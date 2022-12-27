A hunch why some criticize a nation fighting for freedom

We were privileged recently to be visited and addressed by the leader of the democratic, war-torn nation of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. He will go down in history as one of the great wartime leaders for his inspiration and bravery. His fellow citizens will likewise be recorded as among the most resilient and heroic people to have ever existed. Their resistance to the invasion and brutality ordered by Russia's authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin will be the stuff of legend.

While Zelensky's Congressional address was warmly received by a large bipartisan majority, it is notable for the far-right Republicans who either chose not to attend or who withheld respect during the address. While they might claim that such actions reflect their displeasure with the cost of our military support, this is but a smokescreen for their true beliefs and is not about Ukraine itself.

I have long suspected that the far-right and its very well-funded support groups have given up on democracy. They see a changing America that doesn't support their broadly unpopular culture war goals, such as suppressing women's reproductive autonomy and diluting the rights of LGBTQ people and other marginalized communities. The sad fact is that they admire autocrats like Putin and Hungary's Viktor Orban, who can willingly and easily victimize and persecute these same communities. It also does much to explain their support for our own would-be dictator Donald Trump. Guard your freedom as it's easily lost.

Philip Porter, Poulsbo