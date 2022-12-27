Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Detectives arrest man for triple shooting on I-95, charged with murder of young woman
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say have found the man responsible for the murder of a young woman and the shooting of two others on I-95 in November. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said an arrest was made on Thursday night for the murder for 23-year-old Ana Estevez and the injury of two others.
southarkansassun.com
A Miami mother is suspected of killing her 3-year-old daughter.
Jellisa Baxter, 24, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Police said Baxter confessed to the crime in a 911 call (Burke, 2022). The North Miami Beach Police Department stated that they were investigating a homicide at 1051 NE 163rd St....
wflx.com
Man arrested for deadly shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County
The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the murder of a young woman on Interstate 95 in November. Jahkobi Williams, 21, was taken into custody Thursday night. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 27 on I-95 southbound between the Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard exits.
NBC Miami
Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Slapping Toddler at Brickell Preschool
A teacher at a Brickell preschool was arrested Tuesday after allegedly slapping a toddler at the school last week. Odeity Perez-Barrios, 48, was charged with one count of child abuse for the incident on Dec.19 at the Brickell Heights Preschool, located at 25 Southwest 9th Street. According to an arrest...
NBC Miami
‘It All Happened So Fast': Broward Sheriff's Office Investigating Alleged Rough Arrest in Weston
Broward Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into claims of an alleged rough arrest that took place last week. According to an arrest report, deputies were called to the Bonaventure Town Center Club on December 22 after claims of a group smoking marijuana at the building. Deputies spoke with the club's...
Deputies: 'Rolling gun battle' claims life of innocent victim
An innocent bystander was killed Thursday near Boynton Beach after a shooting that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described as a "rolling gun battle."
Cellphone video of Broward deputy's "rough arrest" draws criticism
FORT LAUDERDALE - A video posted to TikTok which shows a Broward sheriff's deputy slamming a man to the ground during an arrest in Weston has drawn criticism.On Thursday, Dec. 22, sheriff's deputies were called to the members-only Bonaventure Town Center about some young men smoking marijuana.When deputies arrived, they were met by the center's executive director and two employees who said they saw two of the individuals smoking pot in a bathroom.The sheriff's office said at the request of management, the deputies went to the gym and asked the four men, who were in their early 20's, to leave.One...
Florida man lost temper while shoplifting clothes, deputies say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man accused of shoplifting clothes from a South Florida store in early December became angry when he realized the store’s front door had been locked, authorities said. According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered a Rainbow...
Mother accused of stabbing 3-year-old daughter to death
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse after police said she stabbed her 3-year-old daughter to death. In a police report shared by the North Miami Beach Police Department, officers said they were called to a home for a report that a child had been killed by its mother.
Car used in hit-and-run that seriously injured man in Boynton Beach found
Boynton Beach police said the car that was used in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 70-year-old man attending a vigil earlier this week has been located.
BSO: Search on for shoplifter locked in Lauderdale Lakes store
LAUDERDALE LAKES - The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for an impatient robber who stole several hundred dollars worth of clothing from the Rainbow store on State Road 7 and Oakland Park Boulevard on December 7th.The heist was caught on store surveillance video. In the video, you see the man has clothing in his arms and gets frustrated when he can't open the locked front door.He begins kicking the door. After he figures out how to unlock the door the robber turns around and pushes a worker to the ground. On Friday, CBS4 talked to the worker who was pushed, about the ordeal.She...
Neighborhood shaken after innocent bystander killed
A community was rattled after an innocent man was shot to death near Boynton Beach on Thursday night.
Police: Mother is Suspected in 3-Year-Old Girl's Stabbing Death
A little girl is dead, police are calling her mother the suspect in the fatal stabbing.
Miami police investigating after man shot, critically injured
MIAMI -- Police in Miami-Dade were investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries, authorities said.Police were called to the 1000 block of NW 60th Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.Police did not say if a suspect was in custody or if they knew the person who shot the man.Police placed yellow crime scene tape at the scene, and motorists were urged to avoid the area because of possible traffic delays.
Teen Arrested In Death Of 17-Year Old Whose Body Was Found Last Week
17-year old Emmanuel Castaneda went missing earlier this month and his body was found near Loxahatchee. Another 17-year old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed carjacking.
WSVN-TV
Brickell preschool worker accused of striking toddler during diaper change faces judge
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida caretaker accused of child abuse faced a judge. Odeity Perez-Barrios appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Wednesday morning. According to an arrest report, Perez Barrios, 48, is a caretaker at Brickell Heights Preschool. On Dec. 19, the form states, the child’s mother...
SWAT team called to South Miami apartment
MIAMI -- Police on Friday were trying to get a man with a knife who entered a South Miami apartment to surrender after he allegedly threatened neighbors before entering the home and refusing to leave, authorities said.The SWAT team from the Miami-Dade Police Department were called to assist South Miami police at the residence, located in the 5900 block of SW 74th Street.No injuries have been reported from the incident, but it was not clear if the man was in the apartment alone or if someone else was inside.Officials have not asked nearby residents to leave their apartments but several law enforcement units were at the scene.
Click10.com
Troopers impound Lamborghini involved in Palmetto Expressway shots fired incident
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol located and impounded the green Lamborghini involved in a shots fired incident on the Palmetto Expressway last week, the agency announced Thursday morning. Authorities accuse 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia of firing more than a dozen gunshots out of the window...
NBC Miami
‘We Can't Allow This to Go On Any Further': Teen Shot in Head at Park in Deerfield Beach
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a park in Deerfield Beach that left one teen injured Wednesday evening. According to BSO, the juvenile sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. The teen was transported from the scene at 445 Southwest 2nd Street to Broward Health North,...
Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police.
