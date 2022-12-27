GISD announces inductees into GPEF Hall of Honor

Graham ISD and Graham Public Education Foundation announced last week the upcoming honorees for the Hall of Honor dedication ceremony in January. The ceremony honors GISD alumni, staff and community members who have provided meritorious service to the district or their profession.



This will be the fifth year of the Hall of Honor event since the program was approved in September 2017 by the GISD Board of Trustees in partnership with GPEF. The induction reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the Graham High School library with an introduction between the Lady Blues and Steers basketball games.



The inductees this year for the Distinguished Alumni Award are Gaston Hallam and Phillip Shepherd. The Distinguished Staff Award inductees are Gary Morgan (Buster) Cusenbary and Rhogenia Kindley. The inductees this year for the Distinguished Community Member Award are David Flynn and Norman Stovall, Jr. The Historical Award inductee this year is Hubert Hart Moss.



GPEF gives funding to the district outside of the budget through a grant application process and obtains money through donations and fundraising events. The board for GPEF, along with members of the school district administration, review the requests and choose grants that are available to fund and will make an impact.



