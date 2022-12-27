ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

yumadailynews.com

Don't shoot your gun off for New Year's its a felony, says Yuma Police

YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that shooting a firearm into the air to bring in the New Year is a felony offense and encourage anyone who witnesses this type of criminal activity to call the police department immediately. Yuma Police say every New Year’s Eve...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

OHV Accident Leaves El Centro Boy Dead

EL CENTRO – A 13-year-old El Centro boy sustained fatal injuries when the off-highway vehicle he was driving overturned on Old Highway 111 south of Evan Hewes Highway at about 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. For unknown reasons, the boy was unable to maintain control of the 2018 Can-Am...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Two Die When Vehicle Overturns in Canal

IMPERIAL COUNTY – A man and a woman reportedly died when the vehicle the man was driving overturned and became submerged in a canal near Dogwood and McCabe roads at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The driver, a 50-year-old Heber man, was travelling southbound on Dogwood south of...
HEBER, CA
calexicochronicle.com

El Centro Hosts Dog Park Groundbreaking

EL CENTRO – The latest ground-breaking ceremony hosted by the city of El Centro along a stretch of Adams Avenue that has seen significant transformation in recent years differed from those of the past. Sure, the golden shovels, cheerful stakeholders and construction equipment were all there, this time to...
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Driver from Yuma dead from off-road accident on Christmas

YUMA - The sheriff's department in Yuma has been investigating the incident that left one person dead in an off-roading trip on Christmas. The crash happened in the area of Avenue D and County. Police say the driver of the Can-Am Maverick X3 was going in the desert terrain when...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Ground broken for new dog park in El Centro

EL CENTRO — Canine owners celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of the city’s first dog park at 7th Street and Park Avenue. The Dog Park, located between Brett Driscoll Sidewinder Skate Park and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pavilion, is part of a recreation corridor along Adams Avenue towards Fourth Street.
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Christmas eve attempted murder

In the early hours of Christmas Eve, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a shooting in a neighborhood off of First Avenue and 22nd St. The post Christmas eve attempted murder appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire

An RV home caught on fire around 4 a.m. Friday morning and is a total loss. The home burned to the ground with nothing salvageable, but luckily three adults and two dogs living in the home were able to get out safely. The post RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch Live: Calexico hosts special meeting after declaring emergency due to influx of immigrants

You can watch the special meeting live below: (Scheduled to start at 5:30 PM) The city of Calexico is holding a special meeting just hours after declaring a local emergency due to the influx of immigrants. Calexico is located about two hours south of the Coachella Valley. It is the border town to Mexicali. The The post Watch Live: Calexico hosts special meeting after declaring emergency due to influx of immigrants appeared first on KESQ.
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

CITY OF CALEXICO DECLARES LOCAL EMERGENCY

CALEXICO, CALIF. (KYMA, KECY) - THE CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL WILL CONDUCT A SPECIAL MEETING TO DECLARE A LOCAL EMERGENCY REGARDING THE INFLUX OF MIGRANTS COMING FROM THE BORDER AND THE IMPACT OF TITLE 42 ON ITS COMMUNITY. THE CITY OF CALEXICO SAY THEY ARE NOT PREPARED FOR THIS CRISIS. MIGRANTS...
CALEXICO, CA
newsnationnow.com

Arizona to pay $76M to take down border shipping container wall

(NewsNation) — After Arizona spent more than $100 million in taxpayer dollars putting up shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border, the state is now shelling out more than $76 million to remove them, according to a contract with AshBritt, Inc. Shipping containers removed from the border will be taken...
ARIZONA STATE
calexicochronicle.com

ECRMC Officials Respond to Pediatricians’ Concerns

EL CENTRO – Despite some initial criticism, El Centro Regional Medical Center administrators continued to offer assurances that the hospital’s plans to transition its pediatric and obstetric services to Pioneers Memorial is in both hospitals and the community’s best interest. The latest assurances came from ECRMC Chief...
EL CENTRO, CA

