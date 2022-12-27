ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice

You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
MT Gov Gianforte Appealing APR Bison Grazing Decision

The Gianforte administration in Montana has appealed a judge's decision that denied the state's petition for a stay after the Biden Administration approved the American Prairie Reserve's request to graze bison on Bureau of Land Management land in the state. The administration has filed a Statement of Reasons in the U.S. Department of the Interior's Board of Land Appeals, requesting a stay of the decision pending the outcome of the appeal.
Montana’s 15 Ski Areas and Resorts You Need To Know

It's the perfect time to grab your skis or snowboard and shred some fresh powder, but what if you wanted to check out somewhere new? Where should you go?. Montana's ski season is fully underway with every ski resort and area open for the 2022-23 season, and it's been wild. Every mountain has seen a surge of locals and travelers looking to carve Montana's pristine mountains.
The Joker’s Top 10 Stories List for Montana Talks

John Jackson, "The Joker" from Twitter, joins us from time to time on our Montana Talks statewide radio show. He's a retired federal law enforcement officer with over 70,000 followers on Twitter, but lives right here in Montana. On Tuesday, we were discussing my list of the "Top 10 Montana...
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana

Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
Montanans- This is a MUST-DO Craft for the Holidays

My co-host Michael and I were talking about trying crafts during holiday break. The kids will really like this one. I don't have children, so I did it for myself. I love trying new things and seeing if it works out like I hope. Plus, Montana is about to get colder this week. This will be the week do to this experiment.
Montanans Wouldn’t be Caught Dead in this New Denim Style

With each new generation comes a new style of… Jeans. Montanans love their jean jackets, denim pants, and I’ve even seen a denim cowboy hat. Although the all-denim look a.k.a. “the Canadian tuxedo” was very popular in the early 2000's it looks like it’s making a comeback. Those jeans with the holes in the knees are my go-to, and I call them "My church pants."
