contract to reserve an ambulance for purchase in 2025.

November

The Marshall Early Learning Center hosts interventions with the South Central Reading Recovery Center for students falling behind after COVID-related education disruptions. The Waterloo City Council approves a contract to plan for a new development district in the city. A referendum to increase the Waterloo School District’s tax levy by $700,000 for five years fails at the polls. Waterloo and Marshall schools honors local service members in Veteran’s Day celebrations. A garage fire that spread to the adjacent home displaces a family of five in Waterloo. Marshall and Waterloo high school students stage their annual musicals. Municipalities finalize operating and capital budgets for 2023, with Marshall seeing a tax decrease and Waterloo a slight bump after a difficult year of inflation and unexpected maintenance costs. The City and Town of Waterloo renew a fire service agreement for the first time in more than 30 years.

December

Waterloo residents host their annual Christmas parade. Santa and Mrs. Claus made a visit to the Marshall Fire Station, where local businesses and regional agencies honored Marshall EMS volunteers for years of service. Friends and family of a Waterloo man killed in an accident organize a fundraiser to assist his family. The Marshall Village Board designate its federal ARPA funds to streets projects and new radios for the fire department. Marshall residents prepare to transition its garbage and recycling pickup to new provider Badgerland. The Waterloo School District seeks feedback as it prepares to potentially go back to referendum in April, gauging public support for the measure and asking for what to cut should funds not come through.