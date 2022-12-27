(Rochester, MN) — Rochester police say a woman was critically wounded and her boyfriend is in custody after a shooting believed to have happened on Christmas Eve. Authorities say the father of the 37-year-old victim’s children called police after being unable to reach her when she didn’t show up for a custody exchange Christmas morning. A five-year-old told responding officers their mother was hurt, and a two-year-old girl was also in the apartment. The victim had a gunshot wound to her head. Police say the suspect had a magazine on him with rounds matching the caliber of the bullet in the apparent shooting.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO