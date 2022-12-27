Read full article on original website
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Montana Youth Hunters Write Awesome Stories for Governor’s Contest
Writing 500 words of compelling content is challenging enough for most adults, let alone youngsters age 10-17. But the contest was not short on entries (some 200 or so). And 10 aspiring outdoor adventure journalist took home some terrific prizes, thanks to a new program created by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte.
Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice
You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
MT Gov Gianforte Appealing APR Bison Grazing Decision
The Gianforte administration in Montana has appealed a judge's decision that denied the state's petition for a stay after the Biden Administration approved the American Prairie Reserve's request to graze bison on Bureau of Land Management land in the state. The administration has filed a Statement of Reasons in the U.S. Department of the Interior's Board of Land Appeals, requesting a stay of the decision pending the outcome of the appeal.
Montana’s 15 Ski Areas and Resorts You Need To Know
It's the perfect time to grab your skis or snowboard and shred some fresh powder, but what if you wanted to check out somewhere new? Where should you go?. Montana's ski season is fully underway with every ski resort and area open for the 2022-23 season, and it's been wild. Every mountain has seen a surge of locals and travelers looking to carve Montana's pristine mountains.
Dubai Investment Firm to Build a Luxury Resort in Montana
Montana is clearly turning into a destination for people all over the world. Not only are celebrities and CEOs buying up property and building homes, now big money out of Dubai is buying Montana dirt. Montana has been chosen as the first US location for luxury resort developers One&Only. The...
Wyoming Game and Fish to Open Hunting Applications Next Week
For many here in the Cowboy State, the New Year signals the beginning of hunting applications. The Wyoming Game and Fish has announced that at 8 a.m. on January 3rd, applications will open for six big game species and wild turkey. Resident and nonresident hunters can submit applications for elk,...
The Joker’s Top 10 Stories List for Montana Talks
John Jackson, "The Joker" from Twitter, joins us from time to time on our Montana Talks statewide radio show. He's a retired federal law enforcement officer with over 70,000 followers on Twitter, but lives right here in Montana. On Tuesday, we were discussing my list of the "Top 10 Montana...
PETA Wants Montanans To Be Vegan This Holiday To Protect Turkeys
Here in Montana, you know we are known for eating MEAT, and the vegan lifestyle generally isn't common around here. Do we hate vegans? No, but we certainly will joke around with you at the dinner table... or laugh at an impossible burger. So when my email received a release...
Montanans’ Number One New Year’s Resolution is… Surprising
Tis the season to judge ourselves and our “bad habits.”. Just kidding! No judgement. That’s the first thing that needs to go out the window as we enter 2023. Most people, 80% in fact, fail at achieving their New Year’s Resolution. But why? Well, that’s because we...
Most Popular Fast Food in Montana, They Missed One
I was scanning through the latest print edition of the Big Sky Business Journal, and I came across this report about the top fast food restaurants in Montana. I like all three that made the top of the list- but I still can't believe that Taco Johns wasn't in the top three.
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
Montanans- This is a MUST-DO Craft for the Holidays
My co-host Michael and I were talking about trying crafts during holiday break. The kids will really like this one. I don't have children, so I did it for myself. I love trying new things and seeing if it works out like I hope. Plus, Montana is about to get colder this week. This will be the week do to this experiment.
Joe Rogan, Matt Walsh, and the Transgender Debate in Montana
Come January, we jump right into it with the Montana legislature and the US Congress both starting new sessions the first week of January. One of the big hot button topics will continue to be the transgender debate, especially when it comes to the controversial targeting of children by the radical Left.
A Montana Take on “The Twitter Files” and Suppressing Free Speech
I was out on vacation for the last week, so thankfully John Jackson (@pvtjokerus on Twitter) was on hand to get us up to speed on the latest "Twitter files" and the documents dumped onto the Internet by independent reporter Matt Taibbi. We also got a Montana take on the...
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Wind Chill Warning with 50 Below Possible In Effect For Billings
Good news for the winter weather lovers out there, the National Weather Service has just issued a notice related to the cold snap we are experiencing in Montana. Wind Chill Warning (Now through 6 PM Wednesday) According to NWS Billings, a wind chill warning is now in effect until 6...
Montanans Wouldn’t be Caught Dead in this New Denim Style
With each new generation comes a new style of… Jeans. Montanans love their jean jackets, denim pants, and I’ve even seen a denim cowboy hat. Although the all-denim look a.k.a. “the Canadian tuxedo” was very popular in the early 2000's it looks like it’s making a comeback. Those jeans with the holes in the knees are my go-to, and I call them "My church pants."
Jason Aldean + His Wife, Brittany, Spread Holiday Cheer — But There Was One Hilarious Catch [Watch]
The holiday season is the season of giving, and Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, took that to heart in 2022. The couple hit up a Tennessee gas station to pay for people's gas. There was just one catch: Customers had to dance to get their gas. Donning their Mr....
