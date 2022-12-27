ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Southwest Airlines Could Operate At Normal Levels By Weekend

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Chicago Department of Aviation officials are revealing that Southwest Airlines could be operating at normal levels by the weekend. The news follows days of widespread cancellations by the airline that have impacted both Chicago airports. The carrier says it will fully refund flights canceled since December 24th. For every flight disruption between December 24th and Monday, January 2nd, Southwest will reimburse “reasonable” incidental expenses, including hotels, rental cars, meals, and tickets on another airline.
The Shops at North Bridge | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

We continue on North Michigan Avenue, but now we move to another building with art deco architecture, which is where The Shops at North Bridge is located. It does not have many stores, but without a doubt the main attraction of this mall in Chicago is the luxury department store Nordstrom. It has a large selection of exclusive fashion brands to which is added its famous makeup and perfumery section. There are several other major fashion brands from the likes of Untuckit, Hugo Boss, MCM, and APM Monaco, among other businesses.
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
Only Few Hours Left To Claim $500 One-Time Payments In Chicago

Residents of Chicago have only a few hours left to claim $500 one-time payments. The funding for these payments has come from the state’s $14.68 million pot, says Bradford. Over 25,000 residents of Chicago will be receiving one-time payments from the state’s Resiliency Fund program. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 is intended to help the residents who struggle with the rising costs of living. Eligible residents will receive the stimulus payments the federal government has approved in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding of this program will come from a $14.68 million budget.
900 North Michigan Shops | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

As we have seen, Michigan Avenue is home to several of the best stores and malls in Chicago. Another of these is the 900 North Michigan complex that has a great shopping center, the exclusive Four Seasons hotel, spas and more. It has a luxury commercial offer that includes the Italian firm Gucci, with an incredible two-story store that brings together the best of its fashion and accessories collection. There are other big fashion brands present in the mall including Club Monaco, Michael Kors Collection, J.Crew, sports brand Lululemon and several of Chicago's best jewelry stores.
What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?

Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
Man shot in both legs in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
