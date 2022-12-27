ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
marktechpost.com

Meet SinFusion: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Generates Realistic Images And Videos Using A Single Input

Diffusion models became the de-facto solution for image generation tasks. They have outperformed generative adversarial networks (GANs) in multiple tasks. It is now possible to generate realistic-looking images with absurd prompts. This realistic generation capability does not come for free, though. Diffusion models are extremely costly to train as they...
studyfinds.org

What is fluid intelligence? Study identifies brain areas necessary for quick thinking

LONDON — Fluid intelligence is a defining factor of human cognition, according to scientists. It’s what helps us react to unexpected situations, formulate new ideas, and carefully plan strategies for success. Studies show that high fluid intelligence predicts professional prosperity, social mobility, health, and longevity, and also correlates with stronger additional cognitive capacities like memory. Now, new research has mapped the parts of the brain that support our ability to think quickly.
The Independent

AI robot tackles tough topics in Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message

One of the world’s most advanced robots has tackled subjects such as the war in Ukraine, the death of the Queen and climate change in Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message.The broadcast, which ran after the King’s annual Christmas speech at 3pm, saw the robot speak about the highs and lows of 2022.The robot named Ameca was developed by Engineered Arts, a British company based in Cornwall, and is capable of ultra-realistic reactions and can smile or frown, blink, scrunch its nose and even wink.Everyone, meet the future!This year’s Alternative Christmas Message was written using Artificial Intelligence and delivered by one...
Jax Hudur

Scientists Create a Concept Video Depicting the World's First Artificial Womb Facility

After a scientist unveils a concept video showing what the world’s first artificial womb facility would look like, fertility scientists say that future will come sooner than we think. The video shows a fictional future womb facility called EctoLife that allows the parents of the future to select the characteristics of their baby from a menu that includes everything from hair and eye color to physical strength, intelligence, and height. In addition, parents can also choose to keep or remove genetically inherited diseases from the DNA of their babies.
scitechdaily.com

Turning Cells Into “Zombies”: Scientists Identify the Secret That Allowed a Parasite To Infect 30% of Humans

A large portion of people on the planet is infected with the parasite Toxoplasma. Now, a study headed by scientists at Stockholm University demonstrates how this tiny parasite spreads so successfully throughout the body, for example to the brain. The parasite infects immune cells and hijacks their identity. The research was recently published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.
psychologytoday.com

The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming

AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
MedicalXpress

When elders can't hear words at a noisy holiday gathering, too many brain cells may be firing at once

Looking for answers about how the brain works amid age-related hearing loss, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have found that old mice were less capable than young mice of "turning off" certain actively firing brain cells in the midst of ambient noise. The result, they say, creates a "fuzzy" sound stage that makes it difficult for the brain to focus on one type of sound—such as spoken words—and filter out surrounding "noise."
HackerNoon

23 AI-Generated Tech Predictions for 2023

Predictions are a silly business: you either make completely obvious claims, or you end up being dead wrong before the year is over. I’ve always opted for the latter, as my 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 tech predictions prove. But, every year, companies and influencers alike insist on...
studyfinds.org

Are you smarter than AI? Computer language model the clear winner over people in IQ tests

LOS ANGELES — Are you smarter than artificial intelligence? A new study finds one revolutionary program is putting human intellect to shame. Researchers from UCLA have found that the autoregressive language model Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3) clearly outperforms the average college student in a series of reasoning tests that measure intelligence. The program uses deep learning to produce human-like text. GPT-3, a technology created by OpenAI, has a host of applications, including language translation and generating text for applications such as chatbots.
ScienceAlert

Stonehenge Toolkit Reveals How Amazing Gold Artifacts Were Crafted 4,000 Years Ago

In re-examining artifacts from a significant 4,000-year-old Bronze Age burial site near Stonehenge in the UK, archaeologists discovered a toolkit for working with gold objects and coatings that hadn't previously been identified. The site of the find, the Upton Lovell G2a 'Wessex Culture' burial area, was excavated more than 200 years ago and is crucial in our understanding of Early Bronze Age Britain. However, what hadn't been spotted before was that some of the unearthed implements had traces of gold on them. Two bodies were recovered from Upton Lovell G2a, and it now appears that one of them was a goldsmith of some...
marktechpost.com

Use of Analog Computers in Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Analog Computers are a class of devices in which physical quantities like electrical voltage, mechanical motions, or fluid pressure are represented so that they are analogous to the corresponding amount in the problem to be solved. Here is a simple example of an analog computer. If we turn the black...
Prevention

Scientists Say They Have Discovered the Secret to Waking Up Alert and Refreshed

New research claims to have determined the secret to waking up alert and refreshed every morning. Researchers found that sleep quantity and quality, physical activity the day prior, and a high-carb breakfast optimized alertness for people in the a.m. Experts explain why these three factors have such a big impact...
studyfinds.org

‘Super-recognizers’ never forget a face. Now scientists uncover how they do it

SYDNEY — Making up just two percent of the population, “super-recognizers” may be the closest we ever get to people with real-life super powers. They never forget a face, and all they need is a moment or two to commit a new person to their memory. Many are known to help police departments and security agencies identify suspects, while others work as private detectives and unofficial investigators. Now, fascinating new research out of Australia is finally revealing how super-recognizers accomplish such feats.

