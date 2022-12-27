ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
What Happened After WWE Smackdown Ended

A new report has details on what went down after this week’s WWE Smackdown went off the air. PWInsider reports that John Cena started to cut a promo but the Usos and Samy Zayn attacked. They beat down Kevin Owens and Cena until Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes came out for the save. The Usos bailed and Sami got an Attitude Adjustment from Cena.
Karen Jarrett Says Max Caster Crossed A Line With His Rap Last Night on AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass took shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal with a rap on last night’s AEW Dynamite. During the rap, Max Caster noted that Jarrett was a ‘carny’ who stole money ‘like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.’ Karen Jarrett, who was previously Karen Angle, did not enjoy the rap and said that Caster crossed a line.
Bushiroad CEO Hints That Sasha Banks Could Be At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

It’s been that Sasha Banks is set to debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this upcoming Wednesday. In an interview with Yahoo Japan, Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani hinted that she will make an appearance at the show. He said: “There is a possibility that she...
WWE Live Event Results From Greensboro: The Bloodline Main Events

WWE held a live event on their Holiday Tour last night at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC. Here are results, via Wrestling Headlines:. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma def. Legado del Fantasma. Xavier Woods was attacked backstage before the match. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak.
GREENSBORO, NC
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.30.22

It’s the final show of the year and that means we are going to be seeing more than a few big things this week. First and foremost, John Cena is back for his only match of the year as he teams with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. In addition, we have the Women’s Title on the line as Ronda Rousey defends against Raquel Rodriguez. Let’s get to it.
TAMPA, FL
WWE News: The Bump Looks at Match of the Year Honorable Mentions, Brazilian Footballer Pelé Passes Away, New Episode of Making It Maximum

– Along with listing its Top 10 Best Matches of 2022, The Bump also revealed their Honorable Mentions that didn’t make the Top 10 list:. – Renowned Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, best known as Pelé, has passed away. His daughter announced his passing in a statement on Instagram. He was 82 years old. Pelé was also the namesake of AJ Styles’ signature Pelé Kick move.
AEW All-Atlantic Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts V

Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts V. It was announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage that Cassidy will defend his championship against Kip Sabian at the show. Battle of the Belts V takes place on January 6th immediately after Rampage and airs...
The Young Bucks Were Reportedly Originally Scheduled for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

– At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years, since losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Omega is scheduled to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the event. However, it appears that Omega’s Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), were also scheduled to work the show at one point, per Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: John Cena Returns

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight from Tampa, Florida, which includes John Cena’s in-ring return. It will be his first and only match of 2022. The lineup includes:. * John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. * Smackdown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey...
TAMPA, FL
AEW’s Mike Mansury Reveals Why He Left WWE, Being Heir Apparent To Kevin Dunn

New AEW Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Mansury discussed what led to him leaving WWE after working there for eleven years. Read on for the details:. On how intense his schedule had become: “I’d gotten to a...
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.29.22

-It’s the final Main Event of 2022 and like in the years past, I will rank every match from this show in a countdown column in the next few weeks. Let’s get to it!. -No live RAW this past week, so this is also a show full of clips! Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and mentions we will see highlights from the best of the WWE in 2022 and go back to highlights from SmackDown.
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 12.30.22

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Paul Wight. We’ll close out the AEW year with this and as is often the case around here, Orange Cassidy is defending the All-Atlantic Title. This time though, it’s against his friend Trent Beretta. That could go in a few directions and on top of that, we’ll be hearing from Jon Moxley about something. Let’s get to it.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Taya Valkyrie Wants To Learn How To Produce and Write Wrestling

In an interview with Retro Chat Podcast (via Fightful), Taya Valkyrie spoke about wanting to learn other aspects of wrestling, such as the production and writing aspects. She said: “I think this is such an interesting business and I clearly have an interest in television, production, movies, and stuff like that. I definitely want to learn, not necessarily throw myself into it now because I still love being in the ring constantly, I’m obsessed, clearly. I really want to learn about the aspect of writing for wrestling and how that creative process works and pick Jimmy Jacobs’ brain and be like, ‘tell me all the things.’ Also, the production aspect of it. There are so many moving parts and you don’t really get a chance to see that when you’re an in-ring competitor because you’re doing all these other things. I slowly want to start learning how to do that stuff, why not? I feel more women should be in positions to be involved in those sides of the business and agent and be part of different creative teams, and I think I would be really great for that. I just want to learn and I feel life is about continuing to learn, no matter what, and I’m going to continue to do that.“
Masked Republic Promotes Dragon Lee Signing With WWE

– Lucha Libre Agency Masked Republic issued a press release on Dragon Lee signing with WWE:. The Lucha Libre Agency’s Dragon Lee Signs With WWE. World class luchador who has held championships of major promotions in Mexico, Japan and the U.S. to debut in WWE’s NXT in 2023 while continuing entertainment projects with Masked Republic.
AIW Jet Black New Year Results: Joey Janela, Tom Lawlor and More In Action

Absolute Intense Wrestling held its event ‘Jet Black New Year’ last night from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Mane Event (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones) def. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) and Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) and Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom)
AKRON, OH

