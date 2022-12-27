ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Head-on crash in Manatee County kills 2, injures 1

By Athina Morris
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a head-on crash on State Road 62 in Manatee County Monday evening.

Troopers said a car was heading west on State Road 62, east of Saffold Road. It crossed the center line as it tried to pass traffic and crashed head on into a vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction.

2 teens found dead in ‘The Compound’ on Christmas Day: Florida officials

The driver in the first car suffered fatal injuries. A passenger in the second car, a 30-year-old woman from Bowling Green, Florida, also died. The other driver was hospitalized in critical condition.

The Highway Patrol said its investigation into the crash was ongoing.

