Finally. Fort Worth will warm up to 70 degrees going into the New Year’s holiday

Temperatures are expected to warm up over the week and cross the 70 degree mark for the New Year’s weekend.

After an arctic blast over the Christmas weekend , that left many with frozen pipes and delayed flights, temperatures are trending upward. Trade the winter coat for a light jacket this New Year’s Eve weekend.

Tuesday was the last day of the current cold snap gripping North Texas, said Hunter Reeves, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office .

Starting Wednesday and Thursday, North Texas will see 70 and 71 degrees. Friday will see a slight dip to 68 degrees. Thursday and Friday has low chances of precipitation, Reeves said.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 70 degrees. The first day of the new year will have a high near 71 degrees and sunny skies.

Typically, after an intense cold snap like North Texas just had, the temperature’s tend to bounce right back up, Reeves said. With temperatures on the upward trend, it should be a pleasant and sunny New Year’s holiday, Reeves added.