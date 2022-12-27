'With the support of the city, I was able to make it happen': A new Black-owned barbershop opens up on Broughton Street

Read full article on original website
Eclectic Gentleman
3d ago
Congratulations I'm for any small business regardless of color but that location is going to be a challenge for a Barber Shop. Parking is a nightmare and the rent is ridiculous. I do hope you succeed and wish you the best
Reply(2)
4
Dionne Jenkins-Carlers
3d ago
CONGRATULATIONS & keep the drama & negativity out & and you should be just fine. All it takes is 1 bad seed to make it bad for the rest.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SavannahTed RiversSavannah, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
Related
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill buys Community House built by Henry Ford
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill has announced that it has bought a building made by Henry Ford. The structure was built back in 1936 and sits just off Ford Avenue. It’s known locally as the Community House and in the past, it served as an...
WJCL
People and businesses are gearing up for New Year’s Eve celebrations
SAVANNAH, Ga. — People are coming to Savannah from all over to ring in the New Year. “We came up here just for a family trip just a little weekend getaway to spend the holidays," said Angela Novak, a tourist visiting from Orlando, Florida. “And we decided that since we live in Orlando, we’re going to get away from everyone else that was coming in.”
wtoc.com
Ring in the new year with a firework show along Savannah’s waterfront
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking for something to do to ring in 2023, you may want to head to River Street. On December 31, the Savannah Waterfront Association will host a firework show that is free to the public. Julie Musselman, the Executive Director of the Savannah...
LIST: New Year’s events around Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — New Year’s Day is right around the corner and events are taking place across the area to celebrate. Here’s a list of events to ring in the New Year: Congress Street Up — Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Party The Prohibition Museum’s famed bar, Congress Street Up will be hosting a festive […]
WSAV-TV
Statesboro fire destroys family home on Christmas Eve
A fire on Christmas Eve destroyed a Statesboro's family home and they now begin trying to rebuild. Statesboro fire destroys family home on Christmas …. A fire on Christmas Eve destroyed a Statesboro's family home and they now begin trying to rebuild. Coligny Hardware mascot dies. Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley...
wtoc.com
Businesses in downtown Savannah prepare for New Year’s Eve
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With New Year’s Eve just two days away - bars, restaurants, and businesses in Savannah are getting ready for some of the biggest crowds of the year. A few blocks up from River Street, folks on Congress Street are already getting the party started for 2023.
eatitandlikeit.com
Some of Our Best Eats of 2022
There is so much great food out there, that I have taken to writing lists like these a couple of times a year. Off the top of my head, I can recall a similar list I made for strictly Summer bites I enjoyed here and there. But the end of...
wtoc.com
Savannah City Market to close at midnight in future, according to owners
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The owners of City Market in downtown Savannah are planning on implementing some changes. One change would make businesses in City Market close at midnight. An owner, Rob Tulloch with Green Room Partners, spoke with WTOC and says closing at midnight will help them reach their...
Officials hope to resolve parking issues at Enmarket Arena
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City and arena officials are working to improve parking at Enmarket Arena. Big names such as Barry Manilow and Janet Jackson are taking the stage in 2023, and people are hoping for a New Year’s resolution to this ongoing problem. Folks who attended the Andrea Bocelli concert let out their frustrations […]
Savannah Tribune
“40 Acres and A Mule” Film and Q&A
Come learn about and discuss the historic meeting in Savannah on January 12, 1865 that produced the land redistribution plan known as “40 Acres and a Mule,” the first attempt in the nation’s history to achieve racial equity. On January 12, 2023 the 158th anniversary of the...
Hilton Head mourns a local legend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when he was sick. With tributes pouring […]
Savannah Tribune
Black Owned Business Bingo
You are cordially invited to participate in the Black Owned Business Bingo with Iota Phi Lambda Sorority Inc. Hosted by Nu Chapter of Savannah, Georgia. We are looking for Black Owned Businesses to participate!. There is no cost for your business to participate. Please visit our website and let us...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Major Sosa
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Adding a new addition to the family could be good for the new year. And today’s rescue may be the perfect fit for your home. They don’t call him Major for nothing. Meet Major Sosa along with Rachel Bryan, who is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
intothelightadventures.com
Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance
Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance avenue lined with live oaks is a classic image from the moonlight and magnolias Old South. Found here in Savannah GA. In the 1890s, Wymberley Jones De Renne laid out the live oak avenue, to celebrate the birth of his son. A breathtaking avenue sheltered by...
Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
WJCL
The annual Hilton Head Island Polar Plunge is happening New Year's Day on Coligny beach
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Taking a dip into the Atlantic in January for a good cause. The annual Hilton Head Island Polar Plunge is happening on New Year's Day on Coligny beach. “Hundreds and hundreds of people do this,” Jennifer Eden, event participant, said. “And if you’re a...
wtoc.com
Trolley catches fire near gas station on East President Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A trolley fire in Savannah had crews responding to the area near the Parker’s on East President Street. Staff at the Parker’s gas station say they got quite the scare when they were on their regular shift, looked out the window, and saw a trolley engulfed in flames.
Economists: Port of Savannah to weather expected recession well
LISTEN: As “essential infrastructure,” ports are expected to fare well in 2023 even if a recession hits, according to Fitch Ratings. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Analysts at Fitch Ratings, a New York financial market research firm, are projecting “mildly positive” growth for Georgia's Port of Savannah and other U.S. ports, even as the credit rating agency expects a recession to arrive in the spring.
southmag.com
South’s Greatest Doctors 2022/23
Dr. Tim Minton, the region’s only fellowship-trained, double board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is committed to providing a superior level of care in a friendly and personalized environment. WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT PRACTICING MEDICINE?. In plastic surgery I love the artistry side of the specialty....
Comments / 11