Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
wjol.com
Southwest Airlines Could Operate At Normal Levels By Weekend
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Chicago Department of Aviation officials are revealing that Southwest Airlines could be operating at normal levels by the weekend. The news follows days of widespread cancellations by the airline that have impacted both Chicago airports. The carrier says it will fully refund flights canceled since December 24th. For every flight disruption between December 24th and Monday, January 2nd, Southwest will reimburse “reasonable” incidental expenses, including hotels, rental cars, meals, and tickets on another airline.
kmyu.tv
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at North Bridge | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
We continue on North Michigan Avenue, but now we move to another building with art deco architecture, which is where The Shops at North Bridge is located. It does not have many stores, but without a doubt the main attraction of this mall in Chicago is the luxury department store Nordstrom. It has a large selection of exclusive fashion brands to which is added its famous makeup and perfumery section. There are several other major fashion brands from the likes of Untuckit, Hugo Boss, MCM, and APM Monaco, among other businesses.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
Women, dog kicked off Amtrak train in viral video
It happened after officials say their small dog — a Pomeranian — was disturbing other riders
southarkansassun.com
Only Few Hours Left To Claim $500 One-Time Payments In Chicago
Residents of Chicago have only a few hours left to claim $500 one-time payments. The funding for these payments has come from the state’s $14.68 million pot, says Bradford. Over 25,000 residents of Chicago will be receiving one-time payments from the state’s Resiliency Fund program. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 is intended to help the residents who struggle with the rising costs of living. Eligible residents will receive the stimulus payments the federal government has approved in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding of this program will come from a $14.68 million budget.
Southwest flight from Chicago to Phoenix makes emergency landing in Milwaukee
A Southwest Airlines plane that left Midway Airport for Phoenix Wednesday afternoon was forced to make an emergency landing in Milwaukee.
tourcounsel.com
900 North Michigan Shops | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
As we have seen, Michigan Avenue is home to several of the best stores and malls in Chicago. Another of these is the 900 North Michigan complex that has a great shopping center, the exclusive Four Seasons hotel, spas and more. It has a luxury commercial offer that includes the Italian firm Gucci, with an incredible two-story store that brings together the best of its fashion and accessories collection. There are other big fashion brands present in the mall including Club Monaco, Michael Kors Collection, J.Crew, sports brand Lululemon and several of Chicago's best jewelry stores.
fox32chicago.com
Plane makes unscheduled landing at O'Hare Airport after passenger's overheated laptop causes small fire
CHICAGO - A flight headed to Germany from Los Angeles had to make an unscheduled landing at Chicago's O'Hare Airport Monday night. According to Lufthansa, flight LH457 made the unscheduled landing as a precautionary measure after a small fire was reported on the plane. The fire was caused by a...
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
Fonda Bringing Authentic Mexican Cuisine to Evanston
The new restaurant will sit in the former home of The Stained Glass
wgnradio.com
Buying a condo in Chicago’s South Loop told from the perspective of parents of a Columbia College student
Brian McCutcheon and Donna Sink, parents of a Columbia College Student, join John Williams to share their experience buying a small condo in Chicago’s South Loop to avoid paying dorm costs or rent for their son. Listen in while Donna and Brian share their experience and whether or not they were successful finding everything they wanted.
What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?
Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
cwbchicago.com
5 charged with attempted murder for ‘straight-up beating’ of Red Line passenger in downtown Chicago
Chicago — Five men viciously beat, stomped, and kicked a man, leaving him seriously injured, after he asked them to stop blocking the doors on a Red Line car, preventing the train from moving and delaying his commute to work, prosecutors said Friday. One of the accused men is...
More Units Flood as Chicago Apartment Manager Struggles to Control Cold-Driven Problems
Two additional units inside an apartment building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood flooded early Wednesday morning, as property managers try to contain ongoing water damage from thawing pipes. The recent floods continue a string of problems that tenants have reported since last week, which also includes periods of no heat and...
Terrifying moments for a Chicago woman when four men appear out of nowhere with guns.
Keturah Johnson says she hasn't been out of the house in three days. She has no physical injuries, but she’s emotionally scarred and wants others- especially women who are alone- to watch out!. On Monday about 2pm, Keturah dropped her 18 month old off at her daughter's father’s on...
Hyde Park apartment complex residents permitted to break leases, move out due to power outage
Residents who have been evacuated from two buildings with no power at The Algonquin apartment complex in Hyde Park are being allowed to move out permanently.
Frightening Video Shows Armed Robbers Threaten Chicago Food Truck Customers
Watch the video here.
Causes of Death Still ‘Pending' For 2 Different Cases of Young Men Found Dead in Lake Michigan This Month
The manners and causes of death in the cases of two young men whose bodies were found in Lake Michigan in separate instances earlier this month are both still "pending," the Cook County Medical Examiner said this week. Dec. 21, a body recovered from Lake Michigan was identified as 25-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in both legs in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
Comments / 0