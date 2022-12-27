Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
These modern Bose earbuds are $50 off on Amazon today
Remember not so long ago when we all walked around with wired headphones? Ugh, the horror. Constantly getting tangled up, breaking down, and falling out. Thankfully technology has advanced, and wireless earbuds are the latest and greatest accessory. It’s all about finding the right pair at the right price.
MySanAntonio
This mini space heater is on sale at its lowest price ever on Amazon
Winter is officially here in full swing — just ask anyone in upstate New York. While most Americans aren't dealing with huge blizzards, everyone can relate to the heat in your home not making its way to all the smaller areas of a house, which is where a miniature space heater comes in.
MySanAntonio
Best deals on Amazon: Get a Fitbit smartwatch for less than $200 today
When you know better, you do better. And Fitbit’s exercise and sleep tracking technology provides personalized health information to help you create informed goals and develop healthy habits — at a discount, thanks to Amazon. Right now you can strap on a Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch for...
MySanAntonio
Get a reliable generator for 58% off on Amazon, if you act fast
If you have an RV or you’re planning on purchasing one, you’ll also need to consider getting a generator to keep everything powered while the RV isn’t running. Even if you don’t have an RV and you just want to make sure you won’t be without power at home in case of emergency, a generator is a great option. And now’s the perfect time to buy while retailers are offering big discounts after the holidays.
MySanAntonio
Save over $200 on a new Samsung Galaxy S21 at Amazon
Chances are high you’re reading this article on a smartphone right now — smartphones are about as essential to modern life as finding food and shelter. The rub is that a new smartphone can be super expensive, which is why a deal like this is hard to pass up. Save your money for food and shelter.
MySanAntonio
Walmart is selling a handheld vacuum for under $30 right now
A recurring theme you may have noticed if you keep up with my deals coverage is that I hate vacuuming. But there's a catch: You can usually find some great sales on vacuums that make the chore a heck of a lot easier to wrap your mind around. When it comes to the interior of your car or smaller areas around the home, a handheld vacuum is a must so you don’t have to lug a bigger one around.
MySanAntonio
This 3-piece cast iron set is less than $15 at Walmart
If you spend any amount of time in the kitchen, you know just how great cast iron cookware is. It’s even better when you’re camping and need something that’s durable and easy to use. The only downside? Cast iron can be significantly more expensive than other cookware materials — unless you stumble on a deal like this.
MySanAntonio
Tracking Devices Become a Travel Essential Amid Lost Luggage Fiascos: Here Are the Best Ones to Buy
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. While unbearably long TSA lines and delayed flights are an expected disruption during holiday travel, this year saw an unprecedented level of chaos due to a winter storm that left thousands stranded at airports across the country. And to make things worse? Once people finally reached their final destination, oftentimes after days of travel, their luggage didn’t make it with them.
Comments / 0