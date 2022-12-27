Gene Brown III ready to see game action, Ohio State's Chris Holtmann says on radio show

The Ohio State men’s basketball team is incrementally making its way back to campus for the resumption of practice.

After defeating Maine on Dec. 21, the Buckeyes were given a few days off to return home for the Christmas season. Practice was to resume five days later in preparation for a Dec. 29 game against Alabama A&M that will close out the non-conference portion of the schedule, but Ohio State won’t have a full roster for either of its first two practice days thanks to the same issues that have affected thousands across the country.

“We’ve had some travel issues getting everybody back,” coach Chris Holtmann said Tuesday on his official radio show. “We’re working through that these next couple days. (Tuesday) will be a practice day. We haven’t been able to have everybody (Monday) and (Tuesday) but we’ve been able to have certainly a good portion of our guys but not everybody.”

At 8-3, Ohio State will host the Bulldogs for a 3 p.m. tip Thursday at Value City Arena. From there, the Buckeyes will play 19 straight Big Ten games to close the 2022-23 regular season.

In case you couldn’t listen to Holtmann’s show, here are the highlights.

Gene Brown III ready to get back in game action

After missing the first 11 games of the season, third-year wing Gene Brown III was on the bench in uniform against Maine but only available in an emergency situation as he continued to progress from a concussion that sidelined him during the preseason.

He is likely to make his season debut against the Bulldogs on Thursday, and it wasn’t just the concussion that held him back.

“He’s making progress and I think he’s getting back,” Holtmann said. “He’s really been healthy. It’s been less about health and more about making sure Gene’s body is ready for what’s coming. When you’ve been out 8-10 weeks you can’t just throw him back in a game because you’re risking another injury. We’re excited to get Gene back.”

Holtmann credited Brown for providing rebounding and “good positional length” at the wing spots but also pointed out that Brown missed much of the summer due to other injuries, robbing him of valuable time for growth.

“It’s going to take the young man some time,” Holtmann said. “He’s going to need to be ready to play whatever role is in front of him and grow that role. Right now it’s too much to expect him to step into the same role he had last year. He started in both the NCAA Tournament games and did some really good things in both those games.”

Holtmann said it’s too early to tell what Brown’s exact role will look like as he makes his way back onto the court.

“We’ve not been able to do a lot of live stuff with him because of how the calendars went,” he said. “We have a rotation right now. I’d like to give guys a few less minutes maybe than what they’re playing. When guys return, they need to find their way and be ready if those opportunities increase.

“It’s going to have to be one of those situations where Gene’s going to have to have some patience with himself,” Holtmann said. “We’ve got to be patient with him. We’ve got a rotation that’s been pretty good and he’s got to be ready.”

Recruiting “two-way players” like Roddy Gayle

Holtmann said the recent focus has been a little more pointed toward bringing in two-way players, and Holtmann pointed to freshman Roddy Gayle Jr. as an example.

“There’s some natural gifts and talents a defensive player has,” Holtmann said. “Some of it’s the natural ability. If you have a guard like Roddy who maybe’s not quite there offensively yet, you can see his defensive game is ahead of it. When his offensive game catches up in a year, you’re going to have a bona fide two-way player.

“That’s what we mean by two-way players. We need to continue to have that in our program.”

Felix Okpara’s progression an unexpected contribution

Holtmann took a submitted question asking which player has provided the most unexpected new contribution to the team.

“It’s tough to put it on any one guy,” he said. “It’s a number of guys. Big guys are always hard. It takes them a minute. They always take longer than guards to develop, so the progression of Felix has been a really good thing. He’s gotten better. He’s impacted the game with athleticism and size. He’s rebounding better with two hands through contact. I’d point to a lot of guys. It’s always good to see a big guy grow and progress.”

When recruiting Okpara, Holtmann said the talk among other schools showing interest was that it was going to take a while for him to get acclimated to the level.

“It was a good recruiting battle with a lot of different schools,” Holtmann said. “I think some of the schools thought understandably that his progression was going to take a while. We understood that there was going to continue to need to be patience with him, but at least in recruiting circles that’s what we heard, how quickly can he impact this level? He’s been able to do some things in games that are exciting. He’ll have some freshman moments too, but he’s done a really good job.”

What size rotation will the Buckeyes have?

Without Brown, this year’s Ohio State team has played a fairly deep bench. That could remain the case going forward, but Holtmann said the key will be for guys at the end of the rotation to stay ready.

“It’s hard to play 10 players,” he said. “Without being fully healthy, I don’t know if it’s quite at that number. We have guys that have to stay ready. I think on nights there could be a 10-man rotation but most nights it’ll be around eight to nine men in terms of your regular rotation. Injuries change things. Who’s playing well changes things. Settling into a rotation is important for them.

“You really find out early on where and how connected and alert to the game plan they are. Those eighth, ninth men, those guys make game-changing plays. They impact the whole tenor of the game at times. Guys that embrace those roles are usually the guys that excel in those roles.”

Bowen Hardman scores first career points

Freshman Bowen Hardman hit two 3-pointers late against Maine for his first career points for the Buckeyes.

“He’s got elite touch,” Holtmann said. “He can really, really shoot the cover off the ball. He has elite touch. I think he’s got a long ways to go physically, but he has an elite, elite ability to make shots. He’s got a quick trigger. He’s got a pretty release. He’s got good size. That’s been a really good thing, and it’s honestly helped us in practice, too.”

Staying focused on the task at hand around the holidays

With games before and after a break to go home, Holtmann said these games are on the shoulders of the team’s veteran leaders such as Justice Sueing and Zed Key.

“They have to take ownership in what they want their non-conference portion of their schedule to look like,” he said. “That’s where you rely on your older guys: do you want to finish this thing well? You’ve set certain benchmarks that we have within our locker room that they determined that they want to try to shoot for and part of that involves this non-conference portion of the schedule.”

Holtmann said the challenge is staying focused on what’s right in front of them while knowing what’s right around the corner.

“There’s been a lot of conversation here of late how difficult the schedules are in the Big Ten,” Holtmann said. “There are pockets of a season that are really demanding on you and you learn a lot about your group. We’ll learn a lot about ourselves as we go through some of these really challenging stretches in front of us. In the meantime, the focus is on getting better, preparing for our next opponent and Big Ten play will come soon enough.

“It’s Justice, it’s Zed, it’s those guys that have been here and been with us and now guys like Sean (McNeil) and some other guys that have now played through 11 games and asserted a level of leadership. That needs to bleed to everybody else. I always say as it gets into January and February it becomes those guys’ team. They influence every day the approach, the mindset that your team brings.”

E.J. Liddell making “good progress” in recovery from ACL injury

After being taken by New Orleans in the second round of the NBA draft, Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell is working his way back from an injury suffered during the summer.

“I’ve talked to him a little bit here, not as much during the last crazy month of the season,” Holtmann said. “His organization, New Orleans, I think is really committed to him and committed to seeing what he’s going to be when eh returns healthy, which he will. He’ll return fully healthy, better than ever. Knowing him and his work ethic and the kidn of kid he is, E.J.’s going to have a productive NBA career. He’s got to find his place and make his mark as everybody does as an adult, and I’m sure he will.”

Will the Buckeyes watch the Buckeyes against Georgia?

“You bet,” Holtmann said. “We would not miss this. No question about it. We’ll make a time. in the past what we’ve done for that is had a conference room that we’ll do a lot of our film session and set that up with the live broadcast of the game. Obviously we have a really, really good Northwestern team. I know our guys are down there preparing and we can’t wait to watch our brothers and pull for them. We’re excited about what’s coming.”

