Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
marktechpost.com
Meet SinFusion: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Generates Realistic Images And Videos Using A Single Input
Diffusion models became the de-facto solution for image generation tasks. They have outperformed generative adversarial networks (GANs) in multiple tasks. It is now possible to generate realistic-looking images with absurd prompts. This realistic generation capability does not come for free, though. Diffusion models are extremely costly to train as they...
Creepy AI reveals grim ‘robot job takeover’ prediction and images for 2023
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has predicted what goals technology could achieve in 2023 – and the results are grim. The U.S. Sun asked ChatPGT, an AI-powered chatbot, to forecast what the most terrifying technologies will look like in 2023. Before anything, the chatbot, which software company Open AI developed, noted that...
marktechpost.com
Get Ready to Rock with Riffusion: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Brings Music to Life Through Visualization
Imagine music generated by Artificial intelligence. It sounds quite innovative and has been made possible using machine learning. This is done using training Neural network models like LSTM with musical notes and then predicting or generating music. Diffusion, a technology that was recently introduced, has come up with another unique...
studyfinds.org
What is fluid intelligence? Study identifies brain areas necessary for quick thinking
LONDON — Fluid intelligence is a defining factor of human cognition, according to scientists. It’s what helps us react to unexpected situations, formulate new ideas, and carefully plan strategies for success. Studies show that high fluid intelligence predicts professional prosperity, social mobility, health, and longevity, and also correlates with stronger additional cognitive capacities like memory. Now, new research has mapped the parts of the brain that support our ability to think quickly.
Scientists find a "single precise" factor in the body that indicates how long you will live
Research from Northwestern University has revealed a key principle about aging and how long a human being has to live barring any unnatural causes of death. According to scientist Thomas Stoeger of Northwestern University, the principle is really simple and it is a "single concise" phenomenon that determines life span.
AI robot tackles tough topics in Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message
One of the world’s most advanced robots has tackled subjects such as the war in Ukraine, the death of the Queen and climate change in Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message.The broadcast, which ran after the King’s annual Christmas speech at 3pm, saw the robot speak about the highs and lows of 2022.The robot named Ameca was developed by Engineered Arts, a British company based in Cornwall, and is capable of ultra-realistic reactions and can smile or frown, blink, scrunch its nose and even wink.Everyone, meet the future!This year’s Alternative Christmas Message was written using Artificial Intelligence and delivered by one...
Scientists are working on a drug that could extend the lifespan of a human being to 200 Years
Living longer has always been one of the oldest desires among human beings. Many people wish to live a little longer in this world. But unfortunately, the average lifespan of a human is only 80 years old on an average. This is the sad reality that people have to live with, with the harsh truth that not everyone would be able to live for more than 100 years.
Three robot sisters could become ‘the face of AI’ in 2023 and change your mind about creepy humanoids
THREE robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. According to CNN, three humanoid robots - named Sophia, Grace, and Desdemona - could become the "friendly faces of AI." Artificial intelligence and robots...
Scientists Create a Concept Video Depicting the World's First Artificial Womb Facility
After a scientist unveils a concept video showing what the world’s first artificial womb facility would look like, fertility scientists say that future will come sooner than we think. The video shows a fictional future womb facility called EctoLife that allows the parents of the future to select the characteristics of their baby from a menu that includes everything from hair and eye color to physical strength, intelligence, and height. In addition, parents can also choose to keep or remove genetically inherited diseases from the DNA of their babies.
MedicalXpress
Females on average perform better than males on a 'theory of mind' test across 57 countries
Females, on average, are better than males at putting themselves in others' shoes and imagining what the other person is thinking or feeling, suggests a new study of over 300,000 people in 57 countries. Researchers found that females, on average, score higher than males on the widely used "Reading the...
scitechdaily.com
Turning Cells Into “Zombies”: Scientists Identify the Secret That Allowed a Parasite To Infect 30% of Humans
A large portion of people on the planet is infected with the parasite Toxoplasma. Now, a study headed by scientists at Stockholm University demonstrates how this tiny parasite spreads so successfully throughout the body, for example to the brain. The parasite infects immune cells and hijacks their identity. The research was recently published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.
psychologytoday.com
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
MedicalXpress
When elders can't hear words at a noisy holiday gathering, too many brain cells may be firing at once
Looking for answers about how the brain works amid age-related hearing loss, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have found that old mice were less capable than young mice of "turning off" certain actively firing brain cells in the midst of ambient noise. The result, they say, creates a "fuzzy" sound stage that makes it difficult for the brain to focus on one type of sound—such as spoken words—and filter out surrounding "noise."
23 AI-Generated Tech Predictions for 2023
Predictions are a silly business: you either make completely obvious claims, or you end up being dead wrong before the year is over. I’ve always opted for the latter, as my 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 tech predictions prove. But, every year, companies and influencers alike insist on...
studyfinds.org
Are you smarter than AI? Computer language model the clear winner over people in IQ tests
LOS ANGELES — Are you smarter than artificial intelligence? A new study finds one revolutionary program is putting human intellect to shame. Researchers from UCLA have found that the autoregressive language model Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3) clearly outperforms the average college student in a series of reasoning tests that measure intelligence. The program uses deep learning to produce human-like text. GPT-3, a technology created by OpenAI, has a host of applications, including language translation and generating text for applications such as chatbots.
Stonehenge Toolkit Reveals How Amazing Gold Artifacts Were Crafted 4,000 Years Ago
In re-examining artifacts from a significant 4,000-year-old Bronze Age burial site near Stonehenge in the UK, archaeologists discovered a toolkit for working with gold objects and coatings that hadn't previously been identified. The site of the find, the Upton Lovell G2a 'Wessex Culture' burial area, was excavated more than 200 years ago and is crucial in our understanding of Early Bronze Age Britain. However, what hadn't been spotted before was that some of the unearthed implements had traces of gold on them. Two bodies were recovered from Upton Lovell G2a, and it now appears that one of them was a goldsmith of some...
marktechpost.com
Use of Analog Computers in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Analog Computers are a class of devices in which physical quantities like electrical voltage, mechanical motions, or fluid pressure are represented so that they are analogous to the corresponding amount in the problem to be solved. Here is a simple example of an analog computer. If we turn the black...
Prevention
Scientists Say They Have Discovered the Secret to Waking Up Alert and Refreshed
New research claims to have determined the secret to waking up alert and refreshed every morning. Researchers found that sleep quantity and quality, physical activity the day prior, and a high-carb breakfast optimized alertness for people in the a.m. Experts explain why these three factors have such a big impact...
studyfinds.org
‘Super-recognizers’ never forget a face. Now scientists uncover how they do it
SYDNEY — Making up just two percent of the population, “super-recognizers” may be the closest we ever get to people with real-life super powers. They never forget a face, and all they need is a moment or two to commit a new person to their memory. Many are known to help police departments and security agencies identify suspects, while others work as private detectives and unofficial investigators. Now, fascinating new research out of Australia is finally revealing how super-recognizers accomplish such feats.
